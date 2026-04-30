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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 15:26 Uhr
125 Leser
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Bank of San Francisco Reports First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Bank of San Francisco ("Bank") (OTCQX:BSFO) today reported unaudited net income of $2.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $1.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

"First-quarter results continued 2025's positive momentum. While often impacted by seasonal deposit outflows and additional salary expenses, the quarter produced outstanding results in key areas that demonstrate the progress made since the Bank embarked on its growth plan in 2024. Total assets increased 20% and earnings increased 83% from the same quarter in 2025 when many of our growth initiatives began. The additions of experienced individuals to our team and measured investments in operational infrastructure continue to deliver the balance sheet growth that drives profitability. First-quarter deposits increased $32.4 million from the prior quarter, with $10.9 million in non-interest-bearing accounts, while loan closings totaled $60 million. Consistent with our strategic goal to reduce our reliance on residential mortgages, many of the quarter's commitments were commercial lines of credit that have not yet been fully drawn, but are expected to combine with a robust loan pipeline to further drive earning asset growth in the months ahead," said William Keller, Chief Executive Officer.

"The opening celebration of our Laurel Village office in March marked an exciting moment for the Bank and for our continued growth in San Francisco," said Bill Ward, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We were proud to be recognized by District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill with a Certificate of Honor from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and warmly welcomed by Rodney Fong and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. This expansion reflects our focus on thoughtful growth and relationship-driven banking, while further enhancing our ability to serve clients and communities across the city."

Financial Highlights

  • Total deposits were $670.0 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $32.4 million, or 5% from December 31, 2025, and $116.5 million, or 21% from March 31, 2025.

  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $276.4 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $10.9 million, or 4% from December 31, 2025, and $76.6 million, or 38% from March 31, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 41.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, compared to 36.1% at March 31, 2025.

  • Interest-bearing deposits were $393.7 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $21.6 million, or 6% from December 31, 2025, and $39.9 million, or 11% from March 31, 2025. The total cost of funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was 1.15%, a decrease of 0.11% from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and a decrease of 0.15% from the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

  • Total loans were $637.0 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $14.0 million or 2% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $106.2 million, or 20% from March 31, 2025. Unused commitments in the current quarter increased $23.8 million from December 31, 2025, with new line originations during the quarter.

  • At March 31, 2026, non-performing loans represented 0.08% of total assets, compared to 0.09% at December 31, 2025, and 0.18% at March 31, 2025. Credit quality remains strong and improved steadily throughout 2025 from the successful resolution of a previously non-performing loan.

  • Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was 4.47%, compared to 4.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and 4.19% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

  • Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, totaled $5.3 million, an increase of $219,000, or 4% from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and an increase of $655,000, or 14% from the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, totaled $3.1 million, a decrease of $226,000, or 7% from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and an increase of $1.2 million, or 65% from the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

  • Total shareholders' equity was $85.1 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $2.1 million, or 2% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $8.4 million, or 11% from March 31, 2025.

  • Book value per share was $38.94 at March 31, 2026, an increase of $1.00, or 3% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $3.59, or 10% from March 31, 2025.

  • The Bank remained well-capitalized, with all capital ratios exceeding regulatory requirements, including a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 11.27%, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital and Common Equity Tier 1 Ratios of 15.59%, and a Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio of 16.84%.

# # #

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use pre-tax, pre-provision income as a non-GAAP financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measure does have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider pre-tax, pre-provision income in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with additional information about the financial performance of our business and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independently of business performance. We believe pre-tax, pre-provision income is an important measure because it reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax expense from net income.

About Bank of San Francisco

Bank of San Francisco is an independent commercial and private bank built on personal relationships. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco since 2005, the Bank serves individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits who value direct access to experienced bankers and a single point of contact across every aspect of their financial lives.

With deep community roots and a broad reach, Bank of San Francisco delivers high-touch service and quick decisions, supporting clients wherever life and business take them. Growth is fueled by referrals and the long-term loyalty of clients, colleagues, and community partners. Learn more at www.bankbsf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to new products and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are those that are not statements of historical fact and may be identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Bank of San Francisco's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may affect the operations, performance, development, growth, capital needs and results of operations of Bank of San Francisco, and include, but are not limited to, local and national economic conditions; interest rate changes; inflation and monetary policy; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our loan and deposit clients; changes in the levels of performing and nonperforming assets and charge-offs; timely implementation by Bank of San Francisco of new products and technology enhancements; the impact of competitive products, services and pricing; acts of war, terrorism or civil unrest; the soundness or failure of other financial institutions that may directly or indirectly affect the Bank; potential deposit withdrawals triggered by client concerns following the failures of or risks at other depository institutions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future; natural disasters, such as earthquakes; clients' requirements and preferences; federal, state and local legislation and regulatory developments; the ability to retain or increase market share, retain or grow client relationships and control expenses; changes in regulatory or generally accepted accounting principles and other similar matters. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to influence by the foregoing risk factors and unanticipated future events. Actual results, accordingly, may differ materially from management's expectations. Bank of San Francisco undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Bank of San Francisco
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
($000, except share and per share amounts)


For the Periods Ended

Year Over Year Change

Assets

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

$

%

Cash and due from banks

$

7,129

$

10,899

$

6,604

$

8,754

$

9,076

$

(1,947

)

-21

%

Interest bearing deposits in banks

84,997

60,827

74,188

78,541

69,116

15,881

23

%

Total cash and cash equivalents

92,126

71,726

80,792

87,295

78,192

13,934

18

%

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

25,887

26,025

25,038

21,859

21,819

4,068

19

%

Loans, net of deferred costs/fees

637,010

623,030

581,443

550,910

530,817

106,193

20

%

Allowance for credit losses

(7,749

)

(7,659

)

(7,518

)

(7,258

)

(6,968

)

(781

)

11

%

Loans, net of allowance of credit losses

629,261

615,371

573,925

543,652

523,849

105,412

20

%

Premises and equipment, net

3,036

2,590

1,632

1,501

1,351

1,685

125

%

Accrued interest receivable & other assets

17,200

17,342

17,021

17,608

13,696

3,504

26

%

Total Assets

$

767,510

$

733,054

$

698,408

$

671,915

$

638,907

$

128,603

20

%

Liabilities

Non-interest bearing deposits

$

276,352

$

265,492

$

238,330

$

229,036

$

199,783

$

76,569

38

%

Interest bearing deposits

393,651

372,073

367,669

353,188

353,748

39,903

11

%

Total deposits

670,003

637,565

605,999

582,224

553,531

116,472

21

%

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

12,389

12,432

11,795

11,171

8,634

3,755

43

%

Total Liabilities

682,392

649,997

617,794

593,395

562,165

120,227

21

%

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

29,614

29,490

29,261

29,075

28,944

670

2

%

Retained earnings

55,534

53,521

51,309

49,475

47,841

7,693

16

%

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(30

)

46

44

(30

)

(43

)

13

-30

%

Total shareholders' equity

85,118

83,057

80,614

78,520

76,742

8,376

11

%

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

767,510

$

733,054

$

698,408

$

671,915

$

638,907

$

128,603

20

%

Book Value per Common Share

$

38.94

$

37.94

$

37.17

$

36.33

$

35.35

$

3.59

10

%

Total Common Shares Outstanding

2,185,966

2,188,985

2,168,841

2,161,024

2,170,866

15,100

1

%

Capital Ratios

Tier 1 Leverage ratio

11.27

%

11.16

%

11.54

%

11.83

%

11.41

%

-0.14

%

-1

%

Tier 1 RBC ratio

15.59

%

16.14

%

17.08

%

17.68

%

18.16

%

-2.57

%

-14

%

Common Equity Tier 1 RBC ratio

15.59

%

16.14

%

17.08

%

17.68

%

18.16

%

-2.57

%

-14

%

Total Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratio

16.84

%

17.39

%

18.34

%

18.93

%

19.41

%

-2.57

%

-13

%

Other Ratios

Non-interest bearing to Total Deposits

41.25

%

41.64

%

39.33

%

39.34

%

36.09

%

5.16

%

14

%

Loan to Deposit ratio

95.08

%

97.72

%

95.95

%

94.62

%

95.90

%

-0.82

%

-1

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans

1.22

%

1.23

%

1.29

%

1.32

%

1.31

%

-0.09

%

-7

%

ACL to Nonperforming Loans

1190.05

%

1099.23

%

868.68

%

642.31

%

593.21

%

596.84

%

101

%

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

0.08

%

0.09

%

0.12

%

0.17

%

0.18

%

-0.10

%

-56

%

Bank of San Francisco
Statement of Income (Unaudited)
($000, except share and per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Year Over Year Change

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

$

%

Interest on loans, including fees

$

8,874

$

8,904

$

8,048

$

7,596

$

7,071

$

1,803

25

%

Interest on deposits in banks

751

968

1,021

928

677

74

11

%

Interest on investment securities

246

247

208

210

221

25

11

%

Other interest income

181

79

77

72

74

107

145

%

Total interest income

10,052

10,198

9,354

8,806

8,043

2,009

25

%

Deposits interest expense

1,858

2,054

1,936

1,868

1,719

139

8

%

Other interest expense

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

%

Total interest expense

1,858

2,054

1,936

1,868

1,719

139

8

%

Net interest income

8,194

8,144

7,418

6,938

6,324

1,870

30

%

Provision for credit losses

200

300

330

290

300

(100

)

-33

%

Net interest income after provision

7,994

7,844

7,088

6,648

6,024

1,970

33

%

Service charges on deposits

103

129

111

108

102

1

1

%

Other non-interest income

49

80

15

(5

)

61

(12

)

-20

%

Total non-interest income

152

209

126

103

163

(11

)

-7

%

Salaries and employee benefits expense

3,345

3,258

2,720

2,885

3,033

312

10

%

Occupancy

402

372

366

336

291

111

38

%

Information Technology and Equipment

391

342

340

324

315

76

24

%

Other operating expense

1,140

1,087

1,181

880

984

156

16

%

Total non-interest expense

5,278

5,059

4,607

4,425

4,623

655

14

%

Income before income taxes

2,868

2,994

2,607

2,326

1,564

1,304

83

%

Income tax expense

854

783

772

692

466

388

83

%

Net income

$

2,014

$

2,211

$

1,835

$

1,634

$

1,098

$

916

83

%

Basic Earnings per Share

$

0.95

$

1.05

$

0.87

$

0.78

$

0.53

$

0.42

79

%

Average Shares Outstanding

2,117,290

2,109,522

2,108,663

2,097,194

2,090,394

26,896

1

%

Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.94

$

1.03

$

0.86

$

0.77

$

0.52

$

0.42

81

%

Average Shares Outstanding

2,132,083

2,136,558

2,134,102

2,124,402

2,130,962

1,121

0

%

Annualized Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets

1.07

%

1.19

%

1.05

%

0.98

%

0.70

%

0.37

%

53

%

Return on Average Common Equity

9.58

%

10.81

%

9.22

%

8.32

%

5.78

%

3.80

%

66

%

Net Interest Margin

4.47

%

4.44

%

4.33

%

4.28

%

4.19

%

0.28

%

7

%

Cost of Funds

1.15

%

1.26

%

1.27

%

1.30

%

1.30

%

-0.15

%

-12

%

Efficiency Ratio

63.24

%

60.57

%

61.07

%

62.85

%

71.27

%

-8.03

%

-11

%

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net income

$

2,014

$

2,211

$

1,835

$

1,634

$

1,098

$

916

83

%

Provision for credit losses

200

300

330

290

300

(100

)

-33

%

Income tax expense

854

783

772

692

466

388

83

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$

3,068

$

3,294

$

2,937

$

2,616

$

1,864

$

1,204

65

%

Media Contact
Leslie Katter
media@bankbsf.com

SOURCE: Bank of San Francisco



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bank-of-san-francisco-reports-first-quarter-ended-march-31-2026-fina-1162781

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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