Soluxtec has entered provisional insolvency proceedings as declining module prices and international competition continue to pressure European solar manufacturers. The company said it plans to restructure operations, maintain module deliveries, and preserve jobs while seeking investors. Germany German solar module manufacturer Soluxtec has filed for insolvency proceedings with the Bitburg District Court on Wednesday. The court appointed attorney Jakob Joeres of auditing and consulting firm dhpg as provisional insolvency administrator. He will work with the solar module manufacturer's management ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...