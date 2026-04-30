Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on April 24, 2026, it granted an aggregate of 2,090,000 stock options of the Company ("Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.79 per common share until April 23, 2031. The Options vest immediately upon grant.

The Company also wishes to provide the following update regarding finder's fees and commissions paid in connection with the Company's previously announced brokered private placement (the "Offering"), which closed in two tranches on February 25, 2026, and March 6, 2026, for aggregate gross proceeds of $21,368,670.70. The Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $974,611.33 to Accilent Capital Management Inc., Allan Barry, JSA Precious Metals Trading Corp., BT Global Growth Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Financial Inc.

In addition, the Company granted an aggregate of 971,043 non-transferable compensation options (the "Compensation Options") to Clarus Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Integrity Capital Group Inc. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one unit of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.80 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $1.30 per common share. The Compensation Options granted in connection with the first tranche of the Offering expire on February 25, 2029, and the Compensation Options granted in connection with the second tranche of the Offering expire on March 6, 2029.

The Company also granted an aggregate of 71,666 non-transferable compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") to BT Global Growth Inc. Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.90 per common share. The Compensation Warrants expire on March 6, 2029.

All securities issued as finder's fees and commissions in connection with the first tranche of the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring on June 26, 2026, and all securities issued as finder's fees and commissions in connection with the second tranche of the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring on July 7, 2026.

About Nuvau

Nuvau is a Canadian mining and exploration company advancing a historic mining camp toward a production restart while generating new critical metal and gold discoveries. Its flagship asset is the past-producing Matagami mining district in the Abitibi region of Québec. Nuvau controls a 1,380 square kilometre land package and benefits from access to permitted mining infrastructure, including an option on a 3,000 tpd concentrator. The Company's strategy is to combine district-scale exploration targeting zinc-copper VMS deposits and newly recognized gold potential with resource growth and project development.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Options. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither the Company nor Nuvau undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295169

Source: Nuvau Minerals Inc.