SANTIAGO, CL / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Also, at any time, there are sufficient copies of the Annual Report available for shareholders' enquiries at the CCU office located on Avenida Vitacura N° 2670, 23rd floor, Las Condes, Santiago.

This document, only available in English at the moment, can be found on CCU's website www.ccuinvestor.com in the Financial Reports section.

CCU is a multi-category beverage company with operations in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. CCU is one of the largest players in each one of the beverage categories in which it participates in Chile, including beer, soft drinks, mineral and bottled water, nectar, wine and pisco, among others. CCU is the second-largest brewer in Argentina and also participates in the cider, spirits, wine and water industries. In Uruguay and Paraguay, the Company is present in the beer, mineral and bottled water, soft drinks, wine and nectar categories. In Bolivia, CCU participates in the beer, water, soft drinks and malt beverage categories. In Colombia, the Company participates in the beer and in the malt industry. The Company's principal licensing, distribution and / or joint venture agreements include Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., PepsiCo Inc., Seven-up International, Schweppes Holdings Limited, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Pernod Ricard Chile S.A., Promarca S.A. (Watt's), Red Bull Panamá S.A., Stokely Van Camp Inc., and Coors Brewing Company.

Investor Relations

Claudio Las Heras / Carolina Burgos

investor@ccuinvestor.com

Media

Bárbara Wolff / Renata Robbio

bwolff@ccu.cl / rrobbio@ccu.cl

SOURCE: CCU

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/ccu-announces-2025-20-f-form-filing-1162782