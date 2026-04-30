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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 16:00 Uhr
24 Leser
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Nordic Fibreboard AS Audited Annual Report 2025

Overview of operating results

Consolidated net sales for 2025 were € 7.33 million, which is a decrease of 3.4% compared to 2024 sales of € 7.59 million. The sales revenue from the production of fibreboard was € 7.33 million in 2025 (2024: € 7.57 million). Sales to the EU which makes up 92% of the sales held relatively flat. Sales to other regions dropped compared to 2024, with Africa and Asia seeing the sharpest drops. The sales revenue in 2025 from real estate management was € 3 thousand (2024: € 25 thousand).

The consolidated EBITDA of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2025 was negative € 0.42 million (2024: € negative 0.03 million). EBITDA margin in 2025 was negative 6% representing a decrease of 6 percentage points compared to 2024 (2024: 0%). The negative EBITDA in both 2025 and 2024 was attributable to the factory shutdown in December - in 2025 this occurred as planned in order to transition to the new gas boiler house, while in 2024 it was unplanned due to a force majeure situation, when production was temporarily suspended due to structural damage caused by weather conditions. During the shutdown, personnel costs, ongoing factory maintenance costs, and repair costs continued to accrue, all of which had a negative impact on EBITDA.

The consolidated net loss of Nordic Fibreboard AS for 2025 was € 1.15 million (2024: net loss € 0.79 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ thousand31.12.202531.12.2024
Cash and cash equivalents553
Receivables and prepayments (Note 5)790571
Inventories (Note 6)1,034624
Total current assets1,8291,248
Investment property (Note 7)2,5412,380
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 9)0499
Property, plant, equipment and right-of use assets (Note 8)4,9524,122
Intangible assets (Note 8)13
Total non-current assets7,4947,004
TOTAL ASSETS9,3238,252
Borrowings (Note 10)2,9631,111
Payables and prepayments (Note 11)1,553788
Short-term provisions (Note 12)2421
Total current liabilities4,5401,920
Long-term borrowings (Note 10)2052,613
Long-term provisions (Note 12)7294
Other long-term liabilities449
Total non-current liabilities3212,716
Total liabilities4,8614,636
Share capital (at nominal value) (Note 13)850450
Share premium1,6000
Statutory reserve capital4545
Retained earnings 1,9673,121
Total equity4,4623,616
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY9,3238,252

A copy of Nordic Fibreboard AS audited annual report for 2025 is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Nordic Fibreboard web page.

The ESEF-compliant machine-readable annual report is generated only in Estonian language.

Danel Hirbaum
Member of the Management Board
Nordic Fibreboard AS
E-mail: group@nordicfibreboard.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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