BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

BlackRock American Income Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Issue of Equity



The Company announces that 65,000 Ordinary Shares were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 251.60 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 38,379,167. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 56,982,138. With effect from 05 May 2026 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 56,982,138. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:



William Rowledge

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2284



30 April 2026





