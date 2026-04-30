EquiLend Launches Enhanced US Mark-to-Market Solution, Bringing Centralized Pricing and Automated Marking Directly to Its Platform

New solution streamlines daily mark-to-market workflows and reduces operational complexity for securities finance market participants

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EquiLend today announced the launch of its new US Mark-to-Market solution, giving securities finance firms a cost-effective alternative for daily mark-to-market processing built directly within the EquiLend platform. Firms currently relying on third-party mark-to-market infrastructure can now access the same core functionality - centralized pricing, automated contract marking, and SPO charge generation without leaving the platform they already use.

The solution uses existing contract data and centralized pricing to automate contract marking and charge generation within EquiLend, removing the need to route the mark-to-market workflow through a separate system. Mark data integrates directly into client systems and downstream processes.

Addressing Client Needs Across the Mark-to-Market Workflow

The redesigned algorithm marks contracts automatically, flagging only those with a break on a field specifically required to calculate the mark - such as currency, collateral margin, rounding factor, or quantity - or deals identified as Orphans, keeping manual intervention to a minimum. Contract pairing is handled through Unified Comparison.

For clients running SPO charges, payment settings and parameters are configured once, and EquiLend automatically generates and sends charges after contracts are marked.

Mark-to-market data integrates directly into client systems, keeping downstream processes and internal workflows current without requiring additional reconciliation or data handling.

Industry Voices

"Automated mark-to-market solutions have existed for many years, but now we are offering clients this upgraded functionality natively within the EquiLend ecosystem, providing industry-standard functionality as part of our post-trade suite of products."

- Nick Delikaris, Chief Product Officer, EquiLend

"By building these significantly upgraded mark-to-market capabilities natively into EquiLend, using contract data and centralized pricing we already have within our broad ecosystem, we're offering clients a cost-effective solution for a critical daily operational process."

- Simon Waddington, Head of Post-Trade & RegTech Solutions, EquiLend

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visitwww.equilend.com.

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