GLOBAL MARKETS SPOTLIGHT: New to The Street Show #748 Delivers High-Impact CEO Interviews and Spotlight TV Commercials Across Bloomberg to 250M+ Households Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running business television brands, today announced the nationwide broadcast of Show #748 airing Saturday, May 2 at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, with simultaneous distribution across the United States, MENA, and Latin America.

This week's program delivers a high-impact lineup of executive interviews, Spotlight TV Commercials, and growth-stage company features spanning biotechnology, insurtech, real estate, AI, cybersecurity, and next-generation infrastructure-reinforcing New to The Street's position as a premier platform for long-form investor storytelling and market visibility.

Featured Executive Interviews

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) - Founder and CEO highlights a newly secured $10 million, 3-5 year contract with a leading Indian insurer, enabled by the strategic acquisition of Vehicle Care . The platform now supports end-to-end claims processing within 48 hours , while expansion in the UK market gains traction through new enterprise agreements.

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) - CEO provides an update on its KLMA clinical trial , now 80% enrolled , targeting agitation in Alzheimer's patients . The therapy aims to reduce aggressive behaviors with a potentially safer and faster-acting profile than traditional antipsychotics.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) - CEO discusses the impact of recent federal initiatives accelerating treatments for serious mental illness, and the company's work with ketamine-based therapies for severe depression and suicidal ideation , with an anticipated FDA decision expected summer 2026 .

Real Estate Strategy Segment (Jessica Nazario) - Insights into high-growth markets in Florida and Puerto Rico , including the advantages of Act 60 tax incentives , which offer substantial benefits to investors establishing residency for at least 183 days annually.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) - CEO outlines the development of Skinject, a non-invasive treatment for basal cell carcinoma, utilizing dissolvable microneedle arrays to deliver targeted chemotherapy, achieving a 73% clearance rate in Phase 2 studies.

Spotlight TV Commercials

Integrated throughout the broadcast, New to The Street's Spotlight TV Commercials deliver high-frequency brand visibility and investor awareness for emerging growth companies:

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) - Launching Focus Factor Energy Drinks , expanding into a new high-growth consumer category.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) - Introducing warranty-backed cybersecurity solutions for enterprise protection.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) - Showcasing VR military simulation technology for mission rehearsal and training.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) - Highlighting AI + blockchain-powered data monetization tools .

YY Group Holding (NASDAQ:YYGH) - Promoting scalable on-demand staffing and facilities management solutions across global markets.

A Platform Built for Visibility and Scale

New to The Street continues to redefine how public and private companies communicate their value propositions by combining:

National television distribution on Bloomberg and Fox Business

Integrated Spotlight TV Commercials with high-frequency rotation

Massive digital reach across 5M+ YouTube subscribers (NTTS + NewsOut)

Earned media placements across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates

Iconic outdoor billboard dominance in Times Square and NYC Financial District

By integrating long-form interviews with commercial frequency and global distribution, the platform ensures that company narratives are not only produced-but seen, understood, and acted upon by investors worldwide.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/global-markets-spotlight-new-to-the-street-show-%23748-delivers-high-impact-ceo-1163192