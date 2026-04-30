Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Texture Paints Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2031 with Residential Segment Holding 60.31% Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global texture paints market size is projected to grow from USD 15.48 billion in 2026 to USD 19.88 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.12%. Growth in the market is being driven by increasing demand for low-VOC and energy-efficient coatings amid tightening green building regulations.

Within this growth, the residential segment accounted for 60.31% of the market share in 2025, supported by a surge in home renovation and interior décor trends. At the same time, rising raw material costs and a limited availability of skilled applicators are placing pressure on margins. However, innovations such as micro-ceramic additives and AI-based color matching technologies are enhancing product differentiation and customer appeal. Rapid urbanization in developing economies continues to shape buying behavior, while industry consolidation is intensifying as companies scale up titanium dioxide sourcing and invest in advanced binder technologies. Additionally, the shift toward water-based, easy-to-apply solutions is expected to sustain market momentum over the forecast period.

Texture Paints Market Drivers & Key Trends:

Sustainable Building Standards Pushing Low-Emission Coatings

Stricter green certification frameworks are encouraging a clear move toward water-based and bio-derived paint systems. Regulations are becoming more demanding around emissions and material transparency, prompting manufacturers to innovate with cleaner formulations. Certified products are gaining preference among large contractors, often commanding higher pricing, while conventional options still hold ground in price-sensitive markets.

Rising Preference for Premium Decorative Finishes Among Young Homeowners

Younger homeowners are increasingly choosing textured wall finishes for their visual depth and unique appeal. This shift is gradually turning such products from niche offerings into more mainstream, premium options. Expanding distribution into smaller cities is supporting this trend, though manufacturers must balance scale with profitability amid growing competition.

AI-Driven Tools Simplifying Color Selection for DIY Users

Digital tools powered by AI are making it easier for consumers to select and match paint finishes from home, reducing dependence on in-store consultations. This has encouraged more direct purchases online and strengthened brand-consumer engagement. However, companies need to ensure proper guidance to avoid application mistakes that could impact user experience.

Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The texture paints market is shaped by steady renovation activity and shifting consumer preferences toward aesthetic finishes across residential spaces. Mordor Intelligence applies structured validation across supply, demand, and pricing signals, offering a more dependable view than analyses based on limited or inconsistent inputs."

For a full breakdown of texture paints market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/texture-paints-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Texture Paints Industry Segmentation Insights:

By Product Type

Sand Texture

Smooth Texture

Popcorn and Knock-down

Orange Peel

Roll-on Texture

Other Product Types

By Substrate Type

Interior Walls

Exterior Walls

Ceilings

Wood and Metal Surfaces

By End-user Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle-East and Africa

Texture Paints Market Share by Region:

Asia-Pacific Leading Demand with Emerging Market Momentum

Asia-Pacific remains the leading region, with steady expansion supported by rising demand for premium decorative finishes, even as overall production sees some slowdown in key markets like China. Meanwhile, Southeast Asia and the Middle East are gaining traction due to large infrastructure projects that prioritize advanced coatings with functional benefits.

Regulatory Push and Construction Activity Supporting Western and MEA Markets

In North America, growth is driven by commercial construction and strict environmental standards encouraging cleaner, water-based solutions. Europe is also moving in a similar direction, with tighter regulations pushing manufacturers to innovate, while renovation incentives are helping balance weaker new construction activity. The Middle East and Africa continue to benefit from major development projects, particularly in Gulf countries. In Latin America, although insights are limited, recent industry investments signal positive long-term potential, supported by access to local raw materials.

Texture Paints Companies

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asian Paints Ltd.

Behr Process LLC

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Berger Paints India

DAW SE

Hempel A/S

Jazeera Paints

Jotun

JSW Paints Limited

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Tikkurila

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