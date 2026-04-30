Stable Rock Solutions: Stable Rock Launches HR Services to Strengthen Organizations and Support Better People Decisions

New Service Line Provides Practical HR Leadership and Infrastructure for Investment Managers and Businesses Without the Need for a Full Internal Function

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Stable Rock Solutions LLC ("Stable Rock") today announced the launch of its HR Services, expanding its capabilities to support both investment and asset managers as well as commercial businesses with dedicated human resources expertise. The new service line is designed to help organizations build, manage, and support their teams more effectively without the need to stand up a full internal HR department.

The offering is tailored to meet organizations at different stages of development, from those establishing foundational HR practices to those looking to enhance existing teams and bring greater structure, consistency, and insight to how they manage their people. Stable Rock combines strategic HR guidance with hands-on support to help clients make more informed decisions around hiring, team structure, performance, and retention.

"Every operational challenge we solve for our clients ultimately comes back to people," said Boris Onefater, co-founder of Stable Rock. "The right structure, the right roles, the right performance standards - these aren't HR abstractions, they're business fundamentals. We launched HR Services because our clients deserve the same caliber of experienced, integrated support in this area as they get across every other part of their business."



Experienced Leadership Driving Offering

The new practice is led by Abby Kavanaugh, Director, HR Services, who brings years of hands-on experience helping organizations align people strategies with business objectives. She has held senior HR roles advising leadership teams across financial services and healthcare and is known for helping organizations address complex people and organizational challenges with practical, business-focused solutions.

"HR does its best work when it's closely connected to the business," said Kavanaugh. "It's not just about policies or compliance. It's about helping leaders make better decisions about their people and establishing well-defined roles, expectations, and performance standards."

For many organizations, HR begins as an administrative necessity focused on payroll, compliance, and reporting. Stable Rock's HR Services are designed to build on that foundation, helping organizations introduce more structure around roles and responsibilities, improve how work gets done, and create more consistent approaches to performance and employee development.

"Our clients rely on us to build and support the infrastructure behind their businesses," said Greg Farrington, co-founder of Stable Rock. "HR is a critical backbone of any organization and a natural extension of that work. It plays a key role in how organizations operate and evolve, and we see a strong need for practical, experienced support in this area."

Comprehensive HR Services Capabilities

Stable Rock's HR Services include organizational design, workforce planning, HR infrastructure and policy development, performance management frameworks, employee engagement and retention strategies, and HR systems and workflow optimization. The team also provides ongoing advisory support to leadership teams, helping organizations navigate growth, change, and evolving workforce needs.

In addition to advising leadership, Stable Rock partners directly with internal HR personnel, offering guidance and mentorship to help teams operate more effectively and expand their impact within the organization.

"Most organizations don't need more complexity. They need a well-structured approach to how teams are organized, how responsibilities are defined, and how to support people in a way that drives performance and accountability," Kavanaugh added.

What Clients Can Expect

Clients engaging Stable Rock's HR Services can expect a practical, experience-driven approach focused on:

Creating structured organizational frameworks and defined roles

Improving hiring, onboarding, and workforce planning processes

Strengthening performance management and employee development

Enhancing employee engagement and retention

Providing ongoing HR leadership and support without added overhead

The launch of HR Services further expands Stable Rock's ability to support clients across the full spectrum of back-office and organizational needs, complementing its existing finance, operations, tax, compliance, AI & Automation, and technology offerings.

About Stable Rock Solutions LLC

Stable Rock is an integrated professional services platform supporting investment and asset managers, early-stage and mid-sized businesses, portfolio companies, founders, and individuals. The firm provides deep expertise across outsourced and fractional CFO services, accounting and bookkeeping, middle office and operations, regulatory and compliance, tax strategy and planning, IT, HR & PEO advisory, insurance services, and AI-driven automation. Through its technology-enabled approach and experienced team, Stable Rock delivers tailored, end-to-end solutions that enable clients to optimize operations, reduce complexity, and focus on their core objectives while maintaining financial and operational excellence.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Ashley Alfonso / info@stablerock.com

For more information, visit www.stablerock.com.

SOURCE: Stable Rock Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stable-rock-launches-hr-services-to-strengthen-organizations-and-1162712