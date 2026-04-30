Bank of San Francisco Reports First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Bank of San Francisco ("Bank") (OTCQX:BSFO) today reported unaudited net income of $2.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $1.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

"First-quarter results continued 2025's positive momentum. While often impacted by seasonal deposit outflows and additional salary expenses, the quarter produced outstanding results in key areas that demonstrate the progress made since the Bank embarked on its growth plan in 2024. Total assets increased 20% and earnings increased 83% from the same quarter in 2025 when many of our growth initiatives began. The additions of experienced individuals to our team and measured investments in operational infrastructure continue to deliver the balance sheet growth that drives profitability. First-quarter deposits increased $32.4 million from the prior quarter, with $10.9 million in non-interest-bearing accounts, while loan closings totaled $60 million. Consistent with our strategic goal to reduce our reliance on residential mortgages, many of the quarter's commitments were commercial lines of credit that have not yet been fully drawn, but are expected to combine with a robust loan pipeline to further drive earning asset growth in the months ahead," said William Keller, Chief Executive Officer.

"The opening celebration of our Laurel Village office in March marked an exciting moment for the Bank and for our continued growth in San Francisco," said Bill Ward, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We were proud to be recognized by District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill with a Certificate of Honor from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and warmly welcomed by Rodney Fong and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. This expansion reflects our focus on thoughtful growth and relationship-driven banking, while further enhancing our ability to serve clients and communities across the city."

Financial Highlights

Total deposits were $670.0 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $32.4 million, or 5% from December 31, 2025, and $116.5 million, or 21% from March 31, 2025.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits were $276.4 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $10.9 million, or 4% from December 31, 2025, and $76.6 million, or 38% from March 31, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 41.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, compared to 36.1% at March 31, 2025.

Interest-bearing deposits were $393.7 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $21.6 million, or 6% from December 31, 2025, and $39.9 million, or 11% from March 31, 2025. The total cost of funds for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was 1.15%, a decrease of 0.11% from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and a decrease of 0.15% from the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total loans were $637.0 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $14.0 million or 2% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $106.2 million, or 20% from March 31, 2025. Unused commitments in the current quarter increased $23.8 million from December 31, 2025, with new line originations during the quarter.

At March 31, 2026, non-performing loans represented 0.08% of total assets, compared to 0.09% at December 31, 2025, and 0.18% at March 31, 2025. Credit quality remains strong and improved steadily throughout 2025 from the successful resolution of a previously non-performing loan.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was 4.47%, compared to 4.44% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and 4.19% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Non-interest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, totaled $5.3 million, an increase of $219,000, or 4% from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and an increase of $655,000, or 14% from the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, totaled $3.1 million, a decrease of $226,000, or 7% from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and an increase of $1.2 million, or 65% from the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total shareholders' equity was $85.1 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $2.1 million, or 2% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $8.4 million, or 11% from March 31, 2025.

Book value per share was $38.94 at March 31, 2026, an increase of $1.00, or 3% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $3.59, or 10% from March 31, 2025.

The Bank remained well-capitalized, with all capital ratios exceeding regulatory requirements, including a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 11.27%, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital and Common Equity Tier 1 Ratios of 15.59%, and a Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio of 16.84%.

# # #

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use pre-tax, pre-provision income as a non-GAAP financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measure does have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider pre-tax, pre-provision income in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with additional information about the financial performance of our business and enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independently of business performance. We believe pre-tax, pre-provision income is an important measure because it reflects the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax expense from net income.

About Bank of San Francisco

Bank of San Francisco is an independent commercial and private bank built on personal relationships. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco since 2005, the Bank serves individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits who value direct access to experienced bankers and a single point of contact across every aspect of their financial lives.

With deep community roots and a broad reach, Bank of San Francisco delivers high-touch service and quick decisions, supporting clients wherever life and business take them. Growth is fueled by referrals and the long-term loyalty of clients, colleagues, and community partners. Learn more at www.bankbsf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to new products and anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements are those that are not statements of historical fact and may be identifiable by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Bank of San Francisco's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may affect the operations, performance, development, growth, capital needs and results of operations of Bank of San Francisco, and include, but are not limited to, local and national economic conditions; interest rate changes; inflation and monetary policy; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our loan and deposit clients; changes in the levels of performing and nonperforming assets and charge-offs; timely implementation by Bank of San Francisco of new products and technology enhancements; the impact of competitive products, services and pricing; acts of war, terrorism or civil unrest; the soundness or failure of other financial institutions that may directly or indirectly affect the Bank; potential deposit withdrawals triggered by client concerns following the failures of or risks at other depository institutions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future; natural disasters, such as earthquakes; clients' requirements and preferences; federal, state and local legislation and regulatory developments; the ability to retain or increase market share, retain or grow client relationships and control expenses; changes in regulatory or generally accepted accounting principles and other similar matters. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to influence by the foregoing risk factors and unanticipated future events. Actual results, accordingly, may differ materially from management's expectations. Bank of San Francisco undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Bank of San Francisco

Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

($000, except share and per share amounts)



For the Periods Ended Year Over Year Change Assets 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 $ % Cash and due from banks $ 7,129 $ 10,899 $ 6,604 $ 8,754 $ 9,076 $ (1,947 ) -21 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 84,997 60,827 74,188 78,541 69,116 15,881 23 % Total cash and cash equivalents 92,126 71,726 80,792 87,295 78,192 13,934 18 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 25,887 26,025 25,038 21,859 21,819 4,068 19 % Loans, net of deferred costs/fees 637,010 623,030 581,443 550,910 530,817 106,193 20 % Allowance for credit losses (7,749 ) (7,659 ) (7,518 ) (7,258 ) (6,968 ) (781 ) 11 % Loans, net of allowance of credit losses 629,261 615,371 573,925 543,652 523,849 105,412 20 % Premises and equipment, net 3,036 2,590 1,632 1,501 1,351 1,685 125 % Accrued interest receivable & other assets 17,200 17,342 17,021 17,608 13,696 3,504 26 % Total Assets $ 767,510 $ 733,054 $ 698,408 $ 671,915 $ 638,907 $ 128,603 20 %

Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 276,352 $ 265,492 $ 238,330 $ 229,036 $ 199,783 $ 76,569 38 % Interest bearing deposits 393,651 372,073 367,669 353,188 353,748 39,903 11 % Total deposits 670,003 637,565 605,999 582,224 553,531 116,472 21 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,389 12,432 11,795 11,171 8,634 3,755 43 % Total Liabilities 682,392 649,997 617,794 593,395 562,165 120,227 21 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 29,614 29,490 29,261 29,075 28,944 670 2 % Retained earnings 55,534 53,521 51,309 49,475 47,841 7,693 16 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (30 ) 46 44 (30 ) (43 ) 13 -30 % Total shareholders' equity 85,118 83,057 80,614 78,520 76,742 8,376 11 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 767,510 $ 733,054 $ 698,408 $ 671,915 $ 638,907 $ 128,603 20 % Book Value per Common Share $ 38.94 $ 37.94 $ 37.17 $ 36.33 $ 35.35 $ 3.59 10 % Total Common Shares Outstanding 2,185,966 2,188,985 2,168,841 2,161,024 2,170,866 15,100 1 % Capital Ratios Tier 1 Leverage ratio 11.27 % 11.16 % 11.54 % 11.83 % 11.41 % -0.14 % -1 % Tier 1 RBC ratio 15.59 % 16.14 % 17.08 % 17.68 % 18.16 % -2.57 % -14 % Common Equity Tier 1 RBC ratio 15.59 % 16.14 % 17.08 % 17.68 % 18.16 % -2.57 % -14 % Total Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratio 16.84 % 17.39 % 18.34 % 18.93 % 19.41 % -2.57 % -13 % Other Ratios Non-interest bearing to Total Deposits 41.25 % 41.64 % 39.33 % 39.34 % 36.09 % 5.16 % 14 % Loan to Deposit ratio 95.08 % 97.72 % 95.95 % 94.62 % 95.90 % -0.82 % -1 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.31 % -0.09 % -7 % ACL to Nonperforming Loans 1190.05 % 1099.23 % 868.68 % 642.31 % 593.21 % 596.84 % 101 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.18 % -0.10 % -56 %

Bank of San Francisco

Statement of Income (Unaudited)

($000, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Year Over Year Change 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 $ % Interest on loans, including fees $ 8,874 $ 8,904 $ 8,048 $ 7,596 $ 7,071 $ 1,803 25 % Interest on deposits in banks 751 968 1,021 928 677 74 11 % Interest on investment securities 246 247 208 210 221 25 11 % Other interest income 181 79 77 72 74 107 145 % Total interest income 10,052 10,198 9,354 8,806 8,043 2,009 25 % Deposits interest expense 1,858 2,054 1,936 1,868 1,719 139 8 % Other interest expense - - - - - - 0 % Total interest expense 1,858 2,054 1,936 1,868 1,719 139 8 % Net interest income 8,194 8,144 7,418 6,938 6,324 1,870 30 % Provision for credit losses 200 300 330 290 300 (100 ) -33 % Net interest income after provision 7,994 7,844 7,088 6,648 6,024 1,970 33 % Service charges on deposits 103 129 111 108 102 1 1 % Other non-interest income 49 80 15 (5 ) 61 (12 ) -20 % Total non-interest income 152 209 126 103 163 (11 ) -7 % Salaries and employee benefits expense 3,345 3,258 2,720 2,885 3,033 312 10 % Occupancy 402 372 366 336 291 111 38 % Information Technology and Equipment 391 342 340 324 315 76 24 % Other operating expense 1,140 1,087 1,181 880 984 156 16 % Total non-interest expense 5,278 5,059 4,607 4,425 4,623 655 14 % Income before income taxes 2,868 2,994 2,607 2,326 1,564 1,304 83 % Income tax expense 854 783 772 692 466 388 83 % Net income $ 2,014 $ 2,211 $ 1,835 $ 1,634 $ 1,098 $ 916 83 % Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.95 $ 1.05 $ 0.87 $ 0.78 $ 0.53 $ 0.42 79 % Average Shares Outstanding 2,117,290 2,109,522 2,108,663 2,097,194 2,090,394 26,896 1 % Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.94 $ 1.03 $ 0.86 $ 0.77 $ 0.52 $ 0.42 81 % Average Shares Outstanding 2,132,083 2,136,558 2,134,102 2,124,402 2,130,962 1,121 0 % Annualized Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.07 % 1.19 % 1.05 % 0.98 % 0.70 % 0.37 % 53 % Return on Average Common Equity 9.58 % 10.81 % 9.22 % 8.32 % 5.78 % 3.80 % 66 % Net Interest Margin 4.47 % 4.44 % 4.33 % 4.28 % 4.19 % 0.28 % 7 % Cost of Funds 1.15 % 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.30 % -0.15 % -12 % Efficiency Ratio 63.24 % 60.57 % 61.07 % 62.85 % 71.27 % -8.03 % -11 % Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Net income $ 2,014 $ 2,211 $ 1,835 $ 1,634 $ 1,098 $ 916 83 % Provision for credit losses 200 300 330 290 300 (100 ) -33 % Income tax expense 854 783 772 692 466 388 83 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 3,068 $ 3,294 $ 2,937 $ 2,616 $ 1,864 $ 1,204 65 %

Media Contact

Leslie Katter

media@bankbsf.com

SOURCE: Bank of San Francisco

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bank-of-san-francisco-reports-first-quarter-ended-march-31-2026-fina-1162781