Aurora Spine Corporation Announces Record Fourth Quarter and FY25 Financial Results

- Q4 revenue surpasses $5 million threshold -

-Company to host conference call today, April 30th at 11am ET/8am PT -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in the development of groundbreaking medical devices for spinal surgery, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

All figures are in U.S. dollars.

Financial and Business Highlights

First $5 million quarter Q4 2025 sales were $5,022,865 compared to $4,430,755 in Q3 2025 and $4,702,317 in Q4 2024.

Strong improvements in EBITDAC - EBITDAC for FY2025 was $587,532 compared to $282,450 in 2024, an improvement of 108% or $305,082. EBITDAC for Q4 was $301,112 compared to $(320,360), an improvement of $621,472.

Increased gross profit margin - Gross profit margin on total revenues was 62.4% for Q4 of 2025, compared to 57.8% in Q4 of 2024 and increased year over year to 61.0% in 2025 from 60.5% in 2024, due to improved product mix, lower implant costs and royalty expenses.

Product growth - Sales of the SI joint implants increased in aggregate by $0.7 million in 2025 compared to 2024, an 8.4% increase. In Q4 2025, Zip sales increased by $0.35 million to $1.8 million, a 23% increase compared to Q4 2024.

Biologics - Successfully launched Aurora Biologics in late 2025 which contributed to a $0.2 million increase in biologic sales for 2025, a 34% increase over 2024 with the majority of growth coming in 2H 2025. The Company endeavors to sell biologics with all its implants.

Training The Company continued to conduct more advanced training sessions and cadaver labs that introduced leading orthopedic, neurosurgical, and pain management physicians to the ZIP and SiLO implants.

Management Commentary

"I am very pleased with the company's performance during 2025, which built momentum throughout the year and especially into the fourth quarter, where we reported record revenues in excess of $5 million," said Trent Northcutt, CEO of Aurora Spine. "The strong year-end results validate our current strategy, as evidenced by rising product adoption and high customer retention. Our efforts of building an internal sales force are taking shape and we continue to add more personnel to cover more open territories in the U.S."

"Contributing to our record revenue results was the introduction of new products, however our Zip and SiLO franchises experienced solid returns during the year and continue to remain strong. We are very excited about 2026, as we enter the year with more salespeople and new product offerings. Now that our Apollo plate is in production, we are prepared to forge ahead with our DEXA offerings, including the DEXA-C for cervical applications and the DEXA-L for lumbar applications. These product offerings carry key differentiators sought out by surgeons, especially in cases where patient bone density is lower than normal. We expect sales of DEXA to build throughout the year," added Mr. Northcutt.

"As we accomplished key milestones in operating performance in 2025, we have hit the ground running in 2026 and believe we have a lot to look forward to. We will continue to expand our sales team during 2026. We are also busy building a few new extensions to our current product platforms and expect those to be released later this year. While we have a great lineup of products, we want to offer new alternatives to maximize our offerings and sales efforts. We believe these new offerings will add value to our product platforms and broaden our reach among new customers in 2026 and beyond," concluded Mr. Northcutt.

Chad Clouse, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Spine, commented, "I am pleased with how the company performed from a financial perspective. The company achieved several new records including revenues, gross profit margin percentage and EBITDAC. In addition, we made solid progress during the year through the addition of new personnel and product kits while keeping expenses under tight controls. In addition, we were extremely productive on the collection of receivables with a very strong finish to the year, giving the company additional financial flexibility as we enter into 2026. We are positioned well for the future and expect to remain diligent with our expenses and remain very strategic in nature of how we deploy capital for future growth."

Financial Results

Revenues: Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $5.02 million, an increase of 6.8% when compared to $4.70 million in the same quarter one year ago. Total revenues for fiscal 2025 were $18.4 million, an increase of 4.6% from $17.6 million in the prior fiscal year. Revenues for the fourth quarter and fiscal year were higher due to increased sales in Zip implants and SI fusion devices along with the release of the facet fusion device, as the company has targeted the pain market with increased marketing and training, and an increase in the sales force.

Gross Profit Margin: Gross profit margin on total revenues was 62.4% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 57.8% in Q4 of 2024. For fiscal 2025, gross profit margin was 61.0%, up from 60.5% in 2024. Gross margins were higher due to increased sales of higher margin implants, lower distributor commissions, and lower royalty expense offset by higher shipping costs.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were $3.15 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, slightly lower when compared to $3.22 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total operating expenses were $11.8 million in fiscal year 2025, a slight increase when compared to $11.5 million for fiscal year 2024. Operating expenses were lower in the fourth quarter due to lower research and development costs as the Zip study concluded during the quarter, as well as prudent expense controls to offset increases from new salespeople and insurances.

EBITDAC: EBITDAC (a non-GAAP figure non IFRS measure defined as Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock based compensation) was $301,112 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $(320,360) in the fourth quarter of 2024, an improvement of $621,472. EBITDAC for 2025 was $587,532 compared to $282,450 in 2024, an improvement of $305,082. Improvements in EBITDAC levels for the fourth quarter and fiscal year were due to higher sales levels and tight expense controls.

Net income (loss): Net loss was $(40,702) for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 with a net loss of $(652,696). Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share was $0.00 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $(0.01) per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net loss for fiscal 2025 was $(731,120), compared to $(1,002,609) for fiscal 2024. Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share was $(0.01) per share for fiscal 2025 and $(0.01) per share for fiscal 2024.

Full financial statements can be found on SEDAR+ at ( www.sedarplus.ca ).





SELECTED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION INFORMATION

The following table summarizes selected key financial data.

As at December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 - - - Cash 896,713 665,757 825,621 Accounts receivable, net 3,310,537 4,208,468 3,168,409 Prepaid and other current assets 350,497 181,666 276,084 Inventory 3,243,257 3,818,985 3,613,557 Current assets 7,801,004 8,874,876 7,883,671 Note receivable 234,230 253,893 323,653 Intangible assets 653,618 701,485 801,625 Property and equipment 1,718,141 1,856,881 2,047,989 Total assets 10,406,993 11,687,135 11,056,938 Current liabilities 3,348,297 4,575,707 3,267,785 Non-current liabilities 3,245,982 3,280,520 3,391,892 Share capital 27,754,550 27,720,815 27,657,591



SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION

The Company's functional currency is the US dollar (USD). The functional currency of the Company's US subsidiary Aurora is USD.

Operating results for each quarter for the last two fiscal years are presented in the table below.

Quarters End December 31,

2024 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 - - - - - - - - Revenue 5,022,865 4,430,755 4,497,381 4,417,027 4,702,317 4,767,121 4,079,543 4,013,801 Cost of goods sold (1,884,709) (1,731,357) (1,698,257) (1,854,244) (1,982,273) (1,884,637 - (1,532,173 - (1,529,538 - Gross profit 3,138,156 2,699,398 2,799,124 2,562,783 2,720,044 2,882,484 2,547,370 2,484,263 Operating expenses 3,153,678 2,814,754 2,971,754 2,879,114 3,219,197 2,811,364 2,701,478 2,751,188 EBITDAC* 301,112 165,600 141,745 (20,924) (320,360) 380,117 105,522 117,171 Net income (loss) (40,702) (141,980) (198,760) (349,678) (652,696) 71,120 (154,108 - (266,925 - Basic and diluted income (loss) per share** 0.00 (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) 0.00 (0.00 - (0.00 -

- EBITDAC is a non-GAAP, non IFRS measure defined as Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock based compensation. This amount includes Gains (losses) on sale of property and equipment and Other income (expense).

** Outstanding options and warrants have not been included in the calculation of the diluted loss per share as they would have the effect of being anti-dilutive.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5497 or (412) 317-5794.

Webcast: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available via the following link: https://app.webinar.net/KVQZ1nlEx6w

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 7, 2026, at (855) 669-9658 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 8884512. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/KVQZ1nlEx6w for 90 days.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora?Spine?Corporation?(TSX?Venture:?ASG?|?OTCQB:?ASAPF) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of minimally invasive spinal implants and interventional pain management technologies. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company's mission is to improve spinal surgery outcomes through simplified, integrated, and cost-effective solutions that advance patient care worldwide. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company's products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Company Contacts:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com

Investor Contact:

Adam Lowensteiner

Lytham Partners

(646) 829-9702