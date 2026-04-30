House of IP launched as global Center of Excellence for IP strategy and specialized services; Completes first targeted IP firm acquisition

-100% focused on IP services

-Consolidated IP expertise enhances patent strategies and commercial outcomes

-House of IP takes majority stake in Patentwerk

AMSTERDAM, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of IP (HoIP) today announced its launch as a fully integrated global center of excellence for specialized IP capabilities. The new group is pursuing a targeted acquisition strategy, focusing on investments in specialized competencies within patent attorney, trademark, IP services, and legal firms. As part of this strategy, House of IP also announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Patentwerk B.V., a leading European patent prosecution firm, based out of the Netherlands, which joins the group as its founding firm.

The new House of IP group will consolidate expertise from patent attorneys and technical specialists to maximize the strategic and financial potential of intellectual property through protection, licensing, valuation and enforcement.

i4E BV ( i4E.com ), a global technology licensing platform, is the strategic investor behind House of IP providing over fifteen years of IP monetization expertise developed through its flagship company, i4F ( i4F.com ), a global leader in licensing home improvement technologies and patents.

Patentwerk specializes in patent portfolio development, filing and prosecution. The firm has close to thirty years of experience and has supported the development and expansion of global patent portfolios using a proven model that drives both adoption and commercial value. This is achieved through a combination of high-quality prosecution with active licensing and enforcement support. By consolidating Patentwerk's prosecution expertise with the wider group's licensing infrastructure and capital, the partnership delivers a full-cycle IP model - from filing to commercialization.

House of IP will further strengthen Patentwerk's long-term position by expanding its capabilities and international reach, while preserving its professional independency and direct client relationships. House of IP will continue to expand its network by acquiring leading IP services firms that share this vision, building a global platform for IP leadership and commercialization.

For patent holders, House of IP combines continuity of service and trusted advisory relationships with access to a broader range of capabilities. These include patent filings, litigation support, and IP valuation, as well as licensing expertise and strategic portfolio development all backed by a partner with a proven track record in IP commercialization.

For IP firms, this model preserves professional identity, client relationships, and technical autonomy, while providing shared infrastructure and international reach. It also enhances talent development and succession planning, while expanding access to new business and commercialization opportunities.

Edith Hermans, Managing Director at House of IP, says, "The IP industry has reached an inflection point. A rapidly evolving IP landscape where the Unified Patent Court (UPC), talent recruitment and development, AI, cross-border alignment, and increasing customer demands, bring new challenges and requirements. At the same time, a significant share of valuable patents expire every day without ever being commercially exploited. In many cases, IP firms focus primarily on patent prosecution, while clients require broader advisory support across jurisdictions and disciplines. House of IP addresses this fragmentation through a more integrated model, combining high-quality patent prosecution with strategic IP advice and commercialization."

Bas Langenhuijsen, Managing Partner at Patentwerk, adds, "At Patentwerk, we've shown, together with i4F, that patent prosecution and IP monetization can create a self-reinforcing cycle of royalties, reinvestment, and new IP. That's fundamentally different from traditional consolidation models, which offer growth but limited new revenue opportunities. Joining House of IP as a founding firm is our answer: building, step by step, a future-proof platform where professionals remain in control and clients benefit from a broader, more integrated offering."

About House of IP:

House of IP is a global center of excellence for IP strategy that unites specialized competencies within patent attorney, trademark, and legal firms, specialized IP firms, multi-disciplinary expertise, and smart capital to deliver integrated IP services. This includes patent prosecution, filing, trademark and portfolio management to valuation, enforcement, licensing, and commercialization. By unlocking the value of intellectual property, House of IP enables innovation-driven companies to turn IP into a driver of sustainable growth.

House of IP.com

Gilliane Palmer

+31641899515

Email: info@HoiP.com

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