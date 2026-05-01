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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 20:38 Uhr
164 Leser
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GLOBAL MARKETS SPOTLIGHT: New to The Street Show #748 Delivers High-Impact CEO Interviews and Spotlight TV Commercials Across Bloomberg to 250M+ Households Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running business television brands, today announced the nationwide broadcast of Show #748 airing Saturday, May 2 at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, with simultaneous distribution across the United States, MENA, and Latin America.

This week's program delivers a high-impact lineup of executive interviews, Spotlight TV Commercials, and growth-stage company features spanning biotechnology, insurtech, real estate, AI, cybersecurity, and next-generation infrastructure-reinforcing New to The Street's position as a premier platform for long-form investor storytelling and market visibility.

Featured Executive Interviews

  • Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) - Founder and CEO highlights a newly secured $10 million, 3-5 year contract with a leading Indian insurer, enabled by the strategic acquisition of Vehicle Care. The platform now supports end-to-end claims processing within 48 hours, while expansion in the UK market gains traction through new enterprise agreements.

  • IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) - CEO provides an update on its KLMA clinical trial, now 80% enrolled, targeting agitation in Alzheimer's patients. The therapy aims to reduce aggressive behaviors with a potentially safer and faster-acting profile than traditional antipsychotics.

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) - CEO discusses the impact of recent federal initiatives accelerating treatments for serious mental illness, and the company's work with ketamine-based therapies for severe depression and suicidal ideation, with an anticipated FDA decision expected summer 2026.

  • Real Estate Strategy Segment (Jessica Nazario) - Insights into high-growth markets in Florida and Puerto Rico, including the advantages of Act 60 tax incentives, which offer substantial benefits to investors establishing residency for at least 183 days annually.

  • Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) - CEO outlines the development of Skinject, a non-invasive treatment for basal cell carcinoma, utilizing dissolvable microneedle arrays to deliver targeted chemotherapy, achieving a 73% clearance rate in Phase 2 studies.

Spotlight TV Commercials

Integrated throughout the broadcast, New to The Street's Spotlight TV Commercials deliver high-frequency brand visibility and investor awareness for emerging growth companies:

  • Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) - Launching Focus Factor Energy Drinks, expanding into a new high-growth consumer category.

  • CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) - Introducing warranty-backed cybersecurity solutions for enterprise protection.

  • Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) - Showcasing VR military simulation technology for mission rehearsal and training.

  • Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) - Highlighting AI + blockchain-powered data monetization tools.

  • YY Group Holding (NASDAQ:YYGH) - Promoting scalable on-demand staffing and facilities management solutions across global markets.

A Platform Built for Visibility and Scale

New to The Street continues to redefine how public and private companies communicate their value propositions by combining:

  • National television distribution on Bloomberg and Fox Business

  • Integrated Spotlight TV Commercials with high-frequency rotation

  • Massive digital reach across 5M+ YouTube subscribers (NTTS + NewsOut)

  • Earned media placements across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates

  • Iconic outdoor billboard dominance in Times Square and NYC Financial District

By integrating long-form interviews with commercial frequency and global distribution, the platform ensures that company narratives are not only produced-but seen, understood, and acted upon by investors worldwide.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/global-markets-spotlight-new-to-the-street-show-%23748-delivers-high-impact-ceo-1163192

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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