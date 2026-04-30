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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ron Bensimon Announces Integration of Centralized Processing Architecture to Scale Chemical-Free Mining Operations

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Ron Bensimon, a global macro strategist and founder of the Ron Bensimon Community, today announced the successful integration of a new Centralized Processing Architecture across his international mining operations. This technical advancement is designed to maximize mineral recovery through multi-stage physical separation, completely eliminating the need for toxic chemicals in the diamond and gold supply chains.

The move marks a significant shift toward a "localized economic loop" model, where advanced resource extraction is directly tethered to civil infrastructure development. By operating and hiring locally, the initiative ensures that the value generated from natural resources is immediately reinvested into high-impact humanitarian projects.

"Our goal is to redefine the standard of precious resources by turning natural wealth into human potential," said Ron Bensimon. "With this new processing architecture, we are proving that large-scale extraction can be 100% chemical-free while simultaneously funding the construction of advanced medical clinics and modern educational centers in rural landscapes."

Technical and Humanitarian Milestones of the 2026 Roadmap:

Processing Architecture: Implementation of multi-stage physical separation systems that replace cyanide and mercury with purpose-configured, eco-friendly equipment.

Civil Infrastructure Funding: A dedicated percentage of operational revenue is now being funneled into the construction of state-of-the-art medical facilities in West Africa.

Logistical Response: Expansion of purpose-configured operations across remote regions, including Alaska, the United States, and Africa, to ensure ethical standards are maintained regardless of geography.

The Ron Bensimon Community Model is being positioned as a benchmark for "Humanitarian Mining," where the legacy of extraction is community elevation rather than environmental depletion. As global demand for traceable and ethical assets grows, this framework provides a transparent roadmap for the future of responsible luxury.

About Ron Bensimon Community:

The Community is a community-first mining philosophy that integrates social, economic, and environmental development into the precious metals and diamond industry. Led by global strategist Ron Bensimon, the initiative focuses on chemical-free extraction and the funding of critical civil infrastructure.

For more information on global operations and humanitarian impact, visit https://ronbensimon.org/

Media Contact:

Ron Bensimon
info@ronbensimon.org

SOURCE: Ron Bensimon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ron-bensimon-announces-integration-of-centralized-processing-arc-1162842

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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