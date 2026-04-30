Nestlé leading adoption of the AI-powered integration that brings creator content into the center of global paid media operations-helping brands leverage high-performing creator media at scale.

CreativeX, the system of control for creative, content, and media, and CreatorIQ, the global operating system for creator-led growth, today announced an industry-first integration developed in collaboration with Nestlé to unify creator marketing and paid media workflows under one system.

The integration marks a new chapter in how global brands can treat creator content: not as a separate channel to manage, but as a core input into paid media strategy. Creator-led campaigns can be evaluated, approved, and optimized with the same rigor as any major advertising campaign to unlock new levels of efficiency, content ROI, and global consistency.

The $1 Trillion Opportunity

Global paid media investment is projected to surpass $1 trillion in 2026, and creator content is increasingly where those dollars flow. According to CreatorIQ's latest State of Creator Marketing Report, creator marketing budgets have surged 171% year-over-year, with two-thirds of that growth coming directly from paid media budgets. Nearly 94% of organizations running creator programs report that creator content outperforms traditional digital advertising on ROI.

Yet brands are leaving money on the table. CreativeX research found that in 2025, 28% of creator ad spend on Meta was effectively wasted when branding failed to appear within the first three seconds of a creator video. This is an infrastructure problem and it's exactly what this integration is built to solve.

How Nestlé Is Closing the Gap Between Creator and Paid Media

For Nestlé, creators are a critical part of its marketing ecosystem, producing trusted, high-performing content that drives real business results. But scaling that effectiveness across paid media required a more connected infrastructure.

CreatorIQ sends submissions directly to CreativeX via API, where Nestlé's custom creative-suitability logic evaluates each asset for branding, storytelling, and relevance. Scores are surfaced directly within CreatorIQ, allowing campaign managers to approve or refine content without leaving the platform.

By embedding CreativeX within CreatorIQ workflows, every creator submission now meets Nestlé's brand standards before a single media dollar is spent-ensuring brand suitability, creative rigor, and faster production cycles worldwide.

Why This Matters Now

Brand suitability has moved from a "nice to have" to a business imperative. CreatorIQ research shows 74% of enterprise brands and their agency partners say brand suitability is now the top criterion when selecting creators-up significantly year-over-year.

The new integration addresses this directly, embedding AI-powered creative intelligence into creator workflows to improve quality, consistency, and media effectiveness at scale. While creator pass rates on Brand Early guidelines have improved-rising to 65% in 2025-meaningful efficiency gains remain on the table for brands willing to operationalize this.

CreativeX and CreatorIQ Integration Capabilities

Automated Creative Scoring : Creator submissions are scored automatically using CreativeX's AI-powered system, calibrated to each brand's creative standards

: Creator submissions are scored automatically using CreativeX's AI-powered system, calibrated to each brand's creative standards Integrated Approval : Creative scores surface directly within CreatorIQ, enabling instant review and optimization in one place

: Creative scores surface directly within CreatorIQ, enabling instant review and optimization in one place Content Discovery : Flags top-performing creator assets for repurposing across social and paid channels

: Flags top-performing creator assets for repurposing across social and paid channels Brand Suitability at Scale: Applies global brand guidelines to every piece of content, ensuring consistency across markets

What Leaders Are Saying

"Creators are essential to how we tell our brand stories globally," said Corinne Gabler, Head of Global Marketing and Marketing Transformation at Nestlé. "This integration elevates creative quality and connects performance intelligence directly into our creator workflows-bringing structure and scale to how we manage creator content worldwide."

"Creator content has become the new face of brand storytelling, but until now it's existed outside the systems that safeguard brand equity and leverage decades of learnings on effective brand building," said Anastasia Leng, Founder CEO of CreativeX. "This integration closes that gap and brings the same creative rigor that governs global campaigns into the creator world."

"The growth of the creator economy's impact on marketing is no longer incremental-it's structural," said Tim Sovay, Chief Partnerships Officer at CreatorIQ. "Creators have become critical to the paid-media ecosystems of the world's leading brands. We're seeing enterprises devote nearly half their marketing budgets to creator marketing as they integrate creators directly into paid strategies-unlocking higher ROI, stronger lifetime value, and deeper consumer relevance. Leaders like Nestlé are charting the course for the future, taking what works from creators and embedding it across their full media mix."

The CreativeX and CreatorIQ integration was developed in partnership with Nestlé and is being tested by a select number of customers on an invite-only basis.

About CreativeX

CreativeX is the only impartial system of control that unifies creative, content, and media into a single, living source of truth, enabling marketers to prove what works and scale it globally. Used by brands like Heineken, Bayer, and Nestlé, CreativeX integrates directly into production and media workflows, connecting creative decisions with business outcomes to make every ad work harder.

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the AI-native operating system for creator-led growth, helping global brands and agencies transform creator marketing into an intelligence-driven growth engine. Powered by the Creator Graph, which processes more than 123 million social posts daily across more than 15 million creators worldwide, CreatorIQ unifies fragmented platform data into a centralized intelligence layer and system of record for creator relationships, performance, governance, and commerce. More than 1,300 organizations-including Burson, Delta Air Lines, Google, LVMH, Nestlé, and Sephora-rely on CreatorIQ as the infrastructure to run and scale their creator programs globally. Learn more at www.creatoriq.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Nestlé

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company, driven by a mission to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Through its Global Content Center of Excellence, Nestlé leads in marketing innovation and digital transformation worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430295471/en/

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