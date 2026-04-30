Abacus Global Management Partners with New to The Street to Launch High-Impact Investor Awareness Campaign Across National TV, 4.56M+ Subscriber YouTube Network, and NewsOut Distribution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Abacus Global Management (NYSE:ABX) ("Abacus" or the "Company"), a leader in alternative asset management and financial solutions, has signed a strategic media partnership with New to The Street, one of the largest business-focused television and digital platforms in the world.

Under the agreement, Abacus Global Management will participate in a multi-part, long-form interview series designed to provide investors and the broader financial community with an in-depth understanding of the Company's business model, growth strategy, and market positioning.

The partnership also includes comprehensive social media amplification across New to The Street's digital ecosystem, including its flagship New to The Street TV YouTube channel with over 4.56 million subscribers, as well as full integration into the NewsOut platform. Through NewsOut video press releases, Abacus will benefit from professionally produced, anchor-led content distributed across major digital channels, enhancing transparency and engagement with both retail and institutional audiences.

"Abacus Global Management represents the type of forward-thinking financial company our audience seeks," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street. "Our platform is built to not only tell the story - but to ensure it reaches scale across television, digital, and social channels."

This collaboration positions Abacus to leverage New to The Street's unique combination of national television exposure, high-impact digital distribution, and continuous earned media support - delivering a consistent narrative to the investment community.

The series is expected to begin production immediately, with interviews and NewsOut coverage rolling out across New to The Street's broadcast and digital platforms in the coming weeks.

About Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX)

Abacus Global Management, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier financial media brand delivering long-form interviews, national television broadcasts as sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, and one of the largest YouTube audiences in the business space. The platform combines television, digital, social media, and outdoor advertising to provide companies with unmatched visibility and investor engagement.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/abacus-global-management-nyse-abx-partners-with-new-to-the-street-to-launch-hi-1162873