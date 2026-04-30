First Class Air Support Celebrates 25 Years of Delivering Aviation Aftermarket Excellence

A market leader in global parts distribution known for delivering "The First Class Way"

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / First Class Air Support, a First Class Air Company, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, marking a milestone in its evolution as a leading global distributor of aftermarket aviation parts and cargo system components.

Founded in 2001, First Class Air Support has built its business on high-quality service, extensive inventory availability, and responsive customer support to aviation operators worldwide. What began as a focused distribution business has grown into a global partner for maintaining and supporting a vast range of aftermarket components for a broad range of aircraft fleets.

"Reaching 25 years is a meaningful milestone, but what matters most is how we've gotten here," said Isac Roths, CEO of First Class Air and Founder of First Class Air Support. "From day one, our focus has been on delivering for our customers with responsiveness, integrity, and a commitment to doing things The First Class Way, and it continues to guide everything we do. This milestone is a direct reflection of the incredible employees and customers who have been part of this journey, the teams who show up every day, committed to our customers and to each other. We're proud of what we've built and grateful for our customers who have trusted in us over the last 25 years."

Over the past 25 years, the company has developed one of the industry's largest inventories, with more than 5 million parts available across freighter, commercial, regional, and military aircraft platforms. Combined with global sourcing capabilities and supply chain expertise, First Class Air Support has helped customers reduce downtime, improve turnaround times, and maintain operational efficiency.

Throughout its history, the company operated with a customer-focused philosophy known as 'The First Class Way.' This approach reflects a shared commitment to responsiveness, technical expertise and customer support, and has shaped the company's growth while extending across the broader First Class Air platform of companies.

Today, as part of First Class Air, First Class Air Support plays a central role in delivering integrated aftermarket solutions across the aircraft lifecycle to customers around the globe. Its capabilities span global parts distribution, aircraft and component teardowns, exchange and loan programs, and supply chain solutions, all of which are designed to simplify operations and improve outcomes for customers.

While the business has expanded significantly over the past two decades, its core mission remains unchanged: to provide reliable, high-quality support that customers can depend on every day.

"As we look ahead, we're proud of the foundation we've built and even more excited about what's next," Roths added. "We remain committed to supporting our customers and continuing to raise the standard for service across the aviation aftermarket."

To learn more, visit https://firstclassair.com/first-class-air-support

About First Class Air

First Class Air is an integrated family of aviation aftermarket companies delivering distribution, MRO & DER repair, PMA manufacturing, aircraft teardown, exchange programs, and supply chain solutions to operators worldwide. The specialized First Class companies include Survival Products, Cargo Repair, First Class Air Support, Cobalt Aero Services, and Innodyne Systems supporting cargo, commercial, regional, military, and business aviation customers across the global aircraft lifecycle. First Class Air is committed to delivering responsive, high-quality services and solutions The First Class Way. For more information, see FirstClassAir.com.

CONTACT:

For More Information:

Tamara Davis

Sr. Vice President of Public Relations

(270) 202-8516

tdavis@priceweber.com

SOURCE: First Class Air

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/first-class-air-support-celebrates-25-years-of-delivering-aviation-aftermarke-1162876