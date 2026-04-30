Doxis, The Document Intelligence Company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Document Management* for the second time in a row.

Dr. John Bates, CEO of Doxis, says, "We feel this recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects how powerful the Doxis platform is for customers as they rapidly transform to be 'AI-ready' underpinning their IT foundations with a Document Intelligence platform that truly connects, understands and automates information across the whole document lifecycle. After a year of strong growth, strategic investments, and our rebrand to Doxis, The Document Intelligence Company, we believe this recognition reflects both the momentum we're building globally as a fast-growing vendor and the unique value we offer customers."

Access to the full report can be found here.

Recognition grounded in execution and vision

In its report, Gartner evaluated 16 document management vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. This recognition as a Leader follows a period in which Doxis believes it has significantly enhanced its flagship AI-first Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform. Enhancements include major advances in intelligent document processing with Doxis AI.dp, new capabilities in semantic search and AI-assisted user experiences, and enhanced cloud administration. Doxis has also expanded its integration ecosystem with enterprise platforms such as SAP, SuccessFactors and Salesforce, while continuing to invest in workflow orchestration and broader enterprise connectivity.

A platform built for complex enterprise use cases

A key factor behind Doxis' position, as the company sees it, is the breadth of its platform. It combines content storage, governance, process automation, and AI-powered services within a single, unified architecture. This enables organizations, particularly those in verticals such as banking, insurance, manufacturing, logistics and energy, to manage complex, document-centric processes end-to-end, reducing fragmentation and improving consistency across systems and departments.

Strong momentum and global expansion

The past year has marked a period of significant growth and transformation. Preceding its rebrand to Doxis, The Document Intelligence Company, the organization sharpened its strategic focus on delivering AI-first intelligent content automation for the entire document lifecycle with investments in intelligent document processing, SAP automation, and customer communications and experience management.

Doxis is rapidly expanding its global footprint as one of the fastest growing document management software vendors. A rising number of leading global brands have tapped Doxis to help them modernize document management and accelerate AI-driven automation.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Document Management, Tim Nelms, Jed Cawthorne, Rachel O'Farrell, Marko Sillanpaa, Stephen Emmott, 26 April 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Doxis

Doxis, The Document Intelligence Company, is a leading provider of AI-powered document management and intelligent content automation solutions. Doxis powers organizations' entire Document Intelligence lifecycle on a single, trusted platform enabling leading brands to gather, analyze, manage, automate, act on, generate and secure billions of documents across business processes.

Our mission is simple: to maximize our customers' return on information (ROI) through intelligent, AI-first solutions and services. Doxis is trusted by more than 3,000 customers and over 5 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.doxis.com

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Contacts:

Press contact: Maureen Cueppers

+49 (0)228-90896-0

press@doxis.com