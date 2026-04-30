Truxton Trust Company: Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company ("Truxton" or "the Bank") and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $6.80 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, compared to $5.05 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2025.

Key Highlights

Non-interest income was $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, which was $479 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2025 but $30 thousand less than the first quarter of 2025, which included a significant capital advisory fee. Wealth revenue in the first quarter of 2026 was $6.0 million, up 3% from $5.8 million in the prior quarter and up 13% from $5.3 million in the same period in the prior year.

Net interest income, pre-provision, was $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 9% from $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and up 44% from $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Loans decreased 1% to $808 million at quarter end compared to $814 million at December 31, 2025, and were up 15% compared to $702 million at March 31, 2025. Quarterly average loan balances were $823 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 9% from $755 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 19% from $691 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Total deposits decreased by 5% from $1.24 billion at December 31, 2025 to $1.18 billion at March 31, 2026, and were 15% higher in comparison to $1.03 billion at March 31, 2025. Truxton continues to fund much of its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.18%, an increase of 21 basis points from the 2.97% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and an increase of 28 basis points from the 2.90% recorded in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Cost of funds was 2.70% in the first quarter of 2026, down from 2.91% in each of the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2025.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. The Bank had $124 thousand of non-performing assets at March 31, 2026 compared to $106 thousand at December 31, 2025 and $0 at March 31, 2025.

Allowance for credit losses on loans, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $7.4 million at quarter end March 31, 2026, compared to $7.4 million at December 31, 2025, and $6.7 million at March 31, 2025. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.91%, 0.91%, and 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at the respective period end. For the same three periods, the Bank's allowance for unfunded commitments was $629 thousand, $741 thousand, and $589 thousand, respectively.

The Bank's capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.85% at March 31, 2026, compared to 8.77% at December 31, 2025, and 10.46% at March 31, 2025. Book value per common share was $41.36, $40.55, and $34.46 at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $0.88 per common share, and repurchased 7,518 shares of its common stock for $644 thousand in the aggregate, or an average price of $85.63 per share.



About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations

Austin Branstetter

615-250-0783

austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com Media Relations

Swan Burrus

615-250-0773

swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com

Truxton Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(000's)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2026* December

31, 2025* March 31,

2025* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions - 5,050 - 5,425 - 10,750 Restricted cash 770 1,430 970 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 19,018 43,450 23,672 Federal funds sold 4,540 6,795 10,231 Cash and cash equivalents 29,378 57,100 45,623 Time deposits in other financial institutions - - 245 Available-for-sale securities 493,939 505,945 414,190 Allowance for credit losses on securities (620 - (620 - - Available-for-sale securities, net 493,319 505,325 414,190 Loans 807,765 813,554 699,993 Allowance for credit losses on loans (7,369 - (7,415 - (6,708 - Net loans 800,396 806,139 693,285 Bank owned life insurance 17,464 17,312 16,863 Restricted equity securities 4,292 3,830 3,718 Premises and equipment, net 2,790 2,919 3,176 Accrued interest receivable 5,801 5,959 4,989 Deferred tax asset, net 4,074 3,630 5,297 Other assets 13,642 13,658 14,439 Total assets - 1,371,156 - 1,415,872 - 1,201,825 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing - 142,061 - 142,268 - 127,897 Interest-bearing - 1,042,006 - 1,097,738 - 900,489 Total deposits 1,184,067 1,240,006 1,028,386 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 56,000 46,000 45,000 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings - - 2,400 Subordinated debentures - - 14,439 Other liabilities 11,653 13,221 12,276 Total liabilities 1,251,720 1,299,227 1,102,501 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $0.10 par value - 287 - 287 - 284 Additional paid-in capital 29,401 29,610 28,957 Retained earnings 96,825 92,569 80,448 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,077 - (5,821 - (10,365 - Total shareholders' equity 119,436 116,645 99,324 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 1,371,156 - 1,415,872 - 1,201,825 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

Truxton Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(000's)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026* December

31, 2025* March 31,

2025* Noninterest income Wealth management services - 6,011 - 5,811 - 5,338 Advisory services 15 15 555 Service charges on deposit accounts 91 91 71 Bank owned life insurance income 152 154 142 Net losses on sales of securities - -413 - Other 81 213 276 Total noninterest income 6,350 5,871 6,382 Interest income Loans, including fees - 12,453 - 11,959 - 10,378 Taxable securities 5,527 5,727 3,371 Tax-exempt securities 595 608 182 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 204 256 326 Federal funds sold 56 34 34 Total interest income 18,835 18,584 14,291 Interest expense Deposits 7,941 8,650 6,599 Subordinated debentures and other - - 188 Short-term borrowings 9 12 60 Long-term borrowings 466 385 199 Total interest expense 8,416 9,047 7,046 Net interest income 10,419 9,537 7,245 Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale securities - 620 - Provision for credit losses on loans -156 472 390 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,575 8,445 6,855 Total revenue, net 16,925 14,316 13,237 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 5,877 4,865 5,045 Occupancy 337 330 351 Furniture and equipment 107 107 109 Data processing 594 754 408 Wealth management processing fees 213 173 215 Advertising and public relations 41 121 53 Professional services 237 87 222 FDIC insurance assessments 355 434 108 Other 574 815 472 Total noninterest expense 8,335 7,686 6,983 Income before income taxes 8,590 6,630 6,254 Income tax expense 1,792 1,148 1,202 Net income - 6,798 - 5,482 - 5,052 - Earnings per share: Basic - 2.36 - 1.91 - 1.76 Diluted - 2.35 - 1.90 - 1.75 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) March 31, 2026* December 31, 2025* March 31, 2025* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $2.36 $1.91 $1.76 Diluted $2.35 $1.90 $1.75 Book value per common share $41.36 $40.55 $34.46 Tangible book value per common share $41.36 $40.55 $34.46 Basic weighted average common shares 2,811,928 2,803,013 2,793,834 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,813,693 2,805,015 2,797,388 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,887,734 2,876,752 2,882,241 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity ratio 8.71% 8.24% 8.26% Average Loans $823,521 $755,332 $691,360 Average earning assets (1) $1,356,740 $1,323,048 $1,047,778 Average total assets $1,392,439 $1,357,750 $1,085,506 Average shareholders' equity $119,503 $114,010 $99,923 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $91 $95 $0 90+ days past due still accruing $29 $10 $0 Total nonperforming loans $120 $105 $0 Total nonperforming assets $120 $105 $0 Net charge offs (recoveries) $3 $1 $8 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.01% 0.01% 0.00% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.91% 0.91% 0.96% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 8.85% 8.77% 10.46% Common equity tier 1 13.69% 12.93% 13.83% Total risk-based capital 14.58% 13.81% 14.73% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 49.70% 49.88% 51.24% Return on average assets 1.98% 1.64% 1.89% Return on average shareholders' equity 23.07% 19.50% 20.50% Return on average tangible common equity 23.07% 19.50% 20.50% Net interest margin 3.18% 2.97% 2.90% *The information is preliminary, unaudited, and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.