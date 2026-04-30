Rockland County, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students officially opens its inaugural application cycle, announcing a one-time award designed to support undergraduate students who demonstrate a commitment to advancing equity, leadership, and long-term institutional growth for LGBTQ+ individuals. The scholarship, founded by Family Court and Acting Supreme Court Judge Sherri Eisenpress, reflects a career-long dedication to youth advocacy, mentorship, and community infrastructure.

Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship

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Judge Sherri Eisenpress, whose professional legacy includes judicial leadership in Rockland County's Integrated Domestic Violence Court and Family Drug Treatment Court, as well as a governance role as Chairperson of the Rockland County Pride Center Board of Directors, establishes this scholarship as a direct extension of her public service. The award seeks to identify and uplift emerging student voices capable of translating education into sustainable change for LGBTQ+ communities.

Eligibility Criteria

The scholarship is open to currently enrolled undergraduate students at any accredited college or university across the United States. There is no geographic restriction to Rockland County or any specific state. Applicants must identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community or demonstrate meaningful advocacy and leadership in support of LGBTQ+ equality.

To complete an application, eligible students must submit:

An original essay of 750-1,000 words responding to the prompt: "How can education, leadership, and community engagement advance equity and long-term institutional growth for LGBTQ+ individuals, and how do you envision contributing to that future?"

Proof of current undergraduate enrollment

All submissions must be original work created by the applicant. Completed essays and enrollment verification must be emailed to apply@sherrieisenpressscholarship.com.

Purpose and Impact

The scholarship prioritizes thoughtful analysis, personal insight, and a forward-looking perspective on equality, justice, and inclusive leadership. Rather than focusing solely on academic merit or financial need, the award recognizes students who articulate a clear vision for using education and civic engagement to build enduring LGBTQ+ institutions, health equity initiatives, and community-led governance structures.

Sherri Eisenpress's own trajectory-from mentoring developmentally disabled children and at-risk youth with Youth at Risk (now Unlocking Futures) to shaping the Rockland County Pride Center's institutional expansion-serves as the foundational model for the scholarship's values. Judge Sherri Eisenpress has consistently emphasized that sustainable progress requires both leadership pipelines and institutional memory, a principle now embedded in the scholarship's essay prompt.

Key Dates and Application Details

Application Deadline: November 15, 2026

November 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: December 15, 2026

The award consists of a one-time financial prize to support the recipient's undergraduate studies. Full scholarship details, periodic updates, and complete guidelines are available on the official scholarship website: https://sherrieisenpressscholarship.com/.

Media and Contact Information

For questions, interview requests regarding Judge Sherri Eisenpress, or additional scholarship details, please direct inquiries to the scholarship administration team.

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Source: GYT