Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZEY | ISIN: US68404L2016 | Ticker-Symbol: MM6A
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 17:48
16,400 Euro
-28,70 % -6,600
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTION CARE HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTION CARE HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,90016,20018:00
15,90016,20017:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 13:12 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Option Care Health, Inc.: Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Option Care Health") (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
(year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise noted)

  • Net revenue of $1,350.7 million, up 1.3%
  • GAAP Net income of $45.3 million, down 3.0%
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.29, up 3.6%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $104.8 million, down 6.3%
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.40, flat to the first quarter of 2025
  • Cash used in operating activities of $12.1 million
  • Repurchased $17.5 million of stock in the quarter
  • Revolving credit facility expanded from $400 million to $850 million

"The first quarter reflected a mixed performance for our business, and we are not satisfied with our revenue growth momentum," commented John C. Rademacher, President & Chief Executive Officer, Option Care Health. "Our team continues to provide high-quality care for patients and deepen relationships with key stakeholders and our foundation remains strong. We are an execution-driven organization and are taking decisive actions to re-accelerate our growth trajectory and position us for greater long-term value creation."

Updated Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance
For the full year 2026, Option Care Health now expects to generate:

  • Net revenue of $5.675 billion to $5.775 billion
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.82 to $1.92
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $480 million to $505 million
  • Cash provided by operating activities of at least $320 million

Conference Call

Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available at the same web link for 90 days after the call.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 8,000 team members, including more than 5,000 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at optioncarehealth.com

Investor Contact

Nicole Maggio
Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller
investor.relations@optioncare.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, other future financial results, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies and the effects of any of the foregoing on its future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws, regulations or trade policies applicable to its business model; loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers; changes in the pharmaceutical industry, including limiting or discontinuing research, development, production and marketing of pharmaceuticals compatible with its services; changes in market conditions and receptivity to its services and offerings; and pending and future litigation or potential liability for claims not covered by insurance. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect its actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's SEC reports as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to it and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures. These adjusted measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, EPS, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company's liquidity. In addition, the Company's definitions of Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted diluted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. As defined by the Company: (i) Adjusted net income represents net income before intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, net of tax adjustments, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, and (iii) Adjusted diluted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long-lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, certain litigation expenses and reserves related to acquired businesses, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that these adjusted measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health's business operations and facilitate comparisons to the Company's historical operating results. The Company has not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income or Adjusted diluted EPS guidance to GAAP diluted EPS as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. Full reconciliations of each historical adjusted measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth below.

Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents- 177,321 - 232,624
Accounts receivable, net 516,436 473,566
Inventories 415,686 471,149
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 85,664 87,629
Total current assets 1,195,107 1,264,968
NONCURRENT ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net 139,939 139,236
Intangible assets, net 21,063 21,897
Referral sources, net 278,845 287,281
Goodwill 1,606,743 1,606,743
Other noncurrent assets 138,403 135,644
Total noncurrent assets 2,184,993 2,190,801
TOTAL ASSETS- 3,380,100 - 3,455,769
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable- 545,016 - 639,829
Other current liabilities 184,729 189,519
Total current liabilities 729,745 829,348
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,153,040 1,154,052
Other noncurrent liabilities 146,246 145,976
Total noncurrent liabilities 1,299,286 1,300,028
Total liabilities 2,029,031 2,129,376
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,351,069 1,326,393
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY- 3,380,100 - 3,455,769

Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,
2026 2025
NET REVENUE- 1,350,654 - 1,332,972
COST OF REVENUE 1,088,640 1,069,920
GROSS PROFIT 262,014 263,052
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Selling, general and administrative expenses 169,955 162,808
Restructuring, acquisition and integration costs 4,607 5,310
Depreciation and amortization expense 14,907 15,746
Total operating expenses 189,469 183,864
OPERATING INCOME 72,545 79,188
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest expense, net (13,304- (13,231-
Other, net 1,762 (2,401-
Total other (expense) income (11,542- (15,632-
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 61,003 63,556
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 15,660 16,814
NET INCOME- 45,343 - 46,742
Earnings per share, basic- 0.29 - 0.28
Earnings per share, diluted- 0.29 - 0.28
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 156,653 165,460
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 158,209 166,804

Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,
2026 2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income- 45,343 - 46,742
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense 15,655 16,373
Other adjustments 16,625 17,642
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net (42,870- (56,788-
Inventories 55,463 21,790
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,233 28,444
Accounts payable (93,246- (88,101-
Accrued compensation and employee benefits (20,982- (14,458-
Other 10,669 21,142
Net cash used in operating activities (12,110- (7,214-
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisition of property and equipment (9,046- (9,371-
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (117,322-
Other investing activities (274- -
Net cash used in investing activities (9,320- (126,693-
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of company stock and related excise taxes (17,539- (100,222-
Other financing activities (16,334- (7,064-
Net cash used in financing activities (33,873- (107,286-
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (55,303- (241,193-
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 232,624 412,565
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD- 177,321 - 171,372

Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,
2026 2025
Net income- 45,343 - 46,742
Interest expense, net 13,304 13,231
Income tax expense 15,660 16,814
Depreciation and amortization expense 15,655 16,373
EBITDA 89,962 93,160
EBITDA adjustments
Stock-based incentive compensation expense 10,199 8,801
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1) 4,609 9,806
Adjusted EBITDA- 104,770 - 111,767
Net income- 45,343 - 46,742
Intangible asset amortization expense 9,270 9,097
Stock-based incentive compensation expense 10,199 8,801
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1) 4,609 9,806
Total pre-tax adjustments 24,078 27,704
Tax adjustments (2) (6,188- (7,342-
Adjusted net income- 63,233 - 67,104
Earnings per share, diluted- 0.29 - 0.28
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted- 0.40 - 0.40
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 158,209 166,804

(1) Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other includes $4,607 and $5,310 of operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(2) Tax adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 includes the estimated income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments based on the effective tax rate.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.