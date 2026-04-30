The Italian authorities have dentified seven Trentino-based photovoltaic companies, controlled by an unspecified German operator, accused of allegedly evading over €60 million in taxes and improperly obtaining €33 million in incentives from the state energy agency GSE. Italy Italy's law enforcement agency responsible for financial crimes, tax evasion, customs enforcement and economic fraud - Guardia di Finanza (GDF) - has identified seven photovoltaic companies based in Trentino, controlled by an undisclosed German operator, which allegedly evaded more than €60 million ($70.1 million) in tax ...

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