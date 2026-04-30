Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.: Nature's Sunshine Appoints John Hnanicek as Chief Technology Officer

LEHI, Utah, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR) ("Nature's Sunshine") (the "Company"), a global leader in manufacturing and marketing high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, today announced that John Hnanicek has been appointed Chief Technology Officer, effective May?4,?2026.

Mr. Hnanicek brings decades of senior leadership experience in technology, digital innovation, and e-commerce transformation across leading consumer, retail, and direct-to-consumer organizations. He most recently served as Chief Digital Innovation Officer at Melaleuca, where he led enterprise-wide digital initiatives, technology modernization, and customer innovation efforts.

"We are excited to welcome John to Nature's Sunshine's executive team," said Ken Romanzi, Chief Executive Officer. "John brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise, digital innovation leadership, and operational experience that will be critical as we continue to modernize our technology platforms, enhance the customer and consultant experience, and support our long-term growth strategy."

Prior to Melaleuca, Mr. Hnanicek held senior technology and innovation leadership roles at The Vitamin Shoppe, where he served as Chief Customer Innovation and Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer, leading enterprise technology, digital commerce, and customer engagement initiatives. Earlier in his career, he served as SVP and Chief Information Officer at Charming Charlie and held executive technology leadership roles at organizations including Altrec.com, Knowledge Learning Corporation, Paciolan, Inc., eToys, Hollywood Entertainment, and OfficeMax.

Throughout his career, Mr. Hnanicek has demonstrated a strong track record of leading large-scale digital transformations, modernizing enterprise systems, and enabling growth through technology, data, and innovation. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Cleveland State University.

"I am honored to join Nature's Sunshine, a company with a strong mission and global reach," said Mr. Hnanicek. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to advance the Company's technology capabilities, accelerate digital innovation, and support Nature's Sunshine's vision for growth."

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a global leader in manufacturing and marketing high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, distributes its products in more than 40 countries worldwide. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

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Cody Slach

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NATR@gateway-grp.com