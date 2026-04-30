San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Superpanel, the intake infrastructure that manages high-volume legal intake from first contact through qualification and handoff, today announced that McCready Law, a 160 -person plaintiff personal injury firm, has deployed its platform, already driving 20% of the firm's signed retainers. Built for organizations where every inbound inquiry represents a potential case, Superpanel enables McCready Law to convert more demand into signed cases, reduce lost opportunities at intake, and scale without adding headcount across offices.

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Key Takeaways:

Superpanel enables McCready Law to convert more demand into signed cases, reduce lost opportunities at intake, and scale without adding headcount across offices.

From first contact, McCready Law is able to convert more inbound inquiries into signed cases.

McCready's model aligns closely with Superpanel's approach to scaling intake through consistent execution and outcome-driven workflows.

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About Superpanel



Superpanel is intake infrastructure designed to own high-volume intake operations in highly regulated environments. Built initially for plaintiff law firms, Superpanel manages intake end to end, from first contact through case qualification and handoff, with accountability for outcomes and human oversight where judgment is required.

Founded in 2024, Superpanel has completed more than 250,000 intake workflows across personal injury, mass tort, employment, and lemon law. In the past year, organizations using Superpanel have signed more than 15,000 cases, collected, verified, and organized over 60,000 supporting documents, handled up to four times more inbound inquiries per intake staff member, and seen conversion rates increase by up to 300% within six months of full deployment, all without adding headcount. By owning intake execution end to end, Superpanel helps firms avoid the missed opportunities and intake inconsistency that can cost high-volume practices millions of dollars in lost cases each year. Learn more at www.superpanel.io.

About McCready Law



McCready Law is a plaintiff personal injury practice with offices throughout the Midwest and a people-first, systems-driven approach to representation. Under the leadership of Michael McCready, the firm has grown to approximately 160 professionals focused on personal injury advocacy, emphasizing sustainable growth, data-informed decision-making, and specialized operational disciplines that support both attorneys and support staff.

Source: Superpanel

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Source: Reportable, Inc.