RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Avalon's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on May 6

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar with Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX:AVL)(OTCQB:AVLNF) ("Avalon") on May 6, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event will feature Avalon's President and CEO Scott Monteith who will provide investors with a comprehensive overview of the company's critical minerals platform and strategic growth initiatives. Monteith will discuss Avalon's flagship Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories-one of the largest and highest-quality North American resources containing both light and heavy rare earth elements-as well as its importance to secure supply chains for defense, clean energy, and advanced technologies. The presentation will also highlight Avalon's plans to vertically integrate the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc.'s proposed lithium hydroxide processing facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Monteith will outline key near-term catalysts, including ongoing technical studies, project development milestones, and strategic partnership opportunities, and discuss how recent corporate initiatives position the company for long-term value creation in North America's rapidly evolving critical minerals market.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/AVLNF/86391671110

Questions can be pre-submitted to AVLNF@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canada's future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, clean tech, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., a proposed midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a cornerstone of North America's integrated battery materials supply chain, transforming northern Ontario lithium into essential inputs for transportation, grid storage, and advanced manufacturing.

For further information regarding Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., please visit www.avalonadvancedmaterials.com, email ir@avalonam.com, or call 416-364-4938.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

AVLNF@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-avalons-exclusive-live-investor-webinar-and-qanda-session-o-1161864