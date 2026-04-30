Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Green Coffee Company, a U.S.-headquartered coffee company with operations in Colombia, today announced the successful close of its Regulation CF campaign with DealMaker's platform, raising $5 million from a community of over 2,000 retail investors across the United States. The campaign marks a deliberate step in Green Coffee Company's broader strategy, using retail capital and investment alongside their existing high-net-worth investor base. This will help build brand awareness and create community as it expands distribution of 100% Colombian coffee, including the iconic Juan Valdez brand, across U.S. and Canadian retail, hospitality, and e-commerce channels.

With over $100 million already raised from high-net-worth investors, Green Coffee Company chose to launch a Regulation CF campaign to turn customers and fans into shareholders, not just to raise capital. The company views its retail investor base as an extension of its sales force, a community of stakeholders incentivized to promote the brand, purchase its products, and support its long-term goal of reaching public markets. DealMaker research has shown that customers who invest in a brand are considerably more engaged: 54% of customer shareholders spend more with a business, 60% engage more, and shareholders refer twice as many new customers.

Green Coffee Company holds exclusive third-party rights to distribute Juan Valdez-branded products in the United States and Canada, and has grown its retail distribution from zero to over 1,000 locations within 12 months, with a target of more than 3,000 locations by year-end. The company operates its own farms and processing facilities in Colombia, and positions itself around traceability, sustainability, and direct relationships with smallholder farmers.

"We wanted people who love great coffee and believe in what we're building to have a real stake in this story. There aren't many chances to invest in single origin Colombian coffee. Our investor community has become our most authentic advocates, and that's exactly the kind of growth that can't be manufactured."

- Cole Shephard, Co-CEO and Founder, Green Coffee Company

The campaign also speaks to broader market dynamics. Juan Valdez is one of the most recognized and beloved coffee brands in the world, with a loyal following among U.S. consumers. GCC's distribution partnership is bringing the brand to the shelves, where demand has been considerable. For the first time, the retail investors helping fuel that growth can also own a piece of it.

"Green Coffee Company understood something that the best issuers on our platform understand: retail capital is not just money. It is a community. When investors are genuinely excited about what a company is building, they become its most authentic advocates. The company's ability to connect a beloved brand, a compelling origin story, and a clear path to growth and to bring retail investors into that story - is exactly what this type of offering is designed for."

- Rebecca Kacaba, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DealMaker

GCC's campaign reflects a growing trend of established, later-stage companies using retail investment structures as a deliberate strategy to diversify their investor base and build the kind of grassroots community that accelerates consumer brand growth. The company intends to continue raising capital from retail investors as part of its growth strategy.

About Green Coffee Company

Green Coffee Company is a U.S.-based coffee company with fully integrated operations in Colombia, spanning cultivation, processing, and export. The company holds exclusive third-party distribution rights for the Juan Valdez brand in the United States and Canada, and sells 100% Colombian coffee across retail, hospitality, and direct-to-consumer channels. Green Coffee Company has raised over $100 million in total capital and is headquartered outside Chicago in Oak Brook, Illinois, with subsidiary operations based in Medellín, Colombia. For more information, visit www.greencoffeecompany.com/.

About DealMaker

DealMaker is the leading investment technology platform built for companies raising capital from retail investors. With a suite of tools spanning Regulation CF, Regulation A+, and other exempt offering structures, DealMaker helps issuers run compliant, high-converting campaigns and build lasting relationships with their investor communities. For more information, visit dealmaker.tech.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295160

Source: DealMaker