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WKN: A41BFU | ISIN: FI4000587340 | Ticker-Symbol: KRY
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:12
1,045 Euro
-4,13 % -0,045
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLASTON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLASTON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0951,18517:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 16:00 Uhr
33 Leser
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Glaston Oyj: Inside information: Glaston has signed an agreement on the sale of its Swiss factory property

Glaston Corporation Inside information 30 April 2026 at 17.00

Glaston Switzerland AG has today signed an agreement on the sale of its factory property located in Bützberg, Switzerland. The sale comprises a factory building, an office building, and a 1.25 hectare land area.

The sales price amounts to EUR 9.9 million (CHF 9.1 million), of which EUR 8.8 million will be paid by May 6, 2026 and EUR 1.1 million on March 31, 2027. The estimated gain on the sale will be approximately EUR 7.8 million and is booked as an item affecting comparability. The sale will improve the company's EBIT and cash flow.

As earlier communicated, production at the Swiss factory has been transferred to China in 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Miika Äppelqvist, CEO and President, Glaston Corporation, Tel. +358 10 500 500
Minna Toiviainen, General Counsel, Glaston Corporation, Tel. +358 10 500 500


GLASTON CORPORATION
Agneta Selroos
Communications Manager, tel. +358 10 500 6105

Glaston Corporation

Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, mobility, display and solar industries. The company also supports the development of new technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

Glaston is committed to providing its clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. Glaston operates globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in nine countries and its shares (GLA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd, key media, www.glaston.net


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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