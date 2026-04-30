Action Against Hunger: A Mother's Fight to Breastfeed in Lebanon

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / When Nour gave birth earlier than expected, her baby girl had serious health complications. Suffering from a weak pulse, difficulty breathing, and lung inflammation, the infant was immediately placed in an incubator for 10 days. During this time, hospital restrictions prevented Nour from seeing her daughter until the fifth day. Not only did this cause emotional distress, but it also made breastfeeding impossible.

When the baby was discharged, Nour's attempts to breastfeed were unsuccessful. The baby couldn't latch properly, and Nour had never seen any signs of milk production. With no financial means to purchase formula, she faced a daunting situation.

Everything changed when Action Against Hunger team, with the financial support of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), visited Nour's family during a community outreach. At that time, Nour herself was struggling with her health. Her Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) measured 219 mm, indicating malnutrition. She was immediately referred for treatment.

The team provided one-on-one nutrition counseling to Nour and supported her to try breastfeeding again during the visit. They offered information on breastfeeding techniques, benefits, and safe practices. Following the team's recommendations, Nour's baby was finally able to latch well, and for the first, milk began to flow. Overwhelmed with joy and relief, Nour's hope for her baby's future was reignited.

Over the following weeks, Action Against Hunger's regular follow-ups supported Nour's journey. While her milk supply was still limited, she was determined to continue breastfeeding. However, when financial barriers prevented her from buying formula, and her milk supply became too low, she resorted to feeding the baby sugar water-an unsafe and desperate decision.

Upon discovering this, the health team quickly informed her of the dangers of sugar water for babies and encouraged her to use hand expression to stimulate milk production. She was provided with sterile cups and a manual breast pump to support the effort. After a few days, her perseverance paid off. Her milk supply increased, and her baby began to show real signs of improvement.

At that time, Nour's family became displaced by the escalating conflict in southern Lebanon. Yet, amidst the upheaval, she confirmed that she was still exclusively breastfeeding, and her baby's health was improving daily. Weeks later, another call with Action Against Hunger confirmed a heartening milestone-Nour's baby was steadily gaining weight. Nour had been able to navigate health challenges, conflict, and financial constraints with incredible resilience.

Nour's determination to care for her child was bolstered with the counseling and resources offered by Action Against Hunger. That kind of timely humanitarian support remains essential for other families in Lebanon who face similar challenges. Action Against Hunger has reached 35,137 people so far this year with multi-sectoral assistance across the country.

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Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Find more stories and multimedia from Action Against Hunger at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-mothers-fight-to-breastfeed-in-lebanon-1162857