LLYC achieves a net profit of 6.8 million euros in 2025 and presents its new Strategic Plan 26-27

Profitable growth, integrated offering, a more agile and efficient structure and innovation: the keys to the roadmap for the 2026-2027 period

The operating revenue target is between 95 and 100 million euros, and the recurring EBITDA target is between 23 and 25 million euros at the end of the period.

MADRID, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLYC (BME:LLYC) posted a net profit of €6.8 million last year, in line with the 2024 closing figures. The audited results show operating revenues of €89.5 million, a drop of €3.6 million compared to 2024, resulting in a decrease of the same amount in recurring EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to €13.8 million.

As the company anticipated in December, a significant portion of the reduction in revenue and EBITDA is explained by a slowdown in operations in the United States due to the 42-day government shutdown and subsequent budget cuts, with the resulting impact on some of its affiliated entities for which LLYC was a service provider, and in Mexico where some customers canceled or reduced their investments as a result of the new tariff policy.

New Strategic Plan 26-27 with a focus on profitable growth

In a landscape marked by uncertainty and industry transformation, LLYC has presented 'Driving Value through Moments of Truth', the strategic plan that will guide the company's direction for the next two years (2026/27). The roadmap has three objectives:

Focus on profitable growth, unifying the service offering to focus on customer needs and challenges, and simplifying the organization.

Accelerating the momentum provided by AI from two perspectives: innovation in supply and improvement of internal productivity.

Strengthen the group's financial stability.



The objective is to consolidate LLYC as a strategic benchmark in its markets of operation, supporting its clients in key decisions through communication, creativity and influence.

In 2027, the company expects to reach revenues of operational between 95 and 100 million euros and a recurring EBITDA of between 23 and 25 million euros

Furthermore, the plan includes a firm commitment to reducing leverage levels to ensure financial strength, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 1.75 times.

"We have been working for the last four months on a Strategic Plan to successfully meet the challenges of the current environment. To achieve this, we need a company that is closer to its customers, more agile in its decision-making, more efficient in its use of organizational resources, and very solid from a financial point of view. These will be our priorities for the next 20 months," says Francisco Sánchez Rivas, president of LLYC.

Over the next two years, LLYC's strategy will be structured into four blocks:

We focus on our clients' "moments of truth" as the core of a unique value proposition, positioning ourselves as a strategic partner for their most critical challenges. To achieve this, we integrate communication, creativity, and influence with data science to drive change, strengthen reputation, and facilitate decision-making.

A simpler and more agile organization with the customer at the center, concentrating talent in key high-impact markets.



As part of this transformation, we have eliminated global and supra-regional positions and reduced the number of corporate areas. The main objective is to simplify the structure. Talent is now distributed across seven geographic units and one functional unit, each with full responsibility for its profit and loss statement and business strategy.

Spain and Brussels USA Mexico Colombia Brazil and Portugal Argentina, Chile and Peru Panama, Dominican Republic and Ecuador Innovation, solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis, and high-value projects.



Talent and Leadership: LLYC will prioritize attracting, retaining, and developing diverse talent to sustain our differentiation, based on industry and technology expertise, operational excellence, and commercial capability.

Focus on consolidating recent acquisitions to strengthen our presence in key markets.

Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO of LLYC: "For 30 years, we have been a key strategic partner for our clients. Our greatest competitive advantage lies in the profound combination of communication, creativity, influence, and technology, complemented by an in-depth knowledge of the markets in which we operate. This positions us exceptionally well to face changes in the sector and the world. We are immersed in a transformation of our business model with a clear goal: to collaborate closely with leaders at their most decisive moments. Our objective is to catalyze change, build solid reputations, and optimize decision-making, always focused on creating tangible value."

Forecasts for 2026

LLYC has set a target for 2026 of operating revenues of between 88 and 90 million euros and recurring EBITDA of between 18 and 18.5 million euros.

The company has been implementing a plan in recent months aimed at reducing its cost structure and controlling expenses. This plan will allow for a reduction in operating expenses of €8.8 million annually compared to 2025.

About LLYC

At LLYC , we bring together exceptional minds that combine the art of communication, creativity, and influence with the science of data to guide change, strengthen reputation, and make the right decisions.

In a constantly changing world, we help business leaders shape the future.

Founded in 1995, the company has over 1,000 professionals in 28 talent centers across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. LLYC is considered one of the 35 largest independent companies in the world in its sector, according to PRWeek and PRovoke rankings-



For more information:

Joseph DiBenedetto

joseph.dibenedetto@llyc.global

llyc.global