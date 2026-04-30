Uzbekistan Cultural Center Celebrates Return of Historic Treasures

Police Detective Describes the Artifacts Recovered in Operation Inherent Vice as a "Gift to the World"

LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stolen cultural treasures dating as far back as the second and third centuries have been returned to Uzbekistan following a major investigation involving police authorities and scholars from across Europe.

Some of the artifacts, exported illegally from the Central Asian country, were put on display by the Metropolitan Police's Art and Antiques Unit at the Uzbekistan embassy in London.

They are being returned to Uzbekistan to be preserved and showcased at the newly opened Islamic Civilization Center in Tashkent. The event underscored Uzbekistan's commitment to the restitution of its national heritage and highlighted the growing global momentum behind cultural property protection.

"This event is a clear sign of a broad international support of the consistent policy of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to return cultural treasures to the homeland", said Firdavs Abdukhalikov, Director of the Islamic Civilization Center in Tashkent and Chairman of WOSCU. "We are deeply grateful for the support shown by our partners and law enforcement officials from across Europe and look forward to further collaboration in protecting and restoring our cultural legacy."

Detective Sophie Hayes of the Metropolitan Police told an audience of distinguished scholars and officials that the finds represented a gift not just to Uzbekistan but to the world. She said that detective work has been assisted by domestic and international scholars, and by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) with support of WOSCU, the World Society for the Study, Preservation and Popularization of the Cultural Legacy of Uzbekistan

The objects displayed at the event were among those recovered in November 2025 in an investigation the Met called Operation Inherent Vice.

Nine artefacts were placed on display, including the heads of statues and fragments of plaster frescoes. These objects date from the second or third centuries AD through to the seventh century and are of historical significance to Uzbekistan and the wider Islamic world.

"The return of these priceless artifacts is not only a victory for New Uzbekistan, but also a testament to the power of international cooperation in preserving the country's historical heritage," added Mr Abdukhalikov, confirming that cultural organisations, legal authorities, and diplomatic missions had reaffirmed their commitment to assisting Uzbekistan in reclaiming its lost treasures. The ceremony reflected a broader trend towards increased global cooperation in the protection of cultural heritage, with stakeholders advocating for enhanced transparency and ethical standards in the art and antiquities market.

The Islamic Civilization Center also announced plans to participate in upcoming auctions at Sotheby's and Christie's, as well as art gallery visits across London. These initiatives aim to acquire further Uzbek cultural items, ensuring their preservation and eventual return to their homeland.

"Uzbekistan's efforts to recover and protect its cultural heritage continue to garner attention and support from the international community. We are setting a strong example for collaborative action in heritage restitution," said Mr. Abdukhalikov.

"The returned items are of exceptional historical and scientific value, as they relate to various eras of the ancient history of the territory of modern Uzbekistan and reflect the diversity of civilizational processes that took place in Central Asia over the centuries", noted Dr. Farkhod Maksudov, Director of the Institute of Anthropology of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Notes to Editors

The Center of Islamic Civilization is located on an historic Shosh site in the heart of Tashkent, next to the historic Hazrati Imam.

The three-story building measures 145 meters by 115 meters, with its central dome rising 65 meters - a centerpiece housing the Uthman Quran - one of the world's oldest Qur'anic manuscripts. It is recognized by UNESCO in the Memory of the World Register, a global initiative to preserve and promote heritage and artifacts of global significance.

The main museum covers about 15,000m2, while other areas will house a research center, data digitization and restoration laboratories.

Visitors will be able to see rare artifacts from various eras that have been gathered by the Center from international museums, renowned galleries and collectors worldwide. Interactive displays will make breakthroughs in algebra, astronomy and medicine -some the most important discoveries of the Golden Age of Islam - come alive.

WOSCU, the World Scientific Society on Preservation and Popularisation of the Uzbek Heritage works to highlight Uzbek cultural heritage around the world.

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