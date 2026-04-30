Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited: Melco Resorts Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2026 Earnings

MACAU, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) ("Melco Resorts" or the "Company"), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

Total operating revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were US$1.37 billion, representing an increase of approximately 11% from US$1.23 billion for the comparable period in 2025. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in mass market operations.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was US$179.0 million, compared with US$144.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Melco Resorts' Adjusted Property EBITDA1) was US$381.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$341.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the first quarter of 2026 was US$76.8 million, or US$0.20 per American depositary share ("ADS"), compared with US$32.5 million, or US$0.08 per ADS, in the first quarter of 2025. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$6.0 million and US$4.8 million during the first quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively, the majority of which related to Studio City and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Melco Resorts' Adjusted Property EBITDA grew by approximately 12% year-over-year to US$381 million for the first quarter of 2026. In Macau, Property EBITDA grew by approximately 12% year-over-year to US$334 million and Property EBITDA margin improved to approximately 28%. Our efforts continue to center on increasing flow through and profitability while enhancing our competitive positioning with key growth initiatives.

"In the Philippines, City of Dreams Manila exhibited solid performance despite heightened competition and continued industry headwinds that continued into 2026, with Property EBITDA rising by 24% year-over-year. In Cyprus, results at City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos were impacted by the conflicts in the Middle East that began in late February, which adversely affected tourism arrivals. We are closely monitoring developments and will remain operationally flexible as we position the business for a recovery in travel demand."

City of Dreams First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$734.6 million, compared with US$658.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. City of Dreams' Adjusted EBITDA was US$214.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$195.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of improved mass market performance and better overall performance in non-gaming operations.

Rolling chip volume increased to US$6.37 billion during the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$6.05 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and win rate was 3.50% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 3.74% in the first quarter of 2025. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.71 billion in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$1.59 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and hold percentage was 31.6% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 30.2% in the first quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2026 was US$1.72 billion, compared with US$0.91 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and win rate was 2.9% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 3.2% in the first quarter of 2025.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the first quarter of 2026 was US$97.4 million, compared with US$84.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Studio City First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$392.0 million, compared with US$354.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. Studio City's Adjusted EBITDA was US$111.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$97.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better mass market performance.

Mass market table games drop was US$901.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$923.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and hold percentage was 36.9% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 32.8% in the first quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2026 was US$1.09 billion, compared with US$0.87 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and win rate was 3.7% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 3.8% in the first quarter of 2025.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City was US$73.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$70.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Altira Macau First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$38.1 million, compared with US$27.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. Altira Macau's Adjusted EBITDA was US$4.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better mass market performance.

Mass market table games drop was US$145.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared with US$108.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and hold percentage was 23.0% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 22.4% in the first quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2026 was US$208.6 million, compared with US$131.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 and win rate was 3.7% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 2.9% in the first quarter of 2025.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau was US$5.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$5.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Mocha First Quarter Results

Prior to the fourth quarter of 2025, the Mocha and Other segment included the operations of Grand Dragon Casino before its closure in September 2025. This segment has been renamed to the Mocha segment from the fourth quarter of 2025 onwards.

Following the government mandated closures in 2025 as described in the prior quarter earnings release, the Mocha segment now includes results for three Mocha Clubs, namely Mocha Inner Harbour, Mocha Golden Dragon and Mocha Hotel Sintra.

Total operating revenues from Mocha were US$15.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$30.6 million from Mocha and Other in the first quarter of 2025. Mocha's Adjusted EBITDA was US$4.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$6.8 million for Mocha and Other in the first quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2026 was US$381.1 million, compared with US$558.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and win rate was 4.0% for both first quarters of 2026 and 2025.

City of Dreams Manila First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$105.5 million, compared with US$101.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. City of Dreams Manila's Adjusted EBITDA was US$37.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$30.1 million in the comparable period of 2025. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the rolling chip operations.

City of Dreams Manila's rolling chip volume was US$460.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$351.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and win rate was 5.18% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 2.98% in the first quarter of 2025. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$132.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$145.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 and hold percentage was 33.3% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 32.6% in the first quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2026 was US$0.97 billion, compared with US$1.01 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and win rate was 5.2% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 5.1% in the first quarter of 2025.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the first quarter of 2026 was US$23.5 million, compared with US$26.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other First Quarter Results

The Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in conjunction with three satellite casinos in Cyprus.

Total operating revenues at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were US$65.3 million, compared with US$58.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other's Adjusted EBITDA was US$9.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$11.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Rolling chip volume was US$0.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared with US$11.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and win rate was 15.52% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 3.99% in the first quarter of 2025. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%. The significant movement in the rolling chip win rate resulted from low gaming volumes.

Mass market table games drop was US$121.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$145.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 and hold percentage was 27.5% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 20.0% in the first quarter of 2025.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2026 was US$635.2 million, compared with US$591.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 and win rate was 5.0% in both first quarters of 2026 and 2025.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other in the first quarter of 2026 was US$12.8 million, compared with US$18.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Other Operations

Other Operations include the Company's casino operations at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which opened on August 1, 2025, and provision of management services to the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which opened to the public on July 15, 2025.

Total operating revenues from Other Operations were US$14.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Adjusted EBITDA from Other Operations was US$0.3 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were US$101.0 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$111.8 million, partially offset by net foreign exchange gains of US$8.8 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$141.1 million were recorded in the first quarter of 2026, of which US$5.0 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended March 31, 2026 referred to above was US$31.7 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited ("SCIHL") dated April 30, 2026 (the "Studio City Earnings Release"). Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City reported in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City reported in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco Resorts. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City presented in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the gaming operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of March 31, 2026 aggregated to US$1.07 billion, including US$124.4 million of restricted cash.

Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$6.67 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, MCO Nominee One Limited repaid HK$467.0 million (equivalent to US$59.8 million) principal amount outstanding under its revolving credit facilities, and Studio City Company Limited repaid HK$78.0 million (equivalent to US$10.0 million) principal amount outstanding under its senior secured credit facility.

Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities as of March 31, 2026 was approximately US$2.36 billion.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2026 were US$73.6 million, which mainly included costs related to enhancement projects at City of Dreams in Macau.

Share Repurchase Program

During the period from January 1, 2026 to April 29, 2026, Melco Resorts repurchased approximately 2.5 million ADSs (representing approximately 7.6 million ordinary shares) from the open market at an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$13.8 million, under its US$500 million share repurchase program which was approved by its board of directors in 2024 (the "2024 Share Repurchase Program"). The Company has remaining authority to repurchase up to approximately US$210 million of ordinary shares under the 2024 Share Repurchase Program as of April 29, 2026.

Melco Resorts further announces today that its board of directors has approved a new US$500 million share repurchase program (the "2026 Share Repurchase Program"). The new program is effective immediately and is in addition to the 2024 Share Repurchase Program.

The 2026 Share Repurchase Program permits the Company to purchase up to US$500 million of its ordinary shares and/or ADSs over a three-year period commencing from April 30, 2026. Purchases under this authorization may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and/or in privately-negotiated transactions. The timing of the purchases and the amount of shares and/or ADSs purchased will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, trading prices, applicable securities laws and other factors. The 2026 Share Repurchase Program may be suspended, modified or terminated at any time, and the Company has no obligation to repurchase any amounts under the program.

Acquisition of Certain Intellectual Property Rights from the Melco International Group

As previously reported, pursuant to a trademark license agreement (the "Trademark License Agreement"), Melco International Development Limited ("Melco International"), as licensor, granted Melco the license to use certain trademarks in certain territories with a term of 10 years commencing from January 1, 2024 (the "Licensed Trademarks"). Under the Trademark License Agreement, Melco has the option to acquire the Licensed Trademarks on terms to be agreed between the parties.

Melco today announces that it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Melco International and one of its subsidiaries to acquire the subsidiary of Melco International that owns the Licensed Trademarks and to acquire all other trademarks, domain names and intellectual property rights held by Melco International or any of its subsidiaries (excluding the Company and its subsidiaries) which are now or have in the past been used in the business or operations of the Company or its subsidiaries for cash consideration in the amount of US$375.0 million (the "Transaction"), with US$300.0 million to be paid at signing, which occurred today, and the balance to be paid at the closing of the Transaction.

Entry into the sale and purchase agreement in respect of the Transaction was unanimously approved by the disinterested members of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company. An independent professional valuation services firm was engaged to assist in the evaluation process.

Conference Call Information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 8:30 p.m. Singapore Time).

To join the conference call, please register in advance using the below Online Registration Link. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique Personal PIN which can be used to join the conference.

Online Registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054138-v260p1.html

An audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available at http://www.melco-resorts.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the "Company") may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines, the Republic of Cyprus and Sri Lanka, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the "Philippine Parties"), integrated resort and casino rent and other non-operating income and expenses. "Adjusted Property EBITDA" is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, integrated resort and casino rent, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and to compare the operating performance of our properties with those of our competitors.



The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company's performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.



Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.



"Adjusted net income/loss" is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, development costs and property charges and other, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share ("EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.





About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos"). In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka (www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For the investment community, please contact:

Jeanny Kim

Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer

Tel: +852 2598 3698

Email: jeannykim@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Operating revenues: Casino - 1,150,333 - 1,024,412 Rooms 108,454 105,139 Food and beverage 65,778 75,548 Entertainment, retail and other 42,149 27,209 Total operating revenues 1,366,714 1,232,308 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (729,070 - (662,657 - Rooms (39,365 - (35,625 - Food and beverage (61,913 - (61,097 - Entertainment, retail and other (23,189 - (13,787 - General and administrative (179,623 - (154,950 - Payments to the Philippine Parties (9,374 - (9,239 - Pre-opening costs (291 - (14,041 - Development costs (1,022 - (3,424 - Amortization of land use rights (4,976 - (5,002 - Depreciation and amortization (136,088 - (125,421 - Property charges and other (2,828 - (2,195 - Total operating costs and expenses (1,187,739 - (1,087,438 - Operating income 178,975 144,870 Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 992 2,876 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (111,818 - (119,506 - Other financing costs (1,743 - (2,083 - Foreign exchange gains, net 8,839 5,602 Other income, net 2,755 600 Total non-operating expenses, net (100,975 - (112,511 - Income before income tax 78,000 32,359 Income tax expense (7,120 - (4,612 - Net income 70,880 27,747 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,952 4,785 Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - 76,832 - 32,532 Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic - 0.066 - 0.026 Diluted - 0.065 - 0.026 Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic - 0.197 - 0.078 Diluted - 0.195 - 0.078 Weighted average shares outstanding used in net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,170,274,674 1,249,814,229 Diluted 1,180,395,607 1,252,942,136

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 942,366 - 1,023,199 Accounts receivable, net 138,964 126,405 Receivables from affiliated companies 2,193 887 Inventories 36,203 36,919 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,668 81,790 Total current assets 1,197,394 1,269,200 Property and equipment, net 5,052,271 5,157,443 Intangible assets, net 259,784 270,903 Goodwill 23,324 23,490 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets, net 126,979 129,428 Restricted cash 124,357 125,235 Operating lease right-of-use assets 75,788 76,935 Land use rights, net 536,240 545,054 Total assets - 7,396,137 - 7,597,688 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 18,601 - 25,910 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 978,340 1,076,150 Income tax payable 22,746 29,208 Operating lease liabilities, current 16,802 18,998 Finance lease liabilities, current 32,288 33,327 Current portion of long-term debt, net 348,735 - Payables to affiliated companies 13,534 719 Total current liabilities 1,431,046 1,184,312 Long-term debt, net 6,324,187 6,747,918 Other long-term liabilities 283,013 309,799 Deferred tax liabilities, net 35,965 34,590 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 76,233 76,108 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 140,225 148,590 Total liabilities 8,290,669 8,501,317 Deficit: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,351,540,382 and 1,351,540,382 shares issued; 1,164,874,654 and 1,172,055,466 shares outstanding, respectively 13,515 13,515 Treasury shares, at cost; 186,665,728 and 179,484,916 shares, respectively (369,989 - (356,835 - Additional paid-in capital 2,995,669 2,988,714 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (107,141 - (63,712 - Accumulated losses (3,751,452 - (3,828,284 - Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders' deficit (1,219,398 - (1,246,602 - Noncontrolling interests 324,866 342,973 Total deficit (894,532 - (903,629 - Total liabilities and deficit - 7,396,137 - 7,597,688

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - 76,832 - 32,532 Pre-opening costs 291 14,041 Development costs 1,022 3,424 Property charges and other 2,828 2,195 Income tax impact on adjustments (9 - (243 - Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (105 - (864 - Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - 80,859 - 51,085 Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic - 0.069 - 0.041 Diluted - 0.069 - 0.041 Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic - 0.207 - 0.123 Diluted - 0.206 - 0.122 Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,170,274,674 1,249,814,229 Diluted 1,180,395,607 1,252,942,136

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

City of

Dreams Studio

City

Altira

Macau Mocha (3)

City of Dreams

Manila

City of Dreams Mediterranean

and Other Other

Operations (4) Corporate

and Other Total

Operating income (loss) - 155,680 - 55,129 - 1,078 - 3,105 - 21,396 - (4,613 - - (4,777 - - (48,023 - - 178,975 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 9,374 - - - 9,374 Integrated resort and casino rent (5) - - - - 1,536 - 1,792 - 3,328 Pre-opening costs 257 1 - - - - 33 - 291 Development costs - - - - - - - 1,022 1,022 Depreciation and amortization 56,458 55,994 770 1,051 4,780 13,472 3,208 5,331 141,064 Share-based compensation 1,545 410 114 41 255 36 23 4,142 6,566 Property charges and other 417 202 2,092 14 44 59 - - 2,828 Adjusted EBITDA 214,357 111,736 4,054 4,211 37,385 8,954 279 (37,528 - 343,448 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - - 37,528 37,528 Adjusted Property EBITDA - 214,357 - 111,736 - 4,054 - 4,211 - 37,385 - 8,954 - 279 - - - 380,976 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

City of

Dreams Studio

City

Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other (3)

City of Dreams

Manila

City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other Other

Operations (4) Corporate

and Other (4) Total

Operating income (loss) - 137,492 - 38,126 - (2,443 - - 5,720 - 13,524 - (472 - - (5,449 - - (41,628 - - 144,870 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 9,239 - - - 9,239 Integrated resort and casino rent (5) - - - - 1,684 - 1,791 - 3,475 Pre-opening costs (6) 8,476 155 - - - - 3,619 - 12,250 Development costs - - - - - - - 3,424 3,424 Depreciation and amortization 49,539 56,748 527 1,027 5,358 11,998 - 5,226 130,423 Share-based compensation 1,297 338 98 44 216 100 10 4,687 6,790 Property charges and other (896 - 1,955 1,129 - 34 (14 - - (13 - 2,195 Adjusted EBITDA 195,908 97,322 (689 - 6,791 30,055 11,612 (29 - (28,304 - 312,666 Corporate and Other expenses (4) - - - - - - - 28,304 28,304 Adjusted Property EBITDA - 195,908 - 97,322 - (689 - - 6,791 - 30,055 - 11,612 - (29 - - - - 340,970

(3) Mocha and Other segment included the operation of the Grand Dragon Casino before its closure and was changed to Mocha segment effective on September 23, 2025. (4) Effective from August 1, 2025, the Company's casino operations at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, which commenced business on August 1, 2025, and provision of management services to operate certain floors of the hotel tower at City of Dreams Sri Lanka which opened to the public on July 15, 2025 were previously reported under the Corporate and Other category, has been included in the Other Operations segment for the period ended March 31, 2025. City of Dreams Sri Lanka is an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka, developed by a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC, an independent third party. (5) Integrated resort and casino rent represents land rent and variable lease costs to Belle Corporation and casino rent to a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings PLC. (6) Certain amounts of pre-opening costs are grouped and reported under the line item Integrated resort and casino rent.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited - 76,832 - 32,532 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,952 - (4,785 - Net income 70,880 27,747 Income tax expense 7,120 4,612 Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 100,975 112,511 Depreciation and amortization 141,064 130,423 Property charges and other 2,828 2,195 Share-based compensation 6,566 6,790 Development costs 1,022 3,424 Pre-opening costs (6) 291 12,250 Integrated resort and casino rent (5) 3,328 3,475 Payments to the Philippine Parties 9,374 9,239 Adjusted EBITDA 343,448 312,666 Corporate and Other expenses (4) 37,528 28,304 Adjusted Property EBITDA - 380,976 - 340,970

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data Schedule Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Room Statistics: City of Dreams Average daily rate (7) - 229 - 218 Occupancy per available room 99 - 98 - Revenue per available room (8) - 226 - 213 Studio City Average daily rate (7) - 179 - 169 Occupancy per available room 98 - 99 - Revenue per available room (8) - 176 - 166 Altira Macau Average daily rate (7) - 135 - 134 Occupancy per available room 98 - 97 - Revenue per available room (8) - 132 - 130 City of Dreams Manila Average daily rate (7) - 148 - 159 Occupancy per available room 96 - 95 - Revenue per available room (8) - 142 - 150 City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Average daily rate (7) - 415 - 358 Occupancy per available room 41 - 57 - Revenue per available room (8) - 171 - 206 Other Information: City of Dreams Average number of table games 448 430 Average number of gaming machines 808 627 Table games win per unit per day (9) - 18,924 - 18,259 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) - 692 - 508 Studio City Average number of table games 253 253 Average number of gaming machines 964 797 Table games win per unit per day (9) - 14,619 - 13,320 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) - 468 - 458 Altira Macau Average number of table games 32 37 Average number of gaming machines 287 135 Table games win per unit per day (9) - 11,606 - 7,321 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) - 299 - 310 Mocha and Other (3) Average number of table games - 15 Average number of gaming machines 425 855 Table games win per unit per day (9) - - - 6,894 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) - 403 - 288 City of Dreams Manila Average number of table games 264 269 Average number of gaming machines 2,264 2,273 Table games win per unit per day (9) - 2,862 - 2,399 Gaming machines win per unit per day (10) - 249 - 250 City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Average number of table games 107 106 Average number of gaming machines 920 887 Table games win per unit per day (9) - 3,445 - 3,093 Gaming machines win per unit per day(10) - 382 - 372