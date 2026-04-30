Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - E Ventures Inc. ("E Ventures" or the "Company") announces the adoption of semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("SAR").

The SAR program allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. By adopting the SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

Under the provisions of the SAR program, E Ventures will be exempt from the requirements to file its three-month interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") as it meets the eligibility criteria under SAR. Accordingly, the Company is exempt from its requirement to file unaudited interim financial statements and the related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026 and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026 and all subsequent periods ending March 31 and September 30.

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million in its most recently completed financial year and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record with no outstanding material defaults under securities legislation.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements within 120 days of December 31 and unaudited interim financial reports within 60 days of June 30, and remains committed to timely disclosure by reporting all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company confirms that this news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About E Ventures Inc.

E Ventures Inc. is an Ontario reporting issuer focused on identifying business and merger opportunities. The Company's profile and filing history is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295166

Source: E Ventures Inc.