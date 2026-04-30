Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of MEGA (MegaETH) on April 30. MEGA/USDT spot trading and MEGA/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

MegaETH is an EVM-compatible blockchain that brings Web2-level real-time performance to the crypto world. It aims to push the performance to hardware limits, bridging the gap between blockchains and traditional cloud computing servers.

MegaETH offers high transaction throughput, abundant compute capacity, and millisecond-level response times even under heavy load. With MegaETH, developers can build and compose the most demanding applications without bounds.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295156

Source: HTX