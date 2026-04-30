Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 First Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $558,000, or $0.15 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $456,000, or $0.13 diluted EPS, for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company's net income for the first quarter of 2026 included professional fees of $95,000 (pre-tax) related to our agreement to acquire Lakeside Bancshares, Inc. and its subsidiary, Lakeside Bank (collectively referred to as "Lakeside").

"Our team is fully engaged in preparing for our growth in Southwest Louisiana through the Lakeside acquisition," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "At the same time, we remain focused on winning new business organically and expanding existing relationships. As a result of our team's efforts, we continue to see improvement in our financial performance."

Loans

Loans totaled $163.7 million at March 31, 2026, down $6.5 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2025. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

Change Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 78,093

$ 80,123

$ (2,030)

(3) % Commercial real estate



33,673



32,872



801

2

Construction and land



19,761



18,806



955

5

Multi-family residential



4,781



5,309



(528)

(10)

Total real estate loans



136,308



137,110



(802)

(1)

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



25,626



31,205



(5,579)

(18) % Consumer



1,743



1,895



(152)

(8)

Total other loans



27,369



33,100



(5,731)

(17)

Total loans

$ 163,677

$ 170,210

$ (6,533)

(4)



During the first quarter of 2026, a $5.9 million commercial and industrial loan relationship paid off after the sale of the borrower's business.

The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

Change Commercial real estate























Retail

$ 9,273

$ 9,455

$ (182)

(2) % Hospitality



5,519



5,632



(113)

(2)

Health service facilities



4,911



3,300



1,611

49

Restaurants



1,047



1,071



(24)

(2)

Oilfield services



355



365



(10)

(3)

Other non-owner occupied



2,322



2,349



(27)

(1)

Other owner occupied



10,246



10,700



(454)

(4)

Total commercial real estate

$ 33,673

$ 32,872

$ 801

2

Construction and land























Multi-family residential

$ 5,783

$ 4,749

$ 1,034

22 % Health service facilities



9,698



10,547



(849)

(8)

Other commercial construction and land



2,436



2,112



324

15

Consumer residential construction and land



1,844



1,398



446

32

Total construction and land

$ 19,761

$ 18,806

$ 955

5

Commercial and industrial























Oilfield services

$ 17,959

$ 17,295

$ 664

4 % Industrial equipment



986



7,064



(6,078)

(86)

Professional services



3,250



3,531



(281)

(8)

Other commercial and industrial



3,431



3,315



116

3

Total commercial and industrial loans

$ 25,626

$ 31,205

$ (5,579)

(18)



A $1.6 million construction loan, included in the health service facilities category in the table above, converted to a commercial real estate loan during the first quarter of 2026. Multi-family residential construction loan growth was largely driven by new apartment homes in Lafayette Parish.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $2.7 million. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.94% and 0.95% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") were 1.64% and 1.55% of total loans at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. During the first quarter of 2026, a $304,000 commercial real estate loan was placed on non-accrual status. At March 31, 2026, 82% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 95% at December 31, 2025.

At March 31, 2026, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $2.3 million, or 1.40% of total loans, compared to $2.4 million, or 1.39% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The Company recorded a $70,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a $96,000 provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025. The reversal of expected credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by declines in commercial and industrial and residential loan balances. Net loan charge-offs totaled $37,000 during the first quarter of 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $42,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025. Net loan charge-offs in 2026 included a $28,000 charge-off of a commercial line of credit.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $63.1 million, or 22% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, down $2.3 million, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2025. We did not purchase investment securities in the first quarter of 2026. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we purchased $7.4 million of government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities. The weighted average yield of the securities purchased during the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.39% at March 31, 2026.

Deposits

Total deposits were $195.4 million at March 31, 2026, up $10.1 million, or 5%, from December 31, 2025. Total deposits averaged $198.2 million during the first quarter of 2026, compared to $181.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 84% and 92% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

Change Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 34,739

$ 29,991

$ 4,748

16 % Interest-bearing demand deposits



33,249



32,851



398

1

Money market



9,296



10,235



(939)

(9)

Savings



60,525



53,831



6,694

12

Certificates of deposit



57,564



58,366



(802)

(1)

Total deposits

$ 195,373

$ 185,274

$ 10,099

5



The increase in total average deposits for the first quarter compared to the prior quarter and total deposits at the end of each period shown in the table above was driven by a mix of public and non-public deposits.

Total public fund deposits were $29.8 million, or 15% of total deposits, at March 31, 2026, compared to $26.4 million, or 14% of total deposits, at December 31, 2025. During the first quarter of 2026, total public fund deposits averaged $35.6 million, compared to $24.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. The increases were largely due to seasonal fluctuations.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $82.2 million, or 28.5% of total assets, and $81.7 million, or 28.9% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 16,614 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $15.71 during the first quarter of 2026, compared to 54,693 shares at an average cost per share of $14.76 during the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company paused share repurchases temporarily during the first quarter of 2026 while conducting due diligence and negotiations related to our agreement to acquire Lakeside.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company announced our sixth share repurchase plan (the "November 2025 Repurchase Plan"). Under the November 2025 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 205,000 shares, or approximately 5%, of the Company's outstanding common stock. At March 31, 2026, 172,297 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase under the November 2025 Repurchase Plan. We expect to resume repurchases during the second quarter of 2026.

Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through March 31, 2026, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,231,703 shares of its common stock, or 23% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $12.11. At March 31, 2026, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,058,297.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.83%, down eight basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the first quarter of 2026, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.36%, down 17 basis points from the prior quarter, and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.35%, down 15 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2025. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.5 million, up $38,000, or 2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Total interest income was up $22,000, or 1%, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the prior quarter largely due to an increase in income on cash and due from banks, which was partially offset by a decline in interest income on loans. The change in interest income was largely the result of an increase in the volume of interest earning cash, which was mainly fueled by deposit growth during first quarter of 2026.

Total interest expense decreased $16,000, or 2%, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the prior quarter. The decline in interest expense was mainly due to lower borrowings expense. We paid off a short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advance during the first quarter of 2026. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.30% during the first quarter of 2026, down 15 basis points from the prior quarter.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.











































Three Months Ended



3/31/2026

12/31/2025 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate(TE)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate(TE) INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 168,545

$ 2,749

6.61 %

$ 167,335

$ 2,815

6.68 % Investment securities(2)



67,529



522

3.13





65,352



511

3.17

Other interest earning assets



33,760



299

3.60





22,567



222

3.91

Total interest-earning assets

$ 269,834

$ 3,570

5.36



$ 255,254

$ 3,548

5.53

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































Demand deposits, money market, and

savings accounts

$ 107,158

$ 494

1.87 %

$ 93,710

$ 467

1.98 % Certificates of deposit



58,086



445

3.10





58,677



475

3.21

Total interest-bearing deposits



165,244



939

2.30





152,387



942

2.45

Borrowings



11,110



86

3.11





12,884



99

3.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 176,354

$ 1,025

2.35



$ 165,271

$ 1,041

2.50

Net interest-earning assets

$ 93,480













$ 89,983











Net interest income; average interest rate

spread







$ 2,545

3.01 %







$ 2,507

3.03 % Net interest margin(3)













3.83















3.91



(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of

21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $352,000, down $10,000, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decline in income from service charges on deposit accounts.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $2.3 million, up $61,000, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Professional fees for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $185,000, up $87,000, or 89%, from the prior quarter. The Company incurred $95,000 (pre-tax) of professional fees during the first quarter of 2026 related to our agreement to acquire Lakeside.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $288.5 million in assets at March 31, 2026. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana since 1922. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION























(Unaudited)





(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

3/31/2025 ASSETS

















Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 4,898

$ 4,132

$ 4,128 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



33,635



21,073



36,190 Total cash and cash equivalents



38,533



25,205



40,318 Investment securities:

















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



48,216



50,467



29,840 Securities held-to-maturity



14,914



14,917



13,445 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



163,677



170,210



166,077 Allowance for credit losses



(2,295)



(2,367)



(2,500) Loans receivable, net



161,382



167,843



163,577 Accrued interest receivable



849



907



866 Foreclosed assets



34



34



77 Premises and equipment, net



5,749



5,850



6,049 Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,963



1,139



809 Bank-owned life insurance



15,117



14,983



14,607 Other assets



1,751



1,582



2,060 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 288,508

$ 282,927

$ 271,648



















LIABILITIES

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing

$ 34,739

$ 29,991

$ 26,093 Interest-bearing



160,634



155,283



154,505 Total deposits



195,373



185,274



180,598 Borrowings



9,759



14,732



9,603 Other liabilities



1,167



1,196



856 TOTAL LIABILITIES



206,299



201,202



191,057



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock



41



41



42 Additional paid-in capital



37,303



37,363



38,844 Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(5,129)



(5,182)



(5,649) Retained earnings



52,470



51,912



50,446 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,476)



(2,409)



(3,092) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



82,209



81,725



80,591 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 288,508

$ 282,927

$ 271,648





CATALYST BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

3/31/2025 INTEREST INCOME

















Loans receivable, including fees

$ 2,749

$ 2,815

$ 2,738 Investment securities



522



511



275 Cash and due from banks



290



215



341 Other



9



7



20 Total interest income



3,570



3,548



3,374 INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits



939



942



941 Borrowings



86



99



68 Total interest expense



1,025



1,041



1,009 Net interest income



2,545



2,507



2,365 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(70)



96



- Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit

losses



2,615



2,411



2,365 NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts



202



210



197 Bank-owned life insurance



134



134



118 Other



16



18



22 Total non-interest income



352



362



337 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits



1,321



1,334



1,245 Occupancy and equipment



209



196



199 Data processing and communication



180



181



182 Professional fees



185



98



101 Directors' fees



121



123



114 Foreclosed assets, net



-



17



(127) Advertising and marketing



33



37



39 Other



234



236



229 Total non-interest expense



2,283



2,222



1,982 Income before income tax expense



684



551



720 Income tax expense



126



95



134 NET INCOME

$ 558

$ 456

$ 586



















Earnings per share:

















Basic

$ 0.16

$ 0.13

$ 0.16 Diluted



0.15



0.13



0.16





CATALYST BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

3/31/2025 EARNINGS DATA























Total interest income

$ 3,570



$ 3,548



$ 3,374

Total interest expense



1,025





1,041





1,009

Net interest income



2,545





2,507





2,365

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(70)





96





-

Total non-interest income



352





362





337

Total non-interest expense



2,283





2,222





1,982

Income tax expense



126





95





134

Net income

$ 558



$ 456



$ 586



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA























Total loans

$ 168,545



$ 167,335



$ 166,145

Total interest-earning assets



269,834





255,254





246,690

Total assets



292,752





277,546





268,232

Total interest-bearing deposits



165,244





152,387





149,979

Total interest-bearing liabilities



176,354





165,271





159,552

Total deposits



198,160





181,537





177,106

Total shareholders' equity



82,141





81,739





80,426



























SELECTED RATIOS























Return on average assets



0.77 %



0.65 %



0.89 % Return on average equity



2.76





2.22





2.96

Efficiency ratio



78.79





77.40





73.34

Net interest margin(TE)



3.83





3.91





3.89

Average equity to average assets



28.06





29.45





29.98

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)



44.29





42.45





46.95

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)



26.22





27.36





29.45

Total risk-based capital ratio(1)



45.55





43.71





48.20



























NON-FINANCIAL DATA























Total employees (full-time equivalent)



49





49





49

Common shares issued and outstanding, end of

period



4,058,297





4,074,911





4,205,201



(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (continued)





























Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

3/31/2025 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES























Loans:























Beginning balance

$ 2,367



$ 2,397



$ 2,522

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(35)





12





17

Charge-offs



(49)





(60)





(53)

Recoveries



12





18





14

Net charge-offs



(37)





(42)





(39)

Ending balance

$ 2,295



$ 2,367



$ 2,500



























Unfunded commitments:























Beginning balance

$ 211



$ 127



$ 121

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on

unfunded commitments



(35)





84





(17)

Ending balance

$ 176



$ 211



$ 104



























Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

$ (70)



$ 96



$ -



























CREDIT QUALITY(1)























Non-accruing loans

$ 2,432



$ 2,248



$ 1,554

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



246





395





91

Total non-performing loans



2,678





2,643





1,645

Foreclosed assets



34





34





77

Total non-performing assets

$ 2,712



$ 2,677



$ 1,722



























Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.64 %



1.55 %



0.99 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.94





0.95





0.63



(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information:

Joe Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.