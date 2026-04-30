Page One, Inc.: Digital Forensics Expert Robert B. Fried Launches forensics.expert, an AI-Powered Knowledge Portal Built on Real-World Experience

Built by Page One's forensic leadership to deliver clear, defensible answers for real-world investigations

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Robert B. Fried, EVP of Forensics and Chief Investigative Officer at Page One, has launched forensics.expert, an interactive, AI-powered knowledge portal designed to give legal and investigative teams direct access to trusted, practitioner-level insight.

Available now at www.forensics.expert, the free platform delivers answers grounded exclusively in Rob's two decades of hands-on experience, not generic training data. It is built for the way teams actually work. Fast-moving matters, high stakes, and a need for clarity.

"At Page One, we focus on making complex data more usable," said Fried. "This platform brings that same approach to digital forensics, giving people reliable answers they can apply right away."https://forensics.expert

The portal covers core areas across modern investigations, including AI in investigations, cloud data, email evidence, mobile device forensics, IoT, cryptography, remote collections, and ephemeral data.

For us, this is a natural extension of how we support our clients. Practical workflows. Defensible processes. And tools that help teams move faster with more clarity.

Whether you are preparing for litigation, running an investigation, or building your expertise, forensics.expert is designed to support real work in real time.

About Page One Inc

Page One is a leading provider of eDiscovery, digital forensics, and litigation support services. As a Relativity Gold Partner, we help legal teams manage complex data with defensible workflows, flexible solutions, and a focus on real outcomes.

About Forensics by Fried

ForensicsByFried.com is the official online hub of Robert B. Fried - a curated repository of trusted content on digital forensics, eDiscovery, and investigations. The site brings together Fried's books, eCourse, talks, media appearances, and articles in one authoritative destination. Drawing on more than two decades of frontline experience, it reflects the defensible, repeatable standards Fried has championed throughout his career. Visit forensicsbyfried.com.

Media Contact

Kenzie Higareda

Chief Marketing Officer

khigareda@pageonelegal.com

SOURCE: Page One, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/digital-forensics-expert-robert-b.-fried-launches-forensics.expe-1162862