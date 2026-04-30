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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
262 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Exit Factor Expands Territory with New Location in Long Island, NY

New Long Island location provides business owners with expert guidance to increase profitability, efficiency, and long-term company value.

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Exit Factor, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location on Long Island, New York.

Owner Mark Basile, a Certified Exit Planner (CEPA), will be the owner and operator of Exit Factor of Long Island. He is also the founder and Managing Partner of South Bridge Advisory, which delivers institutional-grade advisory services to business owners in the lower and middle market on Long Island and the New York metro area, drawing on his 20 years of experience in finance and leadership roles with firms such as KKR, Barclays Capital, Veritas Capital, and Citigroup.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size. Designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, even if a sale isn't uppermost on the owner's mind.

"I've spent 20 years focused on businesses, understanding business models, working with owners, with CEOs," said Mark Basile, franchise owner. "I see the need for these programs on Long Island so we can help address special concerns and help entrepreneurs successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Exit Factor of Long Island on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning a Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com.

Mark Basile
Exit Factor of Long Island
longisland.ny@exitfactor.com
631-990-1210

SOURCE: Exit Factor



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/exit-factor-expands-territory-with-new-location-in-long-island-ny-1160940

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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