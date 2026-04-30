Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 16:30 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Startup Moldova Summit 2026 spotlights Moldova's rise as a startup gateway to European markets

CHI?INAU, Moldova, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Moldova Summit 2026 showcased Moldova's growing position as a startup destination for capital, talent and EU market access, bringing over 2,000 participants, 150 startups, 60 speakers and international investors to Chi?inau for the largest edition of the country's flagship startup event to date.

Organised by Startup Moldova, the Summit announced new international partnerships with Unicorn Factory Lisbon, the Ukrainian Startup Fund and SeedBlink, strengthening Moldova's links to European acceleration programmes, angel investor networks and cross-border innovation opportunities.

At the official opening, Olga Melniciuc, CEO of Startup Moldova, highlighted the ecosystem's rapid progress:

"Moldova's ecosystem has grown to over 300 companies, expanding by 20% year over year. In 2025 alone, startups generated over $60 million in revenue, created over 1,500 jobs, and attracted over $17 million in investment, demonstrating that startups are becoming a real driver of the country's economic growth. TThe theme of the Summit - 'Born in Moldova. Built for the World.' - reflects the ambitiousness of our founders, who are building companies designed to compete globally from day one."

Strategic partnerships announced during the Summit will expand Moldova's startup connectivity. Through signed memorandums Unicorn Factory Lisbon and Startup Moldova will support Moldovan startups in accessing international acceleration programmes and scaling opportunities on EU markets.

Moldova Innovation Technology Park (MITP), Startup Moldova and the Ukrainian Startup Fund partnership will facilitate cross-border cooperation, access to funding and integration into the European innovation landscape.

SeedBlink and Startup Moldova announced the launch of the crowdinvesting platform allowing Moldovan startups to raise capital through syndicated investment rounds and connect with European angel investor networks.

Sergiu Rabii, Director of the Innovate Moldova Programme, funded by Sweden and the United Kingdom, emphasised the importance of these collaborations:

"These partnerships show that Moldova's startup ecosystem is becoming more connected and internationally relevant. By improving access to capital, expertise and markets, Sweden and the United Kingdom are helping Moldovan founders scale faster and build companies with global potential."

Moldova's broader business environment is also becoming more attractive for technology companies and founders. MITP offers a 7% flat tax for eligible IT and digital activities. The country is advancing digital nomad and remote work frameworks, preparing a Fund of Funds to expand access to venture and equity capital, and developing Moldova HiTech Park as a future platform for deeptech, R&D and advanced technology industries. Investments in contactless business, e-governance and digital public infrastructure, including the EVO government app, are simplifying public and business-facing services.

The Delegation of the European Union in Chi?inau reiterated its support for strengthening Moldova's innovation ecosystem and connecting it to European opportunities. Julien Schmitt, Director of the EU4Innovation East programme, noted:

"Startup Moldova Summit 2026 reflects the continued progress of Moldova's entrepreneurial ecosystem. For the second consecutive year, the European Union, through EU4Innovation East, is proud to support this platform that connects founders, investors and international markets. As the number of startups in Moldova grows, so does the need for stronger support structures and access to capital."

The Summit also featured a Startup Alley where 42 startups showcased their products, and the national final of the Startup World Cup pitching competition. Ten startups pitched to a jury composed of international investors. Prompted AI won and will represent Moldova at the Global Final in San Francisco, competing for the $1M prize. LyricFluent and Argus AI secured second and third place.

Startup Moldova Summit 2026 concluded with a clear message: Moldova is becoming a notable destination for startup investment and global innovation, giving founders improved access to capital, expertise and markets, while offering international partners a fast-developing innovation ecosystem close to the European Union.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970070/Startup_Moldova_Summit_2024_Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startup-moldova-summit-2026-spotlights-moldovas-rise-as-a-startup-gateway-to-european-markets-302758970.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.