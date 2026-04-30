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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 17:10 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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STAR Systems International Ltd.: STAR Systems' Titan Pro Reader Earns E-ZPass Approval for Revenue Use

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAR Systems International, a global leader in tolling and vehicle identification technology, announced that its flagship Titan Pro reader has successfully completed certification testing and has been approved for revenue use by the E-ZPass Group. This achievement reinforces STAR Systems' commitment to delivering interoperable, high-performance solutions optimized for demanding, high-speed, multi-lane tolling operations.

Titan_Pro_E-ZPass_Approval_PR_Image

The E-ZPass certification process is one of the most rigorous approval programs in the tolling industry, requiring comprehensive laboratory and field testing to ensure compliance with stringent performance, interoperability, and reliability standards required for tolling systems. Readers are evaluated for accuracy in over 30,000 complex scenarios, including high-speed traffic, diverse vehicle types, and multi-lane, multi-protocol configurations. Through this rigorous process, the Titan Pro demonstrated its ability to deliver high-accuracy performance under demanding real-world conditions.

The Titan Pro takes performance to the next level in demanding applications such as Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) and Open Road Tolling (ORT), even under the most challenging conditions. Designed for seamless integration, the Titan Pro supports simultaneous multi-protocol operation, enabling compatibility with both current and legacy infrastructure as well as a wide variety of transponders. With four high-speed antenna ports, advanced encryption, embedded applications support, and the latest RAIN Communication Interface (RCI), the Titan Pro provides the flexibility and scalability required for evolving tolling environments.

The Titan Pro's new NanoSync feature further enhances system performance by synchronizing multiple Titan Pro readers with sub-microsecond level precision via Ethernet, simplifying system architecture and reducing installation complexity. This enables complex multi-reader installations to operate optimally as a unified system, maximizing read accuracy and overall system efficiency. The NanoSync feature is also highly configurable, allowing integrators to easily customize synchronization settings for different layouts and deployment scenarios.

"The E-ZPass approval demonstrates that the Titan Pro delivers the accuracy and reliability agencies expect in live tolling environments," said Stephen Lockhart, President of STAR Systems America. "Combined with the latest NanoSync feature, we are delivering the performance that toll agencies require today while providing a scalable platform ready to support the next generation of secure, high-speed tolling applications."

For more information about the Titan Pro and other high-performance readers, antennas, and transponders, please contact STAR Systems at salesinquiry@star-int.net.

About STAR Systems International
Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. STAR Systems focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

STAR Systems strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience. For more information, please visit www.star-int.net.

Media Contact

Zhihan Chen
+(1) 469-838-2649
zhihan.chen@star-int.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee5f666f-57d9-4ff6-8ed5-7d76deee98fc


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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