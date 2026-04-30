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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Dunlop Sports Americas and Brooks Koepka Conclude Partnership

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Dunlop Sports Americas and Brooks Koepka have mutually agreed to conclude their endorsement partnership, effective immediately.

Over the course of their relationship, Brooks served as an exceptional ambassador for the Srixon and Cleveland Golf brands. His commitment to competing at the highest level of the game, including a major championship victory with Srixon and Cleveland Golf equipment in play, exemplified the performance standard both brands stand for.

Dunlop Sports Americas is proud of what was accomplished together and grateful for the professionalism and dedication Brooks brought to the partnership. DSA wishes him continued success on the PGA TOUR.

Dunlop Sports Americas remains steadfast in its mission to deliver world-class performance equipment through precision engineering, relentless innovation, and a player-first commitment. Across Srixon and Cleveland Golf, they will continue building products trusted by the game's best and engineered for golfers at every level who demand excellence.

ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA, and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world?to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at ?noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/dunlop-sports-americas-and-brooks-koepka-conclude-partnership-1162745

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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