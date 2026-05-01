GLOBAL MARKETS SPOTLIGHT: New to The Street Show #748 Delivers High-Impact CEO Interviews and Spotlight TV Commercials Across Bloomberg to 250M+ Households Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running business television brands, today announced the nationwide broadcast of Show #748 airing Saturday, May 2 at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, with simultaneous distribution across the United States, MENA, and Latin America.
This week's program delivers a high-impact lineup of executive interviews, Spotlight TV Commercials, and growth-stage company features spanning biotechnology, insurtech, real estate, AI, cybersecurity, and next-generation infrastructure-reinforcing New to The Street's position as a premier platform for long-form investor storytelling and market visibility.
Featured Executive Interviews
Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) - Founder and CEO highlights a newly secured $10 million, 3-5 year contract with a leading Indian insurer, enabled by the strategic acquisition of Vehicle Care. The platform now supports end-to-end claims processing within 48 hours, while expansion in the UK market gains traction through new enterprise agreements.
IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) - CEO provides an update on its KLMA clinical trial, now 80% enrolled, targeting agitation in Alzheimer's patients. The therapy aims to reduce aggressive behaviors with a potentially safer and faster-acting profile than traditional antipsychotics.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) - CEO discusses the impact of recent federal initiatives accelerating treatments for serious mental illness, and the company's work with ketamine-based therapies for severe depression and suicidal ideation, with an anticipated FDA decision expected summer 2026.
Real Estate Strategy Segment (Jessica Nazario) - Insights into high-growth markets in Florida and Puerto Rico, including the advantages of Act 60 tax incentives, which offer substantial benefits to investors establishing residency for at least 183 days annually.
Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) - CEO outlines the development of Skinject, a non-invasive treatment for basal cell carcinoma, utilizing dissolvable microneedle arrays to deliver targeted chemotherapy, achieving a 73% clearance rate in Phase 2 studies.
Spotlight TV Commercials
Integrated throughout the broadcast, New to The Street's Spotlight TV Commercials deliver high-frequency brand visibility and investor awareness for emerging growth companies:
Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) - Launching Focus Factor Energy Drinks, expanding into a new high-growth consumer category.
CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) - Introducing warranty-backed cybersecurity solutions for enterprise protection.
Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) - Showcasing VR military simulation technology for mission rehearsal and training.
Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) - Highlighting AI + blockchain-powered data monetization tools.
YY Group Holding (NASDAQ:YYGH) - Promoting scalable on-demand staffing and facilities management solutions across global markets.
A Platform Built for Visibility and Scale
New to The Street continues to redefine how public and private companies communicate their value propositions by combining:
National television distribution on Bloomberg and Fox Business
Integrated Spotlight TV Commercials with high-frequency rotation
Massive digital reach across 5M+ YouTube subscribers (NTTS + NewsOut)
Earned media placements across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates
Iconic outdoor billboard dominance in Times Square and NYC Financial District
By integrating long-form interviews with commercial frequency and global distribution, the platform ensures that company narratives are not only produced-but seen, understood, and acted upon by investors worldwide.
Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com
SOURCE: New to The Street
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/global-markets-spotlight-new-to-the-street-show-%23748-delivers-high-impact-ceo-1163192