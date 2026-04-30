Xcel Brands, Inc: XCEL BRANDS announces sale of luxury fine jewelry brand Judith Ripka

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB), an industry leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer-led brands through social commerce and live streaming, announces the sale of luxury fine jewelry brand Judith Ripka.

"I am pleased to have found an outstanding strategic buyer to continue the legacy of this luxury fine jewelry brand. I am excited to see the new vision of Judith Ripka fine jewelry. This is an exciting moment for Xcel as we continue to leverage our deep experience in video commerce to build influencer-led brands around their millions of followers," said Robert D'Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands.

The transaction was valued at approximately $3 million.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands Tower Hill by Christie Brinkley, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford and Off/Duty by Coco Rocha brand and holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreement in Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger by Shannon Doherty brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customer's shop. The company's previously owned and current brands have generated more than $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and has over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches more than 46 million social media followers with broadcast reaching 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit www.xcelbrands.com.

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