Bank of San Francisco Reports First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Bank of San Francisco ("Bank") (OTCQX:BSFO) today reported unaudited net income of $2.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $1.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
"First-quarter results continued 2025's positive momentum. While often impacted by seasonal deposit outflows and additional salary expenses, the quarter produced outstanding results in key areas that demonstrate the progress made since the Bank embarked on its growth plan in 2024. Total assets increased 20% and earnings increased 83% from the same quarter in 2025 when many of our growth initiatives began. The additions of experienced individuals to our team and measured investments in operational infrastructure continue to deliver the balance sheet growth that drives profitability. First-quarter deposits increased $32.4 million from the prior quarter, with $10.9 million in non-interest-bearing accounts, while loan closings totaled $60 million. Consistent with our strategic goal to reduce our reliance on residential mortgages, many of the quarter's commitments were commercial lines of credit that have not yet been fully drawn, but are expected to combine with a robust loan pipeline to further drive earning asset growth in the months ahead," said William Keller, Chief Executive Officer.
"The opening celebration of our Laurel Village office in March marked an exciting moment for the Bank and for our continued growth in San Francisco," said Bill Ward, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We were proud to be recognized by District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill with a Certificate of Honor from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and warmly welcomed by Rodney Fong and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. This expansion reflects our focus on thoughtful growth and relationship-driven banking, while further enhancing our ability to serve clients and communities across the city."
Financial Highlights
Total deposits were $670.0 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $32.4 million, or 5% from December 31, 2025, and $116.5 million, or 21% from March 31, 2025.
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $276.4 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $10.9 million, or 4% from December 31, 2025, and $76.6 million, or 38% from March 31, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 41.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, compared to 36.1% at March 31, 2025.
Interest-bearing deposits were $393.7 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $21.6 million, or 6% from December 31, 2025, and $39.9 million, or 11% from March 31, 2025. The total cost of funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was 1.15%, a decrease of 0.11% from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and a decrease of 0.15% from the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Total loans were $637.0 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $14.0 million or 2% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $106.2 million, or 20% from March 31, 2025. Unused commitments in the current quarter increased $23.8 million from December 31, 2025, with new line originations during the quarter.
At March 31, 2026, non-performing loans represented 0.08% of total assets, compared to 0.09% at December 31, 2025, and 0.18% at March 31, 2025. Credit quality remains strong and improved steadily throughout 2025 from the successful resolution of a previously non-performing loan.
Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was 4.47%, compared to 4.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and 4.19% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, totaled $5.3 million, an increase of $219,000, or 4% from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and an increase of $655,000, or 14% from the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, totaled $3.1 million, a decrease of $226,000, or 7% from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and an increase of $1.2 million, or 65% from the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Total shareholders' equity was $85.1 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $2.1 million, or 2% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $8.4 million, or 11% from March 31, 2025.
Book value per share was $38.94 at March 31, 2026, an increase of $1.00, or 3% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $3.59, or 10% from March 31, 2025.
The Bank remained well-capitalized, with all capital ratios exceeding regulatory requirements, including a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 11.27%, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital and Common Equity Tier 1 Ratios of 15.59%, and a Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio of 16.84%.
# # #
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use pre-tax, pre-provision income as a non-GAAP financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measure does have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider pre-tax, pre-provision income in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with additional information about the financial performance of our business and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independently of business performance. We believe pre-tax, pre-provision income is an important measure because it reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax expense from net income.
About Bank of San Francisco
Bank of San Francisco is an independent commercial and private bank built on personal relationships. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco since 2005, the Bank serves individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits who value direct access to experienced bankers and a single point of contact across every aspect of their financial lives.
With deep community roots and a broad reach, Bank of San Francisco delivers high-touch service and quick decisions, supporting clients wherever life and business take them. Growth is fueled by referrals and the long-term loyalty of clients, colleagues, and community partners. Learn more at www.bankbsf.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to new products and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are those that are not statements of historical fact and may be identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Bank of San Francisco's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may affect the operations, performance, development, growth, capital needs and results of operations of Bank of San Francisco, and include, but are not limited to, local and national economic conditions; interest rate changes; inflation and monetary policy; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our loan and deposit clients; changes in the levels of performing and nonperforming assets and charge-offs; timely implementation by Bank of San Francisco of new products and technology enhancements; the impact of competitive products, services and pricing; acts of war, terrorism or civil unrest; the soundness or failure of other financial institutions that may directly or indirectly affect the Bank; potential deposit withdrawals triggered by client concerns following the failures of or risks at other depository institutions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future; natural disasters, such as earthquakes; clients' requirements and preferences; federal, state and local legislation and regulatory developments; the ability to retain or increase market share, retain or grow client relationships and control expenses; changes in regulatory or generally accepted accounting principles and other similar matters. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to influence by the foregoing risk factors and unanticipated future events. Actual results, accordingly, may differ materially from management's expectations. Bank of San Francisco undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Bank of San Francisco
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
($000, except share and per share amounts)
For the Periods Ended
Year Over Year Change
Assets
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
$
%
Cash and due from banks
$
7,129
$
10,899
$
6,604
$
8,754
$
9,076
$
(1,947
)
-21
%
Interest bearing deposits in banks
84,997
60,827
74,188
78,541
69,116
15,881
23
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
92,126
71,726
80,792
87,295
78,192
13,934
18
%
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
25,887
26,025
25,038
21,859
21,819
4,068
19
%
Loans, net of deferred costs/fees
637,010
623,030
581,443
550,910
530,817
106,193
20
%
Allowance for credit losses
(7,749
)
(7,659
)
(7,518
)
(7,258
)
(6,968
)
(781
)
11
%
Loans, net of allowance of credit losses
629,261
615,371
573,925
543,652
523,849
105,412
20
%
Premises and equipment, net
3,036
2,590
1,632
1,501
1,351
1,685
125
%
Accrued interest receivable & other assets
17,200
17,342
17,021
17,608
13,696
3,504
26
%
Total Assets
$
767,510
$
733,054
$
698,408
$
671,915
$
638,907
$
128,603
20
%
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
276,352
$
265,492
$
238,330
$
229,036
$
199,783
$
76,569
38
%
Interest bearing deposits
393,651
372,073
367,669
353,188
353,748
39,903
11
%
Total deposits
670,003
637,565
605,999
582,224
553,531
116,472
21
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
12,389
12,432
11,795
11,171
8,634
3,755
43
%
Total Liabilities
682,392
649,997
617,794
593,395
562,165
120,227
21
%
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
29,614
29,490
29,261
29,075
28,944
670
2
%
Retained earnings
55,534
53,521
51,309
49,475
47,841
7,693
16
%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(30
)
46
44
(30
)
(43
)
13
-30
%
Total shareholders' equity
85,118
83,057
80,614
78,520
76,742
8,376
11
%
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
767,510
$
733,054
$
698,408
$
671,915
$
638,907
$
128,603
20
%
Book Value per Common Share
$
38.94
$
37.94
$
37.17
$
36.33
$
35.35
$
3.59
10
%
Total Common Shares Outstanding
2,185,966
2,188,985
2,168,841
2,161,024
2,170,866
15,100
1
%
Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
11.27
%
11.16
%
11.54
%
11.83
%
11.41
%
-0.14
%
-1
%
Tier 1 RBC ratio
15.59
%
16.14
%
17.08
%
17.68
%
18.16
%
-2.57
%
-14
%
Common Equity Tier 1 RBC ratio
15.59
%
16.14
%
17.08
%
17.68
%
18.16
%
-2.57
%
-14
%
Total Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratio
16.84
%
17.39
%
18.34
%
18.93
%
19.41
%
-2.57
%
-13
%
Other Ratios
Non-interest bearing to Total Deposits
41.25
%
41.64
%
39.33
%
39.34
%
36.09
%
5.16
%
14
%
Loan to Deposit ratio
95.08
%
97.72
%
95.95
%
94.62
%
95.90
%
-0.82
%
-1
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans
1.22
%
1.23
%
1.29
%
1.32
%
1.31
%
-0.09
%
-7
%
ACL to Nonperforming Loans
1190.05
%
1099.23
%
868.68
%
642.31
%
593.21
%
596.84
%
101
%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
0.08
%
0.09
%
0.12
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
-0.10
%
-56
%
Bank of San Francisco
Statement of Income (Unaudited)
($000, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Over Year Change
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
$
%
Interest on loans, including fees
$
8,874
$
8,904
$
8,048
$
7,596
$
7,071
$
1,803
25
%
Interest on deposits in banks
751
968
1,021
928
677
74
11
%
Interest on investment securities
246
247
208
210
221
25
11
%
Other interest income
181
79
77
72
74
107
145
%
Total interest income
10,052
10,198
9,354
8,806
8,043
2,009
25
%
Deposits interest expense
1,858
2,054
1,936
1,868
1,719
139
8
%
Other interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
%
Total interest expense
1,858
2,054
1,936
1,868
1,719
139
8
%
Net interest income
8,194
8,144
7,418
6,938
6,324
1,870
30
%
Provision for credit losses
200
300
330
290
300
(100
)
-33
%
Net interest income after provision
7,994
7,844
7,088
6,648
6,024
1,970
33
%
Service charges on deposits
103
129
111
108
102
1
1
%
Other non-interest income
49
80
15
(5
)
61
(12
)
-20
%
Total non-interest income
152
209
126
103
163
(11
)
-7
%
Salaries and employee benefits expense
3,345
3,258
2,720
2,885
3,033
312
10
%
Occupancy
402
372
366
336
291
111
38
%
Information Technology and Equipment
391
342
340
324
315
76
24
%
Other operating expense
1,140
1,087
1,181
880
984
156
16
%
Total non-interest expense
5,278
5,059
4,607
4,425
4,623
655
14
%
Income before income taxes
2,868
2,994
2,607
2,326
1,564
1,304
83
%
Income tax expense
854
783
772
692
466
388
83
%
Net income
$
2,014
$
2,211
$
1,835
$
1,634
$
1,098
$
916
83
%
Basic Earnings per Share
$
0.95
$
1.05
$
0.87
$
0.78
$
0.53
$
0.42
79
%
Average Shares Outstanding
2,117,290
2,109,522
2,108,663
2,097,194
2,090,394
26,896
1
%
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.94
$
1.03
$
0.86
$
0.77
$
0.52
$
0.42
81
%
Average Shares Outstanding
2,132,083
2,136,558
2,134,102
2,124,402
2,130,962
1,121
0
%
Annualized Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets
1.07
%
1.19
%
1.05
%
0.98
%
0.70
%
0.37
%
53
%
Return on Average Common Equity
9.58
%
10.81
%
9.22
%
8.32
%
5.78
%
3.80
%
66
%
Net Interest Margin
4.47
%
4.44
%
4.33
%
4.28
%
4.19
%
0.28
%
7
%
Cost of Funds
1.15
%
1.26
%
1.27
%
1.30
%
1.30
%
-0.15
%
-12
%
Efficiency Ratio
63.24
%
60.57
%
61.07
%
62.85
%
71.27
%
-8.03
%
-11
%
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Net income
$
2,014
$
2,211
$
1,835
$
1,634
$
1,098
$
916
83
%
Provision for credit losses
200
300
330
290
300
(100
)
-33
%
Income tax expense
854
783
772
692
466
388
83
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$
3,068
$
3,294
$
2,937
$
2,616
$
1,864
$
1,204
65
%
Media Contact
Leslie Katter
media@bankbsf.com
SOURCE: Bank of San Francisco
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bank-of-san-francisco-reports-first-quarter-ended-march-31-2026-fina-1162781