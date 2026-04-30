Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will (i) upsize its previously announced commercially reasonable "best efforts" private placement, which under the amended terms, the Company will issue up to 9,375,000 non-flow-through units of the Company (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.16 per NFT Unit (the "NFT Issue Price") and up to 28,643,880 flow-through units of the Company sold on a charitable flow-through basis (the "FT Units" and, together with the NFT Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit (the "FT Issue Price") for combined gross proceeds of up to $7,801,654 (the "Offering") pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (collectively, the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"), and (ii) concurrent with the Offering, issue up to 6,562,500 NFT Units at the NFT Issue Price for gross proceeds of up to $1,050,000 on a private placement basis pursuant to other applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws (the "Concurrent Private Placement").

Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon") is acting as sole agent in connection with the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement.

Each NFT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (an "NFT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "FT Share") and one-half of one Warrant, each of which shall qualify as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act").

Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share of $0.24 for a period beginning 61 days following the Closing Date (as defined below) until the date that is 36 months following the Closing Date.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with NI 45-106, (i) the Offered Securities will be offered to purchasers resident in all Provinces of Canada pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and (ii) the NFT Units issued pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement will be offered to purchasers resident in all Provinces of Canada pursuant to other applicable prospectus exemptions. The Offered Securities sold pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions under applicable Canadian securities laws. The NFT Units issued pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the Closing Date in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement are subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

An amount equal to gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Tax Act and a "BC flow-through mining expenditure" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (British Columbia) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in British Columbia, Canada on or before December 31, 2027. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2026. The net proceeds from the sale of NFT Units from the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement will also be used for exploration and development at the Company's mineral projects and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

An amended and restated offering document related to the Offering (the "LIFE Offering Document") can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.endurometals.com. Prospective investors of the Offered Securities being issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption should read this LIFE Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement are expected to close on or about May 14, 2026 (the "Closing Date") and are subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, and copper-gold alkalic porphyry systems at Burgundy and Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Enduro Metals Corporation

"Robert Cameron"

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enduro's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These statements are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements about the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement (including the completion of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement on the terms and timeline as announced or at all, the tax treatment of the FT Units, the timing to renounce all Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers and the use of proceeds of the Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement), and statements as to management's expectations and intentions, and the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although Enduro believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, forward-looking statements by their nature involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risk that the Offering or the Concurrent Private Placement will not close on the anticipated timeline or at all on the anticipated terms, risk that Enduro will not receive all necessary approvals, risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources, and risks associated with executing Enduro's plans and intentions.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ENDURO AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ENDURO MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295171

Source: Enduro Metals Corporation