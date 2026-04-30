Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.: Taylor Bank Announces Retirement of Two Long-Serving Board Members

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank") today announced the today announced the retirement of two longtime members of its Board of Directors, Charlotte K. Cathell and Reese F. Cropper, III, effective at the conclusion of the Company's 2026 annual stockholders meeting to be held on May 13, 2026.

Mrs. Cathell and Mr. Cropper have collectively dedicated 46 years of service to Taylor Bank, providing leadership, insight, and a deep commitment to the Bank's mission of serving the customers, employees, stockholders, and the community.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, and our entire organization, we extend our sincere gratitude to Charlotte and Reese for their exemplary service," said Tom Coates, Taylor Bank Board Chair. "Their guidance and steady leadership have played a meaningful role in the Bank's growth, financial strength, and ongoing commitment to our customers and communities."

During her 20-year tenure on the Board, Mrs. Cathell made substantial contributions across audit, risk management, compensation, and community outreach, offering thoughtful oversight and a strong commitment to sound governance and civic engagement. Over his 26 years of service, Mr. Cropper played a key role in strategic planning, compensation, insurance oversight, and customer service initiatives, helping to strengthen the Bank's long-term positioning and operational resilience. Together, they were steadfast advocates for community banking and provided steady counsel as the institution navigated periods of growth, regulatory change, and evolving customer needs.

"It has been a privilege and an honor to serve on the Board of Taylor Bank and represent our stockholders," said Charlotte Cathell. "I am proud to have been the second female director in the Bank's history and to have contributed to the organization's accomplishments over the past 20 years."

"Serving on the Board of Taylor Bank for more than two decades has been an honor and a deeply rewarding experience," said Reese F. Cropper, III. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a committed Board and management team in support of our customers, stockholders, and communities."

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About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), was founded in 1890 and provides a comprehensive range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services to consumer and commercial clients. The Bank delivers its services through a network of twelve full-service branch locations and one loan production office, complemented by robust digital banking platforms. Calvin B. Taylor Bank serves communities throughout the eastern coastal region of the Delmarva Peninsula, including Worcester and Wicomico counties in Maryland; Accomack and Northampton counties in Virginia; and Sussex County, Delaware.

Contact

M. Dean Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/taylor-bank-announces-retirement-of-two-long-serving-board-members-1162897