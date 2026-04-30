Over 300 global partners joined Workato to connect, learn, and celebrate a shared vision

Workato, the leader in Enterprise Model Context Protocol (MCP), announced today the recipients of its 2026 Partner Awards, handed out at this year's Partner Kick Off (PKO) event held in Amsterdam. These awards recognize achievements from the past year and celebrate delivery excellence, innovation, rapid growth, and measurable customer impact across regions. Workato's top strategic partners are investing in the company's product and vision, driving adoption and deployments globally.

"The partners being recognized today aren't just part of our ecosystem; they're architecting it. We're constantly looking for new ways to cultivate a community of innovators and leaders who are defining what the future of the agentic enterprise looks like," said David Ng, Global Vice President, Partner GTM Alliance, Workato. "Through agentic orchestration and Enterprise MCP, they're connecting AI to the systems and workflows that actually run businesses. That's not just deployment, that's transformation."

Workato's partner ecosystem is scaling at a remarkable pace, with partner-sourced ARR growing 61% year-over-year, which was fueled by 24 additional transacting partners and stronger revenue per partner across all segments. That growth comes against the backdrop of record company performance: Workato closed FY26 with 35% year-over-year ARR growth and 50% Net New ARR growth, with more than 700 customers now contributing over $100K in ARR. Partners are central to that expansion, accelerating enterprise deployments across industries and geographies as organizations move from AI pilots to production-ready agentic workflows. The growing network of over 850 global partners spans system integrators, consultants, and technology vendors across North America, EMEA, and beyond, united by a shared mission to deliver measurable enterprise transformation.

This year's categories and winners are:

Global Technology Partner Winners:

Technology Partner of the Year : Workday

: GenAI Technology Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services

North America Winners:

GSI Partner of the Year : Accenture

: Partner of the Year : Twenty20 Systems

: Industry Excellence Partner of the Year : API People

: Emerging Partner of the Year : Zirous, Inc.

: Innovation Partner of the Year: OneSolve

EMEA Winners:

EMEA SI Partner of the Year : Virtuoso Partners

: EMEA Delivery Partner of the Year : Infosys

: EMEA Breakout Partner of the Year : Spector

: EMEA Innovation Partner of the Year : Forte Digital

: EMEA Customer Impact Award: Ciphix P4Future

"We're honored to be recognized as Workato's GSI Partner of the Year. This award reflects the deep commitment our teams have made to delivering real enterprise impact for our shared customers," said Atif Khan, Integration Practice Lead, Accenture. "From co-delivering transformative outcomes to expanding our certified practitioner community, our partnership with Workato has been built on a shared belief that agentic orchestration is core to how modern enterprises operate and compete. We look forward to continuing to scale what's possible together."

Workato provides the orchestration platform that unifies your workflows, data, and AI agents. Built on a decade of integration expertise spanning over 14,000 applications, Workato enables organizations to move from simple automation to agentic AI that can reason, act, and orchestrate work across the entire business. Thousands of organizations, including Nasdaq, Amazon, Cisco, Vodafone, Atlassian, and Lucid Motors, choose Workato to power their most critical operations.

To learn more about Workato's Global Partner Ecosystem, visit here.

About Workato

Workato delivers enterprise infrastructure for the agentic era, redefining iPaaS and helping enterprises unify data, applications, processes, and AI into a single, governed platform. A leader in Enterprise MCP and trusted by half of the Fortune 500, Workato's cloud-native architecture connects every application, data source, and process to power real-time orchestration at scale. With enterprise-grade security and continuous innovation at its core, Workato provides the trusted foundation for organizations to automate with confidence and operationalize AI across the business. To learn more, visit www.workato.com.

Source: Workato

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430870688/en/

Contacts:

Joseph Hollister

Communications Lead

joseph.hollister@workato.com