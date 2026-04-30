Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bank of Botetourt announces first quarter financial results and quarterly cash dividend

BUCHANAN, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCID: BORT and BORTP) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three months-ended March 31, 2026. The Bank produced net income amounting to $3,086,000 or $1.50 per basic share in the first quarter. This amount compares to net income of $2,044,000 or $0.98 per share, for the same period last year.

The Board of Directors voted to pay the 7.00% preferred dividend, which calculates to $0.49 per share on May 8, 2026, to preferred shareholders of record May 1, 2026. Furthermore, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.25 per share quarterly dividend, or $1.00 per share annualized, which is payable on May 15, 2026, to common shareholders of record May 8, 2026. President & CEO, Michelle Austin stated, "We reported strong first quarter earnings, reflecting the strength of our core banking franchise, disciplined financial management, and consistent execution of our strategic priorities. These results underscore our ability to perform well while maintaining a conservative approach to growth and risk. Our success is driven by the dedication of our employees, whose commitment to our customers and communities continues to differentiate our organization. As we move forward, we remain focused on building long-term shareholder value while staying true to our mission of serving the communities in which we operate through sound banking practices and local engagement."

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Income Statement

  • Net income of $3,086,000 for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $1,042,000, or 50.98%, from the same quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.97%, an increase of 38 basis points over the same quarter of 2025. The increase is primarily driven by consistent asset yields and a lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
  • For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Bank recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $335,000 including a reserve for unfunded commitments of $41,000. This compares to $354,000 for the same period last year, representing a decrease of $19,000. The provision recorded during the quarter mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth and adjustments to historical loss factors to better represent expectations for future credit losses.
  • Noninterest income increased by $289,000, or 23.23%, to $1,533,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1,244,000 for same period of 2025. The increase is attributed to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, income from title insurance subsidiaries, and an increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans.
  • Noninterest expense increased $423,000 from $5,702,000 at March 31, 2025, to $6,125,000 at March 31, 2026. The increase is primarily related to increases in salaries and employee benefits, debit card expense, and core processing expenses.
  • Annualized return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.33% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 0.95% for the same period of 2025. Annualized return on average common equity ("ROE") was 13.02% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 9.77% for the same period of 2025.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • Total assets amounted to $938,035,000, an increase of $12,528,000, or 1.35% above total assets at December 31, 2025.
  • Debt securities available for sale decreased $4,903,000 from December 31, 2025. The decrease is primarily attributable to the maturity of $3,500,000 in U.S. Treasury Notes, $500,000 in corporate bonds, and $710,000 in municipal bonds during the first quarter of 2026. Net loans increased $4,794,000, or 0.64%. Deposits increased $8,531,000, or 1.03%. The net effect of these balance sheet changes resulted in an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $12,952,000, or 23.05%. The Bank's loan to deposit ratio of 91.58%, on March 31, 2026, is a slight decrease from 92.09% at December 31, 2025.
  • The Bank had no foreclosed properties at December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2026, respectively. Therefore, non-performing assets only consisted of nonaccrual loans. With the addition of one Commercial and Industrial loan, non-performing assets increased at March 31, 2026 to $120,000, compared to $41,000 at December 31, 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.13% on March 31, 2026, compared to 1.10% on December 31, 2025 and 1.20% at March 31, 2025.
  • Book value per share at March 31, 2026, was $45.41, an increase of $1.22 from year-end 2025.

Capital

As of March 31, 2026, Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 10.56% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. This compares to a CBLR ratio of 10.42% at December 31, 2025.

About Bank of Botetourt

Chartered in 1899, Bank of Botetourt is a full-service community bank serving customers through fourteen retail offices across Botetourt, Franklin, Roanoke, and Rockbridge counties, as well as the Cities of Roanoke and Salem and the Towns of Vinton and Rocky Mount in Virginia. The Bank also operates Virginia Mountain Mortgage, its residential lending division, and Botetourt Wealth Management, offering financial planning and investment services. Recognized by Forbes as a multi-year top-ranked bank in Virginia, Bank of Botetourt continues to build on its long-standing tradition of service, strength, and local commitment.

Bank of Botetourt
Balance Sheets, unconsolidated
March 31, 2026 (unaudited) and December 31, 2025








(unaudited)


(audited)



March 31,


December 31,



2026


2025

Assets










Cash and Due from banks


$ 11,606,000


$ 13,031,000

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


56,858,000


42,117,000

Federal funds sold


918,000


1,282,000

Total cash and cash equivalents


69,382,000


56,430,000

Debt securities held to maturity, net of allowance


9,182,000


9,182,000

for credit losses of $18,000 at March 31, 2026 and





December 31, 2025, respectively





Debt securities available for sale


65,059,000


69,962,000

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,604,000 at


755,162,000


750,368,000

March 31, 2026 and $8,374,000 at December 31, 2025.





Loans held for sale


359,000


1,737,000

Premises and fixed assets, net


17,911,000


16,515,000

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries


3,567,000


3,517,000

Other assets


17,413,000


17,796,000

Total assets


938,035,000


925,507,000






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities





Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 175,291,000


$ 166,954,000

Interest-bearing deposits


658,710,000


658,516,000

Total deposits


834,001,000


825,470,000






Other liabilities


7,893,000


6,520,000

Total liabilities


841,894,000


831,990,000






Commitments and contingencies


-


-






Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares





authorized; 243,659 issued and outstanding





at March 31, 2026 and at December 31, 2025, respectively


244,000


244,000

Common stock, $1.50 par value; 5,000,000 shares





authorized; 1,973,394 and 1,970,230 issued and





outstanding at March 31, 2026 and at December 31, 2025,





respectively


2,960,000


2,955,000

Additional paid-in capital


24,638,000


24,504,000

Retained earnings


70,308,000


67,834,000

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(2,009,000)


(2,020,000)

Total stockholders' equity


96,141,000


93,517,000

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


938,035,000


925,507,000

Bank of Botetourt
Income Statement
For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited)








March 31



2026


2025

Interest income




Loans and fees on loans

$ 12,014,000


$ 10,443,000

Securities:




U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies

125,000


154,000

Mortgage-backed securities

133,000


56,000

All other securities

212,000


209,000

Due from depository institutions

356,000


509,000

Federal Funds Sold

8,000


8,000

Total interest income

12,848,000


11,379,000





Interest expense




Deposits

4,048,000


3,994,000

Total interest expense

4,048,000


3,994,000

Net interest Income

8,800,000


7,385,000





Provision for credit losses

335,000


354,000

Net interest income after credit loss expense

8,465,000


7,031,000





Noninterest income




Service charges on deposit accounts

364,000


315,000

Securities brokerage and annuities

79,000


75,000

Other income, net of gains (losses)

1,090,000


854,000

Total noninterest income

1,533,000


1,244,000





Noninterest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

2,622,000


2,331,000

Premises and fixed assets expense

598,000


620,000

Other expense

2,905,000


2,751,000

Total noninterest expense

6,125,000


5,702,000

Income before income taxes

3,873,000


2,573,000





Income tax expense

787,000


529,000

Net income

3,086,000


2,044,000

Preferred stock dividends

119,000


119,000

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 2,967,000


$ 1,925,000





Basic earnings per share

$ 1.50


$ 0.98

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.50


$ 0.98

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.25


$ 0.225

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

1,971,742


1,962,321

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,971,742


1,962,321

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.