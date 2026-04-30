Arrow Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter Net Income of $13.5 Million, or $0.82 per Share, and Declares 2nd Quarter Dividend of $0.30 per Share

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) ("Arrow" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. Reported net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $13.5 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.82, versus net income of $14.0 million and EPS of $0.85 for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share; payable May 26, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2026.

This quarter's results include approximately $790 thousand ($0.03 per share) of non-core merger expenses related to the announced acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. based in Utica, New York. Excluding the merger expenses, Arrow achieved record operating results of $0.85 for the first quarter of 2026. Pending regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2026 and will add approximately $950 million in assets and 19 new branch locations.

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's April 30, 2026 Form 8-K and related First Quarter 2026 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:

"As we celebrate our 175th anniversary, building on the strong year-end momentum, the Arrow team delivered exceptional financial results for the first quarter of 2026. We achieved strong net interest margin expansion as well as a return on average assets close to 1.30% on an operating basis. Credit performance was even better with non-performing loans dipping to 13 basis points. During the first quarter, we also announced the acquisition of Adirondack Bank, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026. We look forward to expanding our market with this high-quality, low-cost deposit franchise, adding approximately $950 million to our balance sheet. We expect the transaction to provide significant EPS accretion in 2027 and beyond. Arrow is well positioned to continue to deliver strong results for its shareholders while continuing to execute on its strategic initiatives to build a premier banking franchise for its customers and the communities it serves."

First-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

Net Income of $13.5 million (EPS of $0.82); $0.85 adjusted for merger-related expenses ("MRE") 1

Efficiency ratio of 59.89%; 58.13% excluding MRE 1

Net Interest Income of $36.1 million

Net Interest Margin improved to 3.47% (3.48% FTE 2 ), from 3.24% (3.25% FTE) in the prior quarter

), from 3.24% (3.25% FTE) in the prior quarter Return on Average Assets (ROA) of 1.23%; 1.29% adjusted for MRE 1

Strong credit metrics: annualized charge-offs of 10bps and non-performing loans of 13bps

Loan-to-Deposit ratio of 85.7%

Cost of retail deposits3 decreased by 11bps to 1.62% from the prior quarter

Income Statement

Net Income: Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $13.5 million, decreasing from $14.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Compared to the prior quarter, net income decreased due to an increase in income tax expense of $1.1 million and an increase in non-interest expense of $1.1 million offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.0 million and an increase in non-interest income of $0.4 million.



Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $36.1 million, increasing 2.8% from the fourth quarter of 2025. Total interest and dividend income was $53.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease from $54.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $17.7 million, a decrease from $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, for the first quarter of 2026 increased to 3.48%, compared to 3.25% for the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily the result of continued yield expansion on earning assets combined with the reduced cost of interest-bearing liabilities.



Three Months Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 Interest and Dividend Income $ 53,794

$ 54,610

$ 50,366 Interest Expense 17,664

19,467

19,009 Net Interest Income 36,130

35,143

31,357 Average Earning Assets(A) 4,222,574

4,302,305

4,143,939 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,244,709

3,280,856

3,184,196











Average Yield on Earning Assets(A) 5.17 %

5.04 %

4.93 % Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2.21

2.35

2.42 Net Interest Spread 2.96

2.69

2.51 Net Interest Margin 3.47

3.24

3.07 Net Interest Margin - FTE 3.48

3.25

3.08











(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.











Provision for Credit Losses: For the first quarter of 2026, the provision for credit losses was $548 thousand compared to $846 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily driven by low net charge-offs and lower loan growth in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $8.6 million, an increase from $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenue related to wealth management was consistent with the prior quarter, while insurance commissions and interchange fees improved in the first quarter from the linked quarter. The first quarter of 2026 included a positive valuation adjustment related to an equity position.

Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $26.9 million, an increase from $25.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The first quarter of 2026 included approximately $800 thousand of expenses related to the announced acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. which is expected to close early in the third quarter of 2026.

Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes and effective tax rate were $3.9 million and 22.3%, respectively for the first quarter of 2026, and $2.7 million and 22.2%, respectively for the fourth quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate does not reflect the anticipated implementation of certain tax strategies that are expected to lower the tax rate for the rest of 2026.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: Total assets were $4.5 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $76.2 million, or 1.7%, as compared to December 31, 2025. For the first quarter of 2026, the overall change in the balance sheet was primarily attributable to the seasonal surge in municipal deposits.

Investments: Total investments were $594.6 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $21.8 million, or 3.8%, compared to December 31, 2025. The increase from December 31, 2025 was driven primarily by $46 million of additional investments, partially offset by paydowns and maturities. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.

Loans: Total loans were $3.4 billion as of March 31, 2026. Loans outstanding decreased in the first quarter of 2026 by $14.1 million. Loan growth was negatively impacted by severe winter weather, which slowed indirect auto and residential loan originations. Volume is expected to rebound in the second quarter. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 12.

Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $34.1 million as of March 31, 2026, which represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, as compared to $34.3 million, or 0.99% of loans outstanding, at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.10% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, as compared to 0.08% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets were $5.1 million as of March 31, 2026, representing 0.11% of period-end assets, a decrease from $8.7 million, or 0.20%, at December 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets decreased to the payoff of a $2.6 million nonperforming loan in the first quarter.

Deposits: At March 31, 2026, deposit balances were $4.0 billion, an increase of $74.5 million from December 31, 2025. The change from December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to the seasonality of municipal deposits. Please refer to page 6 for further details related to deposits.

Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $440.1 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $8.3 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2025. The increase from December 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to net income of $13.5 million offset by other comprehensive loss of $0.7 million and dividends of $5.0 million and other stock-based activity. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remain strong. As of March 31, 2026, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.30% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.04%. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards. Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report.

Additional Commentary

BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 76 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."

------

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. Certain non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, geopolitical events, difficulties in managing the Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, risks relating to the announced merger with Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the SEC.

____________________ 1 EPS, efficiency ratio and ROA excluding merger-related expenses are non-GAAP measures. See reconciliation on Note 5 to the Selected Quarterly Information 2 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 2 to the Selected Quarterly Information. 3 Retail deposits exclude wholesale funding sources

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 47,126

$ 47,087

$ 44,550 Interest on Deposits at Banks

1,675

2,598

1,621 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:











Fully Taxable

4,529

4,500

3,608 Exempt from Federal Taxes

464

425

587 Total Interest and Dividend Income

53,794

54,610

50,366 INTEREST EXPENSE











Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

2,100

2,117

1,803 Savings Deposits

8,716

9,722

9,483 Time Deposits over $250,000

1,196

1,562

1,811 Other Time Deposits

5,436

5,846

5,529 Borrowings

-

-

167 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

169

173

169 Interest on Financing Leases

47

47

47 Total Interest Expense

17,664

19,467

19,009 NET INTEREST INCOME

36,130

35,143

31,357 Provision for Credit Losses

548

846

5,019 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

CREDIT LOSSES

35,582

34,297

26,338 NON-INTEREST INCOME











Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,713

2,771

2,535 Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,727

2,854

2,600 Insurance Commissions

2,113

2,050

1,826 Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

145

(127)

317 Net Gain on Sales of Loans

290

246

101 Other Operating Income

640

474

460 Total Non-Interest Income

8,628

8,268

7,839 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and Employee Benefits

14,922

14,309

13,555 Occupancy Expenses, Net

2,459

1,881

2,022 Technology and Equipment Expense

5,052

5,152

5,087 FDIC Assessments

585

563

670 Other Operating Expense

3,847

3,899

4,711 Total Non-Interest Expense

26,865

25,804

26,045 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

17,345

16,761

8,132 Provision for Income Taxes

3,860

2,748

1,822 NET INCOME

$ 13,485

$ 14,013

$ 6,310 Average Shares Outstanding:











Basic

16,382

16,390

16,665 Diluted

16,403

16,413

16,673 Per Common Share:











Basic Earnings

$ 0.82

$ 0.85

$ 0.38 Diluted Earnings

0.82

0.85

0.38

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025 ASSETS





Cash and Due From Banks $ 29,102

$ 29,132 Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks 256,504

185,051 Investment Securities:





Available-for-Sale at Fair Value 518,803

495,868 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $65,321 at March 31, 2026

and $66,569 at December 31, 2025) 65,646

66,975 Equity Securities 5,742

5,597 Other Investments 4,375

4,372 Loans 3,438,966

3,453,093 Allowance for Credit Losses (34,055)

(34,322) Net Loans 3,404,911

3,418,771 Premises and Equipment, Net 59,561

59,433 Goodwill 23,789

23,789 Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,692

1,741 Other Assets 151,894

155,133 Total Assets $ 4,522,019

$ 4,445,862 LIABILITIES





Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 721,734

722,374 Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 898,168

862,192 Savings Deposits 1,618,309

1,557,638 Time Deposits over $250,000 140,899

155,802 Other Time Deposits 634,829

641,463 Total Deposits 4,013,939

3,939,469 Borrowings 4,265

4,265 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

20,000 Finance Leases 4,908

4,929 Other Liabilities 38,764

45,347 Total Liabilities 4,081,876

4,014,010 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized

at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (none issued) -

- Common Stock, $1 Par Value: 30,000,000 Shares Authorized;

22,066,559 Shares Issued; 16,526,929 and 16,445,342

Shares Outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31,

2025) 22,067

22,067 Additional Paid-in Capital 414,431

414,506 Retained Earnings 110,804

102,271 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (4,764)

(4,037) Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,539,630 Shares at March 31, 2026

and 5,621,217 Shares at December 31, 2025) (102,395)

(102,955) Total Stockholders' Equity 440,143

431,852 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,522,019

$ 4,445,862

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited) Quarter Ended 3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025 Net Income $ 13,485

$ 14,013

$ 12,825

$ 10,805

$ 6,310







































Share and Per Share Data:

















Period End Shares Outstanding 16,527

16,445

16,438

16,484

16,670 Basic Average Shares Outstanding 16,382

16,390

16,402

16,545

16,665 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 16,403

16,413

16,406

16,551

16,673 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.82

$ 0.85

$ 0.77

$ 0.65

$ 0.38 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.82

0.85

0.77

0.65

0.38 Cash Dividend Per Share 0.30

0.29

0.29

0.28

0.28



















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks $ 183,252

$ 260,806

$ 200,251

$ 145,473

$ 146,023 Investment Securities 598,817

596,994

574,080

582,380

591,841 Loans 3,440,505

3,444,505

3,424,784

3,415,140

3,406,075 Deposits 3,928,761

4,002,221

3,913,721

3,849,093

3,825,124 Other Borrowed Funds 29,181

29,203

30,539

33,579

48,375 Stockholders' Equity 438,846

425,042

413,058

406,529

404,394 Total Assets 4,439,833

4,499,195

4,399,815

4,332,339

4,324,917 Return on Average Assets, annualized 1.23 %

1.24 %

1.16 %

1.00 %

0.59 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 12.46 %

13.08 %

12.32 %

10.66 %

6.33 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1 13.23 %

13.92 %

13.13 %

11.38 %

6.76 % Average Earning Assets $ 4,222,574

$ 4,302,305

$ 4,199,115

$ 4,142,993

$ 4,143,939 Average Paying Liabilities 3,244,709

3,280,856

3,193,789

3,191,906

3,184,196 Interest Income 53,794

54,610

53,598

51,573

50,366 Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2 123

114

121

148

155 Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 53,917

54,724

53,719

51,721

50,521 Interest Expense 17,664

19,467

19,467

19,040

19,009 Net Interest Income 36,130

35,143

34,131

32,533

31,357 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 36,253

35,258

34,252

32,681

31,512 Net Interest Margin, annualized 3.47 %

3.24 %

3.22 %

3.15 %

3.07 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2 3.48 %

3.25 %

3.24 %

3.16 %

3.08 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3

















Non-Interest Expense $ 26,865

$ 25,804

$ 25,433

$ 25,652

$ 26,045 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 72

74

76

80

81 Net Non-Interest Expense $ 26,793

$ 25,730

$ 25,357

$ 25,572

$ 25,964 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 36,253

$ 35,257

$ 34,252

$ 32,681

$ 31,512 Non-Interest Income 8,628

8,268

8,716

7,609

7,839 Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities 145

(127)

392

(40)

317 Net Gross Income $ 44,736

$ 43,652

$ 42,576

$ 40,330

$ 39,034 Efficiency Ratio 59.89 %

58.94 %

59.56 %

63.41 %

66.52 %



















Period-End Capital Information:

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 440,143

$ 431,852

$ 417,687

$ 408,506

$ 404,409 Book Value per Share 26.63

26.26

25.41

24.78

24.26 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 25,481

25,530

25,594

25,659

25,743 Tangible Book Value per Share 1 25.09

24.71

23.85

23.23

22.72



















Capital Ratios:4

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.02 %

9.68 %

9.66 %

9.64 %

9.61 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.30 %

13.01 %

13.07 %

12.73 %

12.59 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.93 %

13.64 %

13.71 %

13.37 %

13.23 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.04 %

14.76 %

14.86 %

14.51 %

14.48 %



Arrow Financial Corporation



Selected Quarterly Information



(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





























Footnotes:













































1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures, which Arrow believes provide investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.







3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025





Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 440,143

$ 431,852

$ 417,687

$ 408,506

$ 404,409





Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 25,481

25,530

25,594

25,659

25,743





Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 414,662

$ 406,322

$ 392,093

$ 382,847

$ 378,666































Period End Shares Outstanding 16,527

16,445

16,438

16,484

16,670





Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 25.09

$ 24.71

$ 23.85

$ 23.23

$ 22.72





Net Income 13,485

14,013

12,825

10,805

6,310





Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible

Equity - Annualized) 13.23 %

13.92 %

13.13 %

11.38 %

6.76 %





























2. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure, which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.







3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025





Interest Income (GAAP) $ 53,794

$ 54,610

$ 53,598

$ 51,573

$ 50,366





Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 123

114

121

148

155





Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 53,917

$ 54,724

$ 53,719

$ 51,721

$ 50,521





Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 36,130

$ 35,143

$ 34,131

$ 32,533

$ 31,357





Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 123

114

121

148

155





Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 36,253

$ 35,257

$ 34,252

$ 32,681

$ 31,512





Average Earning Assets $ 4,222,574

$ 4,302,305

$ 4,199,115

$ 4,142,993

$ 4,143,939





Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 3.48 %

3.25 %

3.24 %

3.16 %

3.08 %





























3. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of non-interest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, as adjusted).























































4. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. The March 31, 2026 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.30%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%). Regulatory capital ratios are estimated, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report.







3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025





Total Risk Weighted Assets $ 3,180,782

$ 3,182,240

$ 3,095,225

$ 3,121,451

$ 3,143,547





Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 423,139

414,050

404,426

397,432

395,900





Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.30 %

13.01 %

13.07 %

12.73 %

12.59 %





























5. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Income and Net Non-Interest Expense adjusted for non-core expenses. Non-core expenses include merger-related expenses, which are related to the announced acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc., and unification expenses, which are related to the system conversion and operational merger of the Company's two banking subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2025. EPS, efficiency ratio, and ROA are presented on an adjusted basis to reflect these exclusions. These are non-GAAP financial measures, which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.







3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025





Net Income $ 13,485

$ 14,013

$ 12,825

$ 10,805

$ 6,310





Non-Core Expenses:























Merger-Related Expenses 790

-

-

-

-





Unification Expenses -

-

543

1,134

600





Less: Tax Benefit (174)

-

(119)

(249)

(132)





Net Non-Core Expenses (Non-GAAP) 616

-

424

885

468





Core Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 14,101

$ 14,013

$ 13,249

$ 11,690

$ 6,778































Net Non-Interest Expense $ 26,793

$ 25,730

$ 25,357

$ 25,572

$ 25,964





Non-Core Expenses:























Merger-Related Expenses 790

-

-

-

-





Unification Expenses -

-

543

1,134

600





Core Net Non-Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 26,003

$ 25,730

$ 24,814

$ 24,438

$ 25,364































Core Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.85

$ 0.85

$ 0.80

$ 0.70

$ 0.41





Core Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP) 1.29 %

1.24 %

1.20 %

1.08 %

0.64 %





Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 58.13 %

58.94 %

58.28 %

60.60 %

64.98 %





* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.





















Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks $ 183,252

$ 1,675

3.71 %

$ 146,023

$ 1,621

4.50 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 536,293

4,529

3.42

499,903

3,608

2.93 Exempt from Federal Taxes 62,524

464

3.01

91,938

587

2.59 Loans (1) 3,440,505

47,126

5.56

3,406,075

44,550

5.30 Total Earning Assets (1) 4,222,574

53,794

5.17

4,143,939

50,366

4.93 Allowance for Credit Losses (34,370)









(33,691)







Cash and Due From Banks 30,253









31,515







Other Assets 221,376









183,154







Total Assets $ 4,439,833









$ 4,324,917







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 859,054

2,100

0.99

$ 840,571

1,803

0.87 Savings Deposits 1,570,598

8,716

2.25

1,515,961

9,483

2.54 Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 147,425

1,196

3.29

186,159

1,811

3.95 Other Time Deposits 638,451

5,436

3.45

593,130

5,529

3.78 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,215,528

17,448

2.20

3,135,821

18,626

2.41 Borrowings 4,265

-

-

23,378

167

2.90 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

169

3.43

20,000

169

3.43 Finance Leases 4,916

47

3.88

4,997

47

3.81 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,244,709

17,664

2.21

3,184,196

19,009

2.42 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 713,233









689,303







Other Liabilities 43,045









47,024







Total Liabilities 4,000,987









3,920,523







Stockholders' Equity 438,846









404,394







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,439,833









$ 4,324,917







Net Interest Income



$ 36,130









$ 31,357



Net Interest Spread







2.96 %









2.51 % Net Interest Margin







3.47 %









3.07 %

(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks $ 183,252

$ 1,675

3.71 %

$ 260,806

$ 2,598

3.95 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 536,293

4,529

3.42

537,088

4,500

3.32 Exempt from Federal Taxes 62,524

464

3.01

59,906

425

2.81 Loans (1) 3,440,505

47,126

5.56

3,444,505

47,087

5.42 Total Earning Assets (1) 4,222,574

53,794

5.17

4,302,305

54,610

5.04 Allowance for Credit Losses (34,370)









(34,288)







Cash and Due From Banks 30,253









25,827







Other Assets 221,376









205,351







Total Assets $ 4,439,833









$ 4,499,195







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 859,054

2,100

0.99

$ 850,602

2,117

0.99 Savings Deposits 1,570,598

8,716

2.25

1,584,844

9,721

2.43 Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 147,425

1,196

3.29

173,996

1,562

3.56 Other Time Deposits 638,451

5,436

3.45

642,211

5,847

3.61 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,215,528

17,448

2.20

3,251,653

19,247

2.35 Borrowings 4,265

-

-

4,266

-

- Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

169

3.43

20,000

173

3.43 Finance Leases 4,916

47

3.88

4,937

47

3.78 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,244,709

17,664

2.21

3,280,856

19,467

2.35 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 713,233









750,568







Other Liabilities 43,045









42,729







Total Liabilities 4,000,987









4,074,153







Stockholders' Equity 438,846









425,042







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,439,833









$ 4,499,195







Net Interest Income



$ 36,130









$ 35,143



Net Interest Spread







2.96 %









2.69 % Net Interest Margin







3.47 %









3.24 %

(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited) Quarter Ended: 3/31/2026

12/31/2025 Loan Portfolio





Commercial Loans $ 169,599

$ 165,729 Commercial Real Estate Loans 811,770

818,259 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 981,369

983,988 Consumer Loans 1,071,543

1,076,007 Residential Real Estate Loans 1,386,054

1,393,098 Total Loans $ 3,438,966

$ 3,453,093 Allowance for Credit Losses





Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 34,322

$ 34,176 Loans Charged-off (1,574)

(1,477) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 759

777 Net Loans Charged-off (815)

(700) Provision for Credit Losses 548

846 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter $ 34,055

$ 34,322 Nonperforming Assets





Nonaccrual Loans $ 3,802

$ 6,415 Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 621

2,040 Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms -

- Total Nonperforming Loans 4,423

8,455 Repossessed Assets 657

280 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,080

$ 8,735







Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.10 %

0.08 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.06 %

0.10 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans 0.99 %

0.99 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 769.95 %

405.94 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.13 %

0.24 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.11 %

0.20 %









SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation