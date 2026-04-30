Diginex Limited: Diginex's $1.5B AI Deal Adds Scale, but Its EBITDA Profile May Be the Bigger Story

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Markets tend to focus on size first. Deal value, revenue contribution, and growth projections often dominate the initial reaction to an acquisition.

Over time, however, attention typically shifts toward something else. Margins. Operating leverage. And the quality of the revenue being added.

That shift may be particularly relevant in the case of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX), following its planned $1.5 billion acquisition of AI-driven enterprise platform Resulticks.

While the scale of the transaction is significant, the underlying EBITDA profile and operating characteristics of the acquired business may play an equally important role in shaping how the Company is evaluated going forward.

A Revenue Base With Built-In Operating Strength

Resulticks is expected to contribute approximately $150 million in annual revenue, alongside EBITDA in the range of $46 million to $50 million. That implies a margin profile of roughly 30%+, supported by a platform that has already demonstrated sustained growth and enterprise adoption.

This is not a business working toward efficiency. It is one that has already achieved it.

That distinction can influence how quickly the financial impact of the transaction becomes visible. With both revenue and operating performance entering the business simultaneously, the combined entity begins from a more advanced baseline than is typical in transactions of this size.

From Growth Story to Operating Model

The Company's recent corporate update highlighted the transaction as part of a broader strategic evolution, expanding Diginex beyond ESG and compliance reporting into real-time data activation and enterprise intelligence systems.

That evolution has financial implications.

Platforms that operate across continuous workflows, rather than periodic reporting cycles, often generate more embedded and recurring forms of revenue. They tend to sit closer to core enterprise systems, supporting ongoing engagement rather than discrete use cases.

When paired with an established EBITDA profile, that model begins to take on the characteristics of a scalable operating platform.

Scale and Margin, Aligned From the Start

One of the more notable aspects of the transaction is the alignment between scale and margin.

Resulticks has reported approximately 70% annual revenue growth over recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion toward $250 million to $280 million by 2027. That trajectory, combined with an established margin structure, creates a foundation that may support both growth and operating performance simultaneously.

As noted in recent executive commentary, the intention behind the acquisition was not to add potential, but to integrate a business already delivering results at scale.

That approach can shorten the path between strategic intent and measurable outcomes.

Positioning Within Enterprise Systems

Beyond the financial profile, the structure of the platform is also evolving.

Diginex has been aligning its ESG, compliance, and supply chain capabilities into a more unified framework. The addition of Resulticks introduces a real-time activation layer, enabling data to move beyond reporting and into ongoing enterprise workflows.

This shift reflects a broader trend across enterprise systems, where data is increasingly used to inform decisions in real time rather than solely for disclosure.

For enterprise clients, that may translate into greater reliance on integrated platforms that connect compliance, reporting, and operational functions within a single system.

Over time, that type of integration can support deeper engagement and broader adoption across organizations.

Execution and the Path Forward

As with any transaction of this scale, execution will be the determining factor.

Integration across platforms, alignment of product and commercial strategies, and the ability to deliver cohesive solutions across the combined client base will shape how fully the opportunity is realized.

Early indicators may include adoption of integrated offerings, increased cross-platform engagement, and the use of structured data within real-time decision-making processes.

Defining Impact

Large transactions often draw attention for their size. Over time, it is the underlying economics that tend to define their impact.

In this case, the addition of a high-growth, high-margin business introduces both scale and operating performance into Diginex's profile. As those elements begin to integrate, the result may be reflected not only in revenue, but in how the Company is positioned within the broader enterprise technology landscape.

And while that shift may take time to fully materialize, it is often the combination of growth and operating strength that begins to shape the next phase of the conversation.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq:DGNX)(ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.diginex.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and outcome of the EGM, the implementation and expected effects of the proposed share consolidation, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements, and the Company's strategic plans. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Diginex Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@diginex.com

SOURCE: Diginex Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/diginexs-1.5b-ai-deal-adds-scale-but-its-ebitda-profile-may-be-th-1162887