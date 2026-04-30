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WKN: 920764 | ISIN: US0427441029 | Ticker-Symbol: BQE
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:01
30,600 Euro
-1,92 % -0,600
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31,40031,80017:56
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Arrow Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter Net Income of $13.5 Million, or $0.82 per Share, and Declares 2nd Quarter Dividend of $0.30 per Share

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) ("Arrow" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. Reported net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $13.5 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.82, versus net income of $14.0 million and EPS of $0.85 for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share; payable May 26, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2026.

This quarter's results include approximately $790 thousand ($0.03 per share) of non-core merger expenses related to the announced acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. based in Utica, New York. Excluding the merger expenses, Arrow achieved record operating results of $0.85 for the first quarter of 2026. Pending regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2026 and will add approximately $950 million in assets and 19 new branch locations.

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's April 30, 2026 Form 8-K and related First Quarter 2026 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:

"As we celebrate our 175th anniversary, building on the strong year-end momentum, the Arrow team delivered exceptional financial results for the first quarter of 2026. We achieved strong net interest margin expansion as well as a return on average assets close to 1.30% on an operating basis. Credit performance was even better with non-performing loans dipping to 13 basis points. During the first quarter, we also announced the acquisition of Adirondack Bank, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026. We look forward to expanding our market with this high-quality, low-cost deposit franchise, adding approximately $950 million to our balance sheet. We expect the transaction to provide significant EPS accretion in 2027 and beyond. Arrow is well positioned to continue to deliver strong results for its shareholders while continuing to execute on its strategic initiatives to build a premier banking franchise for its customers and the communities it serves."

First-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

  • Net Income of $13.5 million (EPS of $0.82); $0.85 adjusted for merger-related expenses ("MRE")1
  • Efficiency ratio of 59.89%; 58.13% excluding MRE1
  • Net Interest Income of $36.1 million
  • Net Interest Margin improved to 3.47% (3.48% FTE2), from 3.24% (3.25% FTE) in the prior quarter
  • Return on Average Assets (ROA) of 1.23%; 1.29% adjusted for MRE1
  • Strong credit metrics: annualized charge-offs of 10bps and non-performing loans of 13bps
  • Loan-to-Deposit ratio of 85.7%
  • Cost of retail deposits3 decreased by 11bps to 1.62% from the prior quarter

Income Statement

  • Net Income: Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $13.5 million, decreasing from $14.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.
    • Compared to the prior quarter, net income decreased due to an increase in income tax expense of $1.1 million and an increase in non-interest expense of $1.1 million offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.0 million and an increase in non-interest income of $0.4 million.
  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $36.1 million, increasing 2.8% from the fourth quarter of 2025.
    • Total interest and dividend income was $53.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease from $54.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $17.7 million, a decrease from $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, for the first quarter of 2026 increased to 3.48%, compared to 3.25% for the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily the result of continued yield expansion on earning assets combined with the reduced cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Three Months Ended


(Dollars in Thousands)


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


March 31, 2025

Interest and Dividend Income

$ 53,794


$ 54,610


$ 50,366

Interest Expense

17,664


19,467


19,009

Net Interest Income

36,130


35,143


31,357

Average Earning Assets(A)

4,222,574


4,302,305


4,143,939

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,244,709


3,280,856


3,184,196







Average Yield on Earning Assets(A)

5.17 %


5.04 %


4.93 %

Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2.21


2.35


2.42

Net Interest Spread

2.96


2.69


2.51

Net Interest Margin

3.47


3.24


3.07

Net Interest Margin - FTE

3.48


3.25


3.08







(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.






  • Provision for Credit Losses: For the first quarter of 2026, the provision for credit losses was $548 thousand compared to $846 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily driven by low net charge-offs and lower loan growth in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $8.6 million, an increase from $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenue related to wealth management was consistent with the prior quarter, while insurance commissions and interchange fees improved in the first quarter from the linked quarter. The first quarter of 2026 included a positive valuation adjustment related to an equity position.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $26.9 million, an increase from $25.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The first quarter of 2026 included approximately $800 thousand of expenses related to the announced acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. which is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2026.
  • Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes and effective tax rate were $3.9 million and 22.3%, respectively for the first quarter of 2026, and $2.7 million and 22.2%, respectively for the fourth quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate does not reflect the anticipated implementation of certain tax strategies that are expected to lower the tax rate for the rest of 2026.

Balance Sheet

  • Total Assets: Total assets were $4.5 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $76.2 million, or 1.7%, as compared to December 31, 2025. For the first quarter of 2026, the overall change in the balance sheet was primarily attributable to the seasonal surge in municipal deposits.
  • Investments: Total investments were $594.6 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $21.8 million, or 3.8%, compared to December 31, 2025. The increase from December 31, 2025 was driven primarily by $46 million of additional investments, partially offset by paydowns and maturities. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.
  • Loans: Total loans were $3.4 billion as of March 31, 2026. Loans outstanding decreased in the first quarter of 2026 by $14.1 million. Loan growth was negatively impacted by severe winter weather, which slowed indirect auto and residential loan originations. Volume is expected to rebound in the second quarter. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 12.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $34.1 million as of March 31, 2026, which represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, as compared to $34.3 million, or 0.99% of loans outstanding, at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.10% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, as compared to 0.08% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets were $5.1 million as of March 31, 2026, representing 0.11% of period-end assets, a decrease from $8.7 million, or 0.20%, at December 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets decreased to the payoff of a $2.6 million nonperforming loan in the first quarter.
  • Deposits: At March 31, 2026, deposit balances were $4.0 billion, an increase of $74.5 million from December 31, 2025. The change from December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to the seasonality of municipal deposits. Please refer to page 6 for further details related to deposits.
  • Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $440.1 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $8.3 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2025. The increase from December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to net income of $13.5 million offset by other comprehensive loss of $0.7 million and dividends of $5.0 million and other stock-based activity. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remain strong. As of March 31, 2026, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.30% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.04%. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards. Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report.

Additional Commentary

  • BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 76 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."

------

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, geopolitical events, difficulties in managing the Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, risks relating to the announced merger with Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the SEC.

____________________

1

EPS, efficiency ratio and ROA excluding merger-related expenses are non-GAAP measures. See reconciliation on Note 5 to the Selected Quarterly Information

2

FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 2 to the Selected Quarterly Information.

3

Retail deposits exclude wholesale funding sources

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


March 31,
2025

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Interest and Fees on Loans


$ 47,126


$ 47,087


$ 44,550

Interest on Deposits at Banks


1,675


2,598


1,621

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:







Fully Taxable


4,529


4,500


3,608

Exempt from Federal Taxes


464


425


587

Total Interest and Dividend Income


53,794


54,610


50,366

INTEREST EXPENSE







Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts


2,100


2,117


1,803

Savings Deposits


8,716


9,722


9,483

Time Deposits over $250,000


1,196


1,562


1,811

Other Time Deposits


5,436


5,846


5,529

Borrowings


-


-


167

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts


169


173


169

Interest on Financing Leases


47


47


47

Total Interest Expense


17,664


19,467


19,009

NET INTEREST INCOME


36,130


35,143


31,357

Provision for Credit Losses


548


846


5,019

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
CREDIT LOSSES


35,582


34,297


26,338

NON-INTEREST INCOME







Income From Fiduciary Activities


2,713


2,771


2,535

Fees for Other Services to Customers


2,727


2,854


2,600

Insurance Commissions


2,113


2,050


1,826

Net Gain (Loss) on Securities


145


(127)


317

Net Gain on Sales of Loans


290


246


101

Other Operating Income


640


474


460

Total Non-Interest Income


8,628


8,268


7,839

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and Employee Benefits


14,922


14,309


13,555

Occupancy Expenses, Net


2,459


1,881


2,022

Technology and Equipment Expense


5,052


5,152


5,087

FDIC Assessments


585


563


670

Other Operating Expense


3,847


3,899


4,711

Total Non-Interest Expense


26,865


25,804


26,045

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


17,345


16,761


8,132

Provision for Income Taxes


3,860


2,748


1,822

NET INCOME


$ 13,485


$ 14,013


$ 6,310

Average Shares Outstanding:







Basic


16,382


16,390


16,665

Diluted


16,403


16,413


16,673

Per Common Share:







Basic Earnings


$ 0.82


$ 0.85


$ 0.38

Diluted Earnings


0.82


0.85


0.38

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025

ASSETS




Cash and Due From Banks

$ 29,102


$ 29,132

Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

256,504


185,051

Investment Securities:




Available-for-Sale at Fair Value

518,803


495,868

Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $65,321 at March 31, 2026
and $66,569 at December 31, 2025)

65,646


66,975

Equity Securities

5,742


5,597

Other Investments

4,375


4,372

Loans

3,438,966


3,453,093

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,055)


(34,322)

Net Loans

3,404,911


3,418,771

Premises and Equipment, Net

59,561


59,433

Goodwill

23,789


23,789

Other Intangible Assets, Net

1,692


1,741

Other Assets

151,894


155,133

Total Assets

$ 4,522,019


$ 4,445,862

LIABILITIES




Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

721,734


722,374

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

898,168


862,192

Savings Deposits

1,618,309


1,557,638

Time Deposits over $250,000

140,899


155,802

Other Time Deposits

634,829


641,463

Total Deposits

4,013,939


3,939,469

Borrowings

4,265


4,265

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated

Subsidiary Trusts

20,000


20,000

Finance Leases

4,908


4,929

Other Liabilities

38,764


45,347

Total Liabilities

4,081,876


4,014,010

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized
at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (none issued)

-


-

Common Stock, $1 Par Value: 30,000,000 Shares Authorized;
22,066,559 Shares Issued; 16,526,929 and 16,445,342
Shares Outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31,
2025)

22,067


22,067

Additional Paid-in Capital

414,431


414,506

Retained Earnings

110,804


102,271

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(4,764)


(4,037)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,539,630 Shares at March 31, 2026
and 5,621,217 Shares at December 31, 2025)

(102,395)


(102,955)

Total Stockholders' Equity

440,143


431,852

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,522,019


$ 4,445,862

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025

Net Income

$ 13,485


$ 14,013


$ 12,825


$ 10,805


$ 6,310





















Share and Per Share Data:










Period End Shares Outstanding

16,527


16,445


16,438


16,484


16,670

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

16,382


16,390


16,402


16,545


16,665

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

16,403


16,413


16,406


16,551


16,673

Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.82


$ 0.85


$ 0.77


$ 0.65


$ 0.38

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.82


0.85


0.77


0.65


0.38

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.30


0.29


0.29


0.28


0.28











Selected Quarterly Average Balances:










Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

$ 183,252


$ 260,806


$ 200,251


$ 145,473


$ 146,023

Investment Securities

598,817


596,994


574,080


582,380


591,841

Loans

3,440,505


3,444,505


3,424,784


3,415,140


3,406,075

Deposits

3,928,761


4,002,221


3,913,721


3,849,093


3,825,124

Other Borrowed Funds

29,181


29,203


30,539


33,579


48,375

Stockholders' Equity

438,846


425,042


413,058


406,529


404,394

Total Assets

4,439,833


4,499,195


4,399,815


4,332,339


4,324,917

Return on Average Assets, annualized

1.23 %


1.24 %


1.16 %


1.00 %


0.59 %

Return on Average Equity, annualized

12.46 %


13.08 %


12.32 %


10.66 %


6.33 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1

13.23 %


13.92 %


13.13 %


11.38 %


6.76 %

Average Earning Assets

$ 4,222,574


$ 4,302,305


$ 4,199,115


$ 4,142,993


$ 4,143,939

Average Paying Liabilities

3,244,709


3,280,856


3,193,789


3,191,906


3,184,196

Interest Income

53,794


54,610


53,598


51,573


50,366

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2

123


114


121


148


155

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2

53,917


54,724


53,719


51,721


50,521

Interest Expense

17,664


19,467


19,467


19,040


19,009

Net Interest Income

36,130


35,143


34,131


32,533


31,357

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2

36,253


35,258


34,252


32,681


31,512

Net Interest Margin, annualized

3.47 %


3.24 %


3.22 %


3.15 %


3.07 %

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2

3.48 %


3.25 %


3.24 %


3.16 %


3.08 %











Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3










Non-Interest Expense

$ 26,865


$ 25,804


$ 25,433


$ 25,652


$ 26,045

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

72


74


76


80


81

Net Non-Interest Expense

$ 26,793


$ 25,730


$ 25,357


$ 25,572


$ 25,964

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$ 36,253


$ 35,257


$ 34,252


$ 32,681


$ 31,512

Non-Interest Income

8,628


8,268


8,716


7,609


7,839

Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

145


(127)


392


(40)


317

Net Gross Income

$ 44,736


$ 43,652


$ 42,576


$ 40,330


$ 39,034

Efficiency Ratio

59.89 %


58.94 %


59.56 %


63.41 %


66.52 %











Period-End Capital Information:










Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$ 440,143


$ 431,852


$ 417,687


$ 408,506


$ 404,409

Book Value per Share

26.63


26.26


25.41


24.78


24.26

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

25,481


25,530


25,594


25,659


25,743

Tangible Book Value per Share 1

25.09


24.71


23.85


23.23


22.72











Capital Ratios:4










Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.02 %


9.68 %


9.66 %


9.64 %


9.61 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.30 %


13.01 %


13.07 %


12.73 %


12.59 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.93 %


13.64 %


13.71 %


13.37 %


13.23 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.04 %


14.76 %


14.86 %


14.51 %


14.48 %


Arrow Financial Corporation



Selected Quarterly Information



(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
















Footnotes:
























1.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures, which Arrow believes provide investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.





3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025




Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$ 440,143


$ 431,852


$ 417,687


$ 408,506


$ 404,409




Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

25,481


25,530


25,594


25,659


25,743




Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 414,662


$ 406,322


$ 392,093


$ 382,847


$ 378,666

















Period End Shares Outstanding

16,527


16,445


16,438


16,484


16,670




Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$ 25.09


$ 24.71


$ 23.85


$ 23.23


$ 22.72




Net Income

13,485


14,013


12,825


10,805


6,310




Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible
Equity - Annualized)

13.23 %


13.92 %


13.13 %


11.38 %


6.76 %
















2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure, which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.





3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025




Interest Income (GAAP)

$ 53,794


$ 54,610


$ 53,598


$ 51,573


$ 50,366




Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)

123


114


121


148


155




Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 53,917


$ 54,724


$ 53,719


$ 51,721


$ 50,521




Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$ 36,130


$ 35,143


$ 34,131


$ 32,533


$ 31,357




Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)

123


114


121


148


155




Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 36,253


$ 35,257


$ 34,252


$ 32,681


$ 31,512




Average Earning Assets

$ 4,222,574


$ 4,302,305


$ 4,199,115


$ 4,142,993


$ 4,143,939




Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

3.48 %


3.25 %


3.24 %


3.16 %


3.08 %
















3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of non-interest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, as adjusted).





























4.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. The March 31, 2026 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.30%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%). Regulatory capital ratios are estimated, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report.





3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025




Total Risk Weighted Assets

$ 3,180,782


$ 3,182,240


$ 3,095,225


$ 3,121,451


$ 3,143,547




Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

423,139


414,050


404,426


397,432


395,900




Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

13.30 %


13.01 %


13.07 %


12.73 %


12.59 %
















5.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Income and Net Non-Interest Expense adjusted for non-core expenses. Non-core expenses include merger-related expenses, which are related to the announced acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc., and unification expenses, which are related to the system conversion and operational merger of the Company's two banking subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2025. EPS, efficiency ratio, and ROA are presented on an adjusted basis to reflect these exclusions. These are non-GAAP financial measures, which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.





3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025




Net Income

$ 13,485


$ 14,013


$ 12,825


$ 10,805


$ 6,310




Non-Core Expenses:













Merger-Related Expenses

790


-


-


-


-




Unification Expenses

-


-


543


1,134


600




Less: Tax Benefit

(174)


-


(119)


(249)


(132)




Net Non-Core Expenses (Non-GAAP)

616


-


424


885


468




Core Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 14,101


$ 14,013


$ 13,249


$ 11,690


$ 6,778

















Net Non-Interest Expense

$ 26,793


$ 25,730


$ 25,357


$ 25,572


$ 25,964




Non-Core Expenses:













Merger-Related Expenses

790


-


-


-


-




Unification Expenses

-


-


543


1,134


600




Core Net Non-Interest Expense (Non-GAAP)

$ 26,003


$ 25,730


$ 24,814


$ 24,438


$ 25,364

















Core Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.85


$ 0.85


$ 0.80


$ 0.70


$ 0.41




Core Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP)

1.29 %


1.24 %


1.20 %


1.08 %


0.64 %




Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

58.13 %


58.94 %


58.28 %


60.60 %


64.98 %




* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.











Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:

March 31, 2026


March 31, 2025




Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate


Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/


Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

$ 183,252


$ 1,675


3.71 %


$ 146,023


$ 1,621


4.50 %

Investment Securities:












Fully Taxable

536,293


4,529


3.42


499,903


3,608


2.93

Exempt from Federal Taxes

62,524


464


3.01


91,938


587


2.59

Loans (1)

3,440,505


47,126


5.56


3,406,075


44,550


5.30

Total Earning Assets (1)

4,222,574


53,794


5.17


4,143,939


50,366


4.93

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,370)






(33,691)





Cash and Due From Banks

30,253






31,515





Other Assets

221,376






183,154





Total Assets

$ 4,439,833






$ 4,324,917





Deposits:












Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$ 859,054


2,100


0.99


$ 840,571


1,803


0.87

Savings Deposits

1,570,598


8,716


2.25


1,515,961


9,483


2.54

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

147,425


1,196


3.29


186,159


1,811


3.95

Other Time Deposits

638,451


5,436


3.45


593,130


5,529


3.78

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,215,528


17,448


2.20


3,135,821


18,626


2.41

Borrowings

4,265


-


-


23,378


167


2.90

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000


169


3.43


20,000


169


3.43

Finance Leases

4,916


47


3.88


4,997


47


3.81

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,244,709


17,664


2.21


3,184,196


19,009


2.42

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

713,233






689,303





Other Liabilities

43,045






47,024





Total Liabilities

4,000,987






3,920,523





Stockholders' Equity

438,846






404,394





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,439,833






$ 4,324,917





Net Interest Income



$ 36,130






$ 31,357



Net Interest Spread





2.96 %






2.51 %

Net Interest Margin





3.47 %






3.07 %

(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:

March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025




Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate


Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/


Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

$ 183,252


$ 1,675


3.71 %


$ 260,806


$ 2,598


3.95 %

Investment Securities:












Fully Taxable

536,293


4,529


3.42


537,088


4,500


3.32

Exempt from Federal Taxes

62,524


464


3.01


59,906


425


2.81

Loans (1)

3,440,505


47,126


5.56


3,444,505


47,087


5.42

Total Earning Assets (1)

4,222,574


53,794


5.17


4,302,305


54,610


5.04

Allowance for Credit Losses

(34,370)






(34,288)





Cash and Due From Banks

30,253






25,827





Other Assets

221,376






205,351





Total Assets

$ 4,439,833






$ 4,499,195





Deposits:












Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$ 859,054


2,100


0.99


$ 850,602


2,117


0.99

Savings Deposits

1,570,598


8,716


2.25


1,584,844


9,721


2.43

Time Deposits of $250,000 or More

147,425


1,196


3.29


173,996


1,562


3.56

Other Time Deposits

638,451


5,436


3.45


642,211


5,847


3.61

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,215,528


17,448


2.20


3,251,653


19,247


2.35

Borrowings

4,265


-


-


4,266


-


-

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

20,000


169


3.43


20,000


173


3.43

Finance Leases

4,916


47


3.88


4,937


47


3.78

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,244,709


17,664


2.21


3,280,856


19,467


2.35

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

713,233






750,568





Other Liabilities

43,045






42,729





Total Liabilities

4,000,987






4,074,153





Stockholders' Equity

438,846






425,042





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,439,833






$ 4,499,195





Net Interest Income



$ 36,130






$ 35,143



Net Interest Spread





2.96 %






2.69 %

Net Interest Margin





3.47 %






3.24 %

(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended:

3/31/2026


12/31/2025

Loan Portfolio




Commercial Loans

$ 169,599


$ 165,729

Commercial Real Estate Loans

811,770


818,259

Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

981,369


983,988

Consumer Loans

1,071,543


1,076,007

Residential Real Estate Loans

1,386,054


1,393,098

Total Loans

$ 3,438,966


$ 3,453,093

Allowance for Credit Losses




Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$ 34,322


$ 34,176

Loans Charged-off

(1,574)


(1,477)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

759


777

Net Loans Charged-off

(815)


(700)

Provision for Credit Losses

548


846

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$ 34,055


$ 34,322

Nonperforming Assets




Nonaccrual Loans

$ 3,802


$ 6,415

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

621


2,040

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

-


-

Total Nonperforming Loans

4,423


8,455

Repossessed Assets

657


280

Other Real Estate Owned

-


-

Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 5,080


$ 8,735





Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,

Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.10 %


0.08 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,

Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.06 %


0.10 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans

0.99 %


0.99 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

769.95 %


405.94 %

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.13 %


0.24 %

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.11 %


0.20 %





SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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