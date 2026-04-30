Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market worth $140.32 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market is projected to grow from about USD 93.02 billion in 2026 to USD 140.32 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Browse 650 market data Tables and 57 Figures spread through 450 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 93.02 billion

USD 93.02 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 140.32 billion

USD 140.32 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.6%

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Trends & Insights:

Clinical research services accounted for the largest share, at 57.6%, in 2025.

Oncology dominates the market with 35.5% share in 2025.

North America is the largest market, accounting for a share of 44.5% in 2025.

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The factors driving the market growth include the increasing complexity and volume of trials; the growing focus on patient-centric clinical trials, such as Decentralized Clinical trials (DCTs); and the flexibility of services offered by CROs. Moreover, the upcoming patent cliff for therapeutic drugs is prompting pharmaceutical companies to invest heavily in R&D and to outsource their clinical trials to CROs. Additionally, the growing regulatory focus on patient diversity and data analysis offerings that favor customer reimbursement & marketing access strategies are key opportunities for market players. However, challenges associated with the cybersecurity of patient data, sponsors' intellectual property, and patient retention during trials hinder the market's growth to some extent.

By modality, the medical devices segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The CRO services market is segmented into small molecules, biologics, medical devices, and biosimilars. The biologics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This strong growth is attributed to the rapid expansion of biologics in the pharmaceutical industry and the rising development activity across monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and other complex biologic therapies, all of which require specialized development and testing support. In addition, sponsors are increasingly outsourcing biologics development to improve speed, flexibility, and cost efficiency, further supporting the growth of this segment in the global CRO services market.

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By end user, the medical device companies' segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The CRO services market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes. The medical device companies' segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the increasing complexity and regulatory requirements associated with device development and approval, which are fueling demand for specialized CRO expertise to accelerate time-to-market. Additionally, many medical device companies are mid-sized or emerging players that lack in-house infrastructure for large-scale trials, making CRO partnerships a cost-effective solution.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the region, the CRO Services market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the presence of high-growth hotspots such as India, China, and Japan that are focused on advancing research capabilities. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases has further fueled the need to outsource clinical services & research activities to CROs, thereby supporting market growth in this region during the forecast period.

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Top Companies in Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market:

The Top Companies in Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market include IQVIA Inc. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), ICON Plc (Ireland), WuXi AppTec (China), Syneos Health (US), and Charles River Laboratories (US), among others.

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