HCSS Announces Integration with Geotab to Streamline Fleet Data for Heavy Civil Contractors

New integration delivers near real-time telematics insights, automated maintenance tracking, and unified visibility for mixed fleets

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / HCSS , the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors, is proud to announce a strategic integration with Geotab Inc. , a global leader in connected transportation, video, and asset tracking solutions.

This integration enables customers to seamlessly import on-road vehicle data from Geotab's telematics platform directly into HCSS Fleet, reducing manual data entry and improving the accuracy of critical fleet information.

By ingesting Geotab's rich telematics data, HCSS Fleet can now automatically update and align equipment hours and mileage, eliminating the need for manual meter entries and providing more precise inputs for job costing and preventive maintenance scheduling. Contractors can view Geotab-equipped trucks alongside OEM-connected assets and HCSS-tracked equipment on a single, unified map, giving operations teams a more complete picture of their mixed fleet. Near real-time engine data from Geotab can also be used to trigger maintenance alerts in HCSS Fleet Maintenance, helping reduce the risk of missed services and catastrophic equipment failures.

"The integration with Geotab brings critical vehicle data into HCSS Fleet, giving teams accurate hours, miles, and maintenance triggers without manual work. It's about turning connected equipment into better decisions," said Phil Robinson, Group Product Manager, HCSS Fleet.

"We want to give our customers clear visibility and simplicity," said Andy Greig, Associate Vice President, Solution Partnerships. "Bringing on-road vehicle data from Geotab into HCSS Fleet means less manual work and a much clearer picture of what's happening across a contractor's entire fleet. When teams can trust their data and see everything in one place, they can focus on running safer, more efficient operations."

The HCSS and Geotab integration is available now for all HCSS Fleet customers. Integration setup can be completed within the OEM Providers tab of HCSS Fleet | Telematics, allowing contractors to quickly connect their Geotab accounts and begin streaming vehicle data into their existing HCSS workflows.

To learn more about the integration of HCSS and Geotab, and how it can benefit your construction operations, visit hcss.com .

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Since 1986, HCSS has helped contractors work smarter, faster, and safer with innovative software designed hand-in-hand with the people who use it. What began with HeavyBid, the industry standard in estimating, has grown into a powerful, user-friendly platform spanning the entire project lifecycle. The HCSS platform-HeavyBid, HeavyJob, and HCSS Fleet-centralizes data across the office, field, and shop to deliver real-time insights and streamlined workflows so contractors can bid, build, and deliver with confidence. Recognized as both a pioneer and an industry leader, HCSS continues to innovate with customer-centric solutions and award-winning 24/7/365 support.

Geotab is a registered trademark of Geotab Inc. Used with permission.

Contact Information

Name: David Redd

Email: david.redd@hcss.com

Phone: 281-833-6374

SOURCE: HCSS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hcss-announces-integration-with-geotab-to-streamline-fleet-data-f-1156649