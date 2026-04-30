QKS Group: Bottomline Named Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS AI Maturity Matrix for Commercial Payment Fraud, 2026

QKS Group recognizes Bottomline's AI-driven, payment-integrated fraud defense platform, delivering adaptive intelligence across the commercial payment fraud lifecycle

PUNE, India, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a global research and advisory firm, today announced the release of its latest whitepaper, AI Maturity Matrix for Commercial Payment Fraud.The report introduces a structured framework for evaluating how effectively vendors embed artificial intelligence across fraud detection, decisioning, and lifecycle risk orchestration.

In the 2026 edition of the matrix, Bottomline has been named the Most Valuable Pioneer, reflecting its leadership in embedding AI directly into payment workflows and supporting real-time, intelligence-led fraud prevention.

The whitepaper highlights how commercial payment fraud has evolved from a point-in-time detection challenge into a lifecycle-wide risk spanning vendor onboarding and invoice fraud, accounts payable and ERP manipulation, digital banking and account takeover, and core banking and payment execution.

To assess vendor performance in this environment, the QKS AI Maturity Matrix evaluates technology providers across three core dimensions. These include AI vision and strategy, measured by the depth of AI integration across fraud and payments ecosystems; AI productization, which assesses scalability and real-world deployment of AI capabilities; and AI maturity, defined by the ability to deliver adaptive, explainable, and real-time fraud prevention.

"Commercial payment fraud is shifting from rule-based detection toward AI-driven decision intelligence across the payment lifecycle," said Anandh Ramaswamy, Practice Director at QKS Group. "Bottomline stands out by embedding adaptive, self-optimizing AI directly within its payment flows, combining behavioural intelligence, real-time intervention, and governed explainability within a unified fraud defense architecture."

According to the analysis, Bottomline is credited for taking a practical, payments-led approach to fraud prevention, with in-built controls from invoice through to payment execution to help organisations spot and manage risk earlier. As payments move across different channels, decisions are informed by behavioural and transaction data, helping improve accuracy without disrupting legitimate activity. This approach is designed to be clear and usable day-to-day and is a capability available across customer deployments.

"As fraud becomes more sophisticated and AI-driven, speed matters, and trust matters more," said Dalit Amitai, Head of Product, Risk Solutions at Bottomline. "We help banks respond faster and close critical gaps with AI that is powerful, explainable, and built for regulatory confidence. We are pleased to see QKS recognise that approach."

The whitepaper concludes that higher levels of AI maturity are directly linked to improved fraud and business outcomes, including reduced fraud losses, lower false positives, improved customer experience, and greater operational efficiency. As defined by the matrix, AI maturity is positioned not simply as a technology upgrade, but as a strategic enabler of resilient, intelligence-driven financial crime programmes.

Access the report

To download the full AI Maturity Matrix for Commercial Payment Fraud whitepaper, visit: https://www.bottomline.com/resources/bottomline-named-most-valuable-pioneer-within-qks-ai-maturity-matrix

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $183 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com.

Media Contact

Heather Pavliga

Bottomline

Email: pr@bottomline.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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