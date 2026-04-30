Exira, Iowa--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - A new opportunity for undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset-regardless of major or business ownership status-is now open for applications. The Chad Faaborg Scholarship for Entrepreneurs announces its inaugural award of $1,000 to one student whose personal story reflects resilience, initiative, and the courage to start over.

Chad Faaborg

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The scholarship honors the unconventional professional journey of Chad Faaborg, who moved from high-end architectural design and project management in San Francisco to a Doctorate of Chiropractic and clinical practice in the Pacific Northwest, eventually returning to rural Iowa to serve small-town communities. Rather than following a single career track, Chad Faaborg consistently identified new problems to solve, adapted to changing circumstances, and built value from the ground up-whether managing million-dollar installations, treating semi-pro football athletes, or working as a farmhand and caregiver.

This scholarship exists to find and support students who share that same drive. It is not bound to any specific U.S. city or state and is open to undergraduate students nationwide.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Chad Faaborg Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, applicants must:

Be currently enrolled (full-time or part-time) at an accredited college, university, trade school, or graduate program.

Be at least 18 years of age at the time of application.

Demonstrate an entrepreneurial mindset, initiative, or experience-formal business ownership is not required.

Be a U.S. resident or citizen.

Submit all required application materials by the stated deadline.

Application Requirements

Each applicant must submit one original essay of 500-700 words responding to the following prompt:

Chad Faaborg built two entirely different careers over the course of his life-shifting from architectural design to chiropractic medicine, from managing million-dollar installations to practicing in small-town Iowa. His path was shaped not by a single plan, but by a willingness to adapt, start over, and find opportunity in unexpected places.

Describe a time you identified a problem, need, or opportunity and took initiative to address it. What did you do? What did you learn? How does that experience reflect your entrepreneurial vision for the future-in your career, your community, or your field of study?

Essays are evaluated on clarity of thinking, strength of personal narrative, entrepreneurial insight, and originality. The selection committee looks for authenticity and ambition, not a predetermined "right" answer.

Key Dates and Award

Application Deadline: November 15, 2026

November 15, 2026 Winner Announced: December 15, 2026

December 15, 2026 Award: One-time $1,000 scholarship

Purpose and Impact

The scholarship's founder, Chad Faaborg, believes that entrepreneurship is not limited to launching a company. It is a mindset of seeing a gap, taking responsibility, and acting without waiting for permission. His own career pivots-from kitchen designer to project engineer to Doctor of Chiropractic to rural healthcare provider-demonstrate that initiative matters more than a straight line.

"Chad Faaborg built a life on the willingness to begin again," said a representative of the scholarship. "This award supports undergraduate students who show that same instinct: to identify what's missing, take the first step, and keep showing up."

The scholarship welcomes applicants from all fields of study, including trade and technical programs. Whether a student has launched a small business, organized a community project, improved a workplace process, or solved a problem for neighbors, the scholarship invites those stories forward.

How to Apply

Complete application details, submission guidelines, and official rules are available at the scholarship website: https://chadfaaborgscholarship.com/. All materials must be submitted via the email address provided on the site by November 15, 2026.

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Source: GYT