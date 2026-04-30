TriNet Group, Inc.: TriNet Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

11% Growth in GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to $1.90 for the First Quarter 2026

25% Growth in Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share to $2.48 for the First Quarter 2026

Returned Approximately $71 million to Shareholders Through Stock Repurchases and Dividends

DUBLIN, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive and flexible human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The first quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

"TriNet is off to a strong start in 2026," said Mike Simonds, President and CEO. "The largest of our repricing efforts is behind us, expenses are prudently managed, and investments in our products and services are being made through internal development, acquisition, and partnerships."

Simonds continued, "We are seeing building momentum in our go-to-market efforts, supported by stronger pipeline, a more tenured sales team, and accelerating channel activity. With the early success of TriNet Assistant, we believe our investments in AI position us to improve service, scale efficiently, and support a return to growth. 2026 stands to be an exciting year for TriNet."

First quarter highlights include:

Total revenues decreased 5% to $1.2 billion compared to the same period last year.

Professional service revenues decreased 10% to $189 million compared to the same period last year.

Net income was $89 million, or $1.90 per share, compared to net income of $85 million, or $1.71 per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted Net Income was $116 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $99 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $186 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 15.2%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $162 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 12.6% in the same period last year.

Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) decreased 12% as compared to the same period last year as compared to the previous quarter, to approximately 300,000.

Generated $149 million in Net cash provided by operating activities, and $123 million in Free Cash Flow.

Full-Year 2026 Guidance

In addition to announcing our first quarter 2026 results, we are reiterating our full-year 2026 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release.







Full Year 2026 (dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Low

High Total Revenues



$ 4,750

$ 4,900 Professional Service Revenues



$ 625

$ 645 Insurance Cost Ratio



90.75 %

89.25 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin



7.5 %

8.7 % Diluted net income per share of common stock



$ 2.15

$ 3.05 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted



$ 3.70

$ 4.70

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the three months ended March 31, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at http://www.trinet.com on or about April 30, 2026. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

TriNet will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. PT today to discuss its first quarter results for 2026. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the webcast. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at https://investor.trinet.com. Participants can pre-register for the webcast by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/214291011. Callers can pre-register for the conference call by going to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10208266/103c777f574. For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call." A replay of the webcast will be available on this website for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for two weeks following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 4129824.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, please visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: TriNet's financial guidance for the full-year 2026 and the underlying assumptions; TriNet's mid-term outlook and the underlying assumptions; TriNet's development, launch and on-going support of initiatives including AI-powered TriNet Assistant; expansion of our broker channel and new partnerships; TriNet's ability to build momentum in its business; and TriNet's ability to execute on our strategy. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "impact," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "project," "should," "strategy," "support," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs, including by WSEs; our ability to mitigate the distinct business risks we face as a co-employer; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base; our inability to realize or sustain the expected benefits from our business realignment initiatives, and any associated increases in costs as a result of these initiatives; loss of clients for reasons beyond our control and the short-term contracts we typically use with our clients; the impact of regional or industry-specific economic and health factors on our operations; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems and centers we rely upon; changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to improve our services and technology to satisfy client and regulatory expectations, including with respect to artificial intelligence; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational effectiveness and resiliency; our ability to price our services at rates that our clients continue to find attractive; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks, breaches, disclosures and other data-related incidents; our ability to comply with evolving data privacy, artificial intelligence and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; our ability to keep pace with changes in technology or provide timely enhancements to our solutions and support, including with respect to artificial intelligence; risks associated with our international operations, including potential political or economic risks; our ability to operate a business subject to numerous complex laws; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and other traditional employee benefits at the federal, state, and local levels; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees and for our benefits plans to satisfy all requirements under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; the impact of new and changing laws regarding remote work; our ability to comply with the licensing requirements that govern our solutions; the failure of third-party service providers performing their functions; the failure to comply with anti-corruption laws and regulations, economic and trade sanctions, and similar laws; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operations, stock price and maintenance of performance measures year over year due to factors outside of our control; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our indebtedness and meet our debt obligations; the need for additional capital or to restructure our existing debt; the continuation of our stock repurchase program; and the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock by Atairos and other large stockholders and the anti-takeover provisions in our charter documents and under Delaware law. Any of these factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results.

Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross TriNet TriNet [email protected] [email protected]

[email protected]

(408) 646-5103

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share and Operating Metrics data) 2026

2025

% Change Income Statement Data:











Total revenues $ 1,226

$ 1,292

(5) % Income before tax 123

115

7

Net income 89

85

5

Diluted net income per share of common stock 1.90

1.71

11

Non-GAAP measures (1):











Adjusted EBITDA 186

162

15

Adjusted Net income 116

99

17

Free Cash Flow 123

79

56

Operating Metrics:











Insurance Cost Ratio 84 %

88 %

(4) % Average WSEs 300,215

340,744

(12)

Total WSEs 299,434

339,625

(12)



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

(in millions) March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

% Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 340

$ 287

18 % Working capital 258

231

12

Total assets 3,420

3,797

(10)

Debt 896

895

-

Total stockholders' equity 83

54

54





Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2026

2025

% Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash provided by operating activities $ 149

$ 95

57 % Net cash used in investing activities (13)

(8)

63

Net cash used in financing activities (645)

(494)

31



TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions except per share data) 2026 2025 Professional service revenues $ 189 $ 209 Insurance service revenues 1,023 1,065 Interest income 14 18 Total revenues 1,226 1,292 Insurance costs 856 942 Cost of providing services 70 71 Sales and marketing 69 67 General and administrative 59 46 Systems development and programming 19 20 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 17 17 Interest expense, bank fees and other 13 14 Total costs and operating expenses 1,103 1,177 Income before tax 123 115 Income taxes 34 30 Net income $ 89 $ 85 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes (2) 2 Comprehensive income $ 87 $ 87 Net income per share:



Basic $ 1.90 $ 1.72 Diluted $ 1.90 $ 1.71 Weighted average shares:



Basic 47 49 Diluted 47 49

TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data)

2026

2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 340

$ 287 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments

1,122

1,694 Accounts receivable, net

7

20 Payroll funds receivable

451

264 Prepaid expenses, net

64

82 Other payroll assets

449

474 Other current assets

51

47 Total current assets

2,484

2,868 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent

122

128 Property and equipment, net

22

11 Operating lease right-of-use asset

38

36 Goodwill

461

461 Software and other intangible assets, net

155

153 Other assets

138

140 Total assets

$ 3,420

$ 3,797 Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$ 89

$ 86 Client deposits and other client liabilities

49

57 Accrued wages

542

555 Accrued health insurance costs, net

193

207 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

44

42 Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings

1,289

1,671 Operating lease liabilities

11

10 Insurance premiums and other payables

9

9 Total current liabilities

2,226

2,637 Long-term debt, noncurrent

896

895 Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net

109

106 Deferred taxes

54

55 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

39

37 Other non-current liabilities

13

13 Total liabilities

3,337

3,743 Total stockholders' equity

83

54 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

$ 3,420

$ 3,797

TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2026 2025 Operating activities



Net income $ 89 $ 85 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 17 17 Amortization of deferred costs 13 12 Amortization of ROU asset, lease modification, impairment, and abandonment 2 2 Deferred income taxes - (1) Stock based compensation 16 13 Other 1 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net - 1 Prepaid expenses, net 22 7 Other assets (11) (6) Accounts payable and other liabilities - (11) Accrued wages - (17) Accrued health insurance costs, net - 1 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net 2 2 Payroll taxes liabilities and other payroll withholdings - (10) Operating lease liabilities (2) (3) Net cash provided by operating activities 149 95 Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities (25) (27) Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 38 34 Acquisitions of property and equipment and software (26) (16) Proceeds from sale of business - 1 Net cash used in investing activities (13) (8) Financing activities



Change in WSE and TriNet Trust related assets and liabilities, net (571) (388) Repurchase of common stock (58) (90) Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (3) (4) Dividends paid (13) (12) Net cash used in financing activities (645) (494) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1) - Net change in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted (510) (407) Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:



Beginning of period 1,902 1,691 End of period $ 1,392 $ 1,284





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Interest paid $ 24 $ 25 Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities



Cash dividend declared, but not yet paid $ 13 $ 13 Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 6 $ 1 Receivable from sale of business $ - $ 6

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision, - interest expense, bank fees and other, - depreciation, - amortization of intangible assets, - stock based compensation expense, - amortization of cloud computing arrangements, and - restructuring costs. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-recurring costs, which include restructuring costs, as well as certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation and certain impairment charges recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to the prior period and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. • We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate (1), - stock based compensation expense, - amortization of intangible assets, net, - non-cash interest expense, - restructuring costs, and - the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments.) • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Free Cash Flow • Net cash provided by operating activities reduced

by capital expenditures • Provides information on the strength of our liquidity and available cash. • Provides management with a measure to assist in making planning decisions, evaluate our performance and allocate resources. • We also sometimes refer to Free Cash Flow Conversion ratio, which is the ratio of free cash flow to Adjusted EBITDA.





(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% and 25% for 2026 and 2025, respectively, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2026 2025 Net income $ 89 $ 85 Provision for income taxes 34 30 Stock based compensation 16 13 Interest expense, bank fees and other 13 14 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 17 17 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 3 2 Restructuring costs 14 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 186 $ 162 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.2 % 12.6 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2026 2025 Net income $ 89 $ 85 Effective income tax rate adjustment 3 1 Stock based compensation 16 13 Amortization of intangible assets 2 2 Non-cash interest expense - 1 Restructuring costs 14 1 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (8) (4) Adjusted Net Income $ 116 $ 99 GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 47 49 Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 2.48 $ 1.99

The table below presents a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 149 $ 95 Acquisitions of property and equipment and software (26) (16) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 123 $ 79 Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 186 $ 162 Free Cash Flow Conversion Ratio (a)/(b) 66 % 49 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the full-year 2026 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



FY 2025

Year 2026 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Actual

Low High Net income $155

(34) % (6) % Effective income tax rate adjustment 8

(30) 28 Stock based compensation 65

3 3 Amortization of intangible assets 10

- - Non-cash interest expense 3

(100) (100) Restructuring costs 11

33 33 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (22)

6 6 Adjusted Net Income $230

(23) % (3) % GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 49





Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $4.73

$3.70 $4.70

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.